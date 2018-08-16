Mainstream media tries to ‘rewrite history’ to credit Obama for Trump accomplishments

Since President Trump took office, the economy is booming, according to such reliable sources as federal agencies, analysts and data from the private sector.
That may not be good enough for the press, however.
The news media is seeking to “rewrite history” to credit former President Barack Obama for this feat, says one major business publication.
“The stronger the economy gets under Trump, the more desperate his critics are to hand credit over to Obama. Even if that entails changing the past,” says an Investor’s Business Daily editorial. “A recent New York Times story says it all: ‘An economic upturn begun under Obama is now Trump’s to tout’.”
Things were not always thus.
“We seem to recall that the economy was stagnating in 2016 after the weakest recovery from a recession since the Great Depression,” the IBD editorial noted. “In fact, The New York Times itself described Obama’s economy this way in August 2016: ‘For three quarters in a row, the growth rate of the economy has hovered around a mere 1 percent,” the IBD editorial recalled. “In the last quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016, the economy expanded at feeble annual rates of 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.”
The editorial also cited similar coverage at CBS News.
“Now that the economy is outperforming everyone’s expectations, Trump’s critics want to pretend that the current boom was already baked in the cake,” the editorial said. “Now, after Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts are starting to take effect, we’re seeing still more signs of stronger growth. Polls show that the public gives Trump credit for what’s going on today. They, not the mainstream press, have it right.”
Mainstream media is not news. They are strictly the propaganda arm of the democrat-communist party. They’re just doing their job and conducting business as usual.
Bingo!!
They are the us’s version of Pravda..
Unable to prevent people from NOTICING that the economy is improving–no matter HOW much they IGNORE it with their “news” reports–they must now switch gears and try to give somebody ELSE credit for it–because they can’t POSSIBLY admit that Pres. Trump is SUCCEEDING in #MAGA without proving the reverse, which is that all THEY acccomplished with their 8-year RAMPAGE of Leftist LOONERY was to “make America WORSE.”
Certainly seems that since they can’t stop folks from seeing the truth, they might as well try to re-write history to show it was all Obama’s doing..
The teachers are rewriting history, in the books that your children in school are reading. Most parents have not picked up and read their children’s history books. If you go back to college and have to take history, you would be amassed at how history has been changed. The press is just preparing the young.
MSM can huff and puff, their premise is right constitutionally however when they don’t report the facts properly or form their own narrative that dilutes the import by contorting or obfuscates the truth then they either are fake news and become an enemy to the people that want the facts.
Any bets on whether they’ll give Jimmy Carter credit for the recession in the first half year of Reagan’s first term?