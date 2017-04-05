Mainstream Media Look Ridiculous Trying to Protect Susan Rice

President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, is caught like a rat in a glue trap and there is nothing that the establishment media can do but try to block your view.
It’s not their best look, but it’s all they’ve got.
Naturally, The New York Times and CNN led the pack.
The Times on Monday described the scandal as “a string of reports in conservative news media outlets,” conveniently ignoring the corroboration of moderate sources like Bloomberg View. The headline: “Trump Tries to Deflect Russia Scrutiny, Citing ‘Crooked Scheme’ by Obama.”
CNN’s Don Lemon ignored the stunning revelations of a politically motivated abuse of power, and insisted he was doing us all a favor, declaring that he would not “aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”
Enter CNN’s Jim “Diversion” Sciutto, a former member of Obama’s State Department, with this beauty: “The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests …”
Except there is, Jim. People in the Trump circle have been perused by Rice for almost a year, and one — former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — has had his career destroyed by the ensuing leaks.
Yesterday, the baton was passed to Chris Cuomo, host of CNN’s “New Day.” “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing,” he began. Then the reach: “In fact, if anything, the NSA asking for identities was a reflection of exactly how much traffic there was involving Trump people and foreign players.”
Translation: Regardless of the fact that we have no proof, we know Trump is guilty and anything our political allies can do, whether ethical and legal or otherwise, must be done so we can take him down.
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell got in on the action as well. “Did you seek the names of people … to unmask the names of people involved in the Trump transition, the Trump campaign, people surrounding the president-elect in order to spy on them, in order to expose them?”
Rice blurted, “Absolutely not for any political purposes …”
I think you need a lawyer Ms. Rice. Hard as Andrea Mitchell tried to make things easy on you.
The Atlantic gushed over the exchange, calling it a “careful dance.”
Leading Democrats investigating Trump’s involvement with the Russians have conceded again and again that they have no evidence of collusion to sway the election. The media has no evidence. The vaunted “17 intelligence agencies” have no evidence.
The only hard evidence to come of this entire charade is that the Obama administration actively sought and shared intelligence on a political rival.
Most likely Susan Rice will soon be involved in another “careful dance” with investigators. One that even CNN can’t hide from you.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Mainstream Media Look Ridiculous Trying to Protect Susan Rice,
The MSM. Don BRAIN DEAD Lemon and the rest of the clowns from the Clinton News FAKE NETWORK. Throw the liberal networks into the garbage dump!
Following in his time-honored family tradition, Chris Cuomo is an idiot who wouldn’t even have his job on his own, and Susan Rice is a liar, being led around by the nose by Obama. She must testify under oath, so we the people will learn if her boss made her do it. She succumbed to Hillary and Obama when she lied about Benghazi and Bowe Bergdahl, and now her history is repeating itself. What is her connection to Obama? Does she have a connection through Valerie Jarrett, a la Hillary and Huma?
backpacker, I think they’ve done a pretty find job of trashing THEMSELVES with their “fake news”, lies and SPINS, while they broadcast pro-Commucrat PROPAGANDA 24/7. I think there are VERY FEW people in the country who regard CNN as broadcasting actual NEWS since their DISGRACEFULLY biased “reporting” during the 2016 elections, and their constant, LOONY attacks on President Trump ever since he was elected!
Which is why i laugh my a^^ off every time CNN plays their moniker “CNN the most Trusted news source”.. TRUSTED by whom?? Certainly not the majority of tv viewers.. Who have for 8+ years rated FOX ahead of CNN..
The main stream media has looked ridiculous for the past 63 years ! Every since edward r. murrow betrayed the nation by destroying Joseph McCarthy when he knew full well McCarthy was telling the truth. The main stream media has never ceased since that time in their endeavor to destroy America.
Normal brain runs clockwise,liberal brains run counter clockwise
She’s so full of it her eyes are brown. She hasn’t stopped lying since Benghazi
I think it’s a safe bet to think that her penchant for LYING goes back WAY before then…. that IS her main qualification for being part of the O-blame-ya administration, after all..
cheech6870, that’s a safe assumption, because the MAIN qualification for ANY OBOZO appointee was the ability to LIE with utter, straight-faced SINCERITY.
Too true Teabag. IMO line one on Obama’s hiring application was “Can you lie with full sincerity”. If yes, then that’s all they needed!
Congratulations to Don Lemon for looking like the biggest idiot of the week! Who is he, anyway? CNN is going downhill fast and has lost all credibility with me. As for Susan Rice, based on her past performance, I don’t believe a thing that comes out of her mouth. In my opinion, there’s more to this story and any respected journalist worth their salt should keep digging.
Only one problem with what you said THERE ARE NO respected journalist worth their salt anymore.
People stop calling women ms. Find out their marital status and use MRS. or Miss. The feminist garbage must go!
Forcing Rice to testify before congress, a committee, a court, etc. is pointless (since the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, we know she will either lie or “take the fifth”) unless the agency that issues the subpoena is willing to charge her with perjury and arrest her for lying under oath.
.. ya, right. When, not ” IF ” that does happen, here is what will be said to any and all questions:
“On counsel’s advice, I invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment not to answer, on the grounds I may incriminate myself.”
That will be the only words we will hear repeated to every question.
Then we need to stop letting people invoke their 5th AT congressional hearings. ITS to protect them in a COURT of law… Not during testifying at congress..
We all know the position of the Libs. Do anything, anything, even illegal things to remain in power and continue control of our government and the people. We know Obama is/was a Fraud. It will eventually come out, if only the investigators will look, that Obama was not born in Hawaii, even though that idiotic “Long Form Birth Certificate” was made public. There are so many lies and historical “voids” in his history. The Libs, again, do not care. Obama’s presidency was a fraud and the Lib’s are frauds or simply ignorant. What a screwed-up populace we have here in the U.S., for a country that is supposedly so intelligent.
The Hussein Bozo regime turned corruption and lying into an art form–well learned from the Clinton’s. Don Lemon is the epitome of today’s young brain washed, smart *** liberal loon–ignorant to the core. But anybody who thinks the dirt is going to finally come out on the whole Manchurian candidate scam that was the Bozo regime can forget it because as long as dirty cop, traitor Comey is head of FBI it’ll just be another disgusting, embarrassing insult to the American people. Comey works for Bozo/Soros and FBI is as corrupt as everything else Bozo touched in his zeal to destroy America.
She is a partial diversion do not take your eyes off of Farkas. Pursue her like a hound.
ebohsytram, it is obvious that the Republicans are getting very close to PROVING that Obama CRIMINALLY surveilled President Trump and his appointees and/or transition team, both BEFORE and AFTER the election. The proof of that lies in the fact that Obama has fled to some jungle island that has NO extradition treaty with the United States, and has remained there ever since!
You know–just in case his media worshipers and assorted lying Commucrat SCUM can’t derail the investigation and prevent the TRUTH about what he and his lousy MINIONS did to sabotage and undermine our Constitutionally elected President!
I agree teabag. If they were not close to finding irrefutable proof, the dems wouldn’t be THIS desperate to crank out Rice…
The MSM have lost their so called credibility and unfortunately they continue to get worse!
Given Rice’s track record, she has no credibility. Hopefully she and Ben Rhodes will be called to testify UNDER OATH before both intelligence committees. As much as possible should be open testimony. If they try to invoke the 5th, offer immunity. If they still do not testify, measure them for orange jump suits.
“Under oath” won’t make any difference to her, she will continue to lie… democrats and “progressives” don’t believe that it is LYING to say whatever is expedient at the moment. Look at all of Hillary’s lies under oath; did she ever get held accountable? Nope, it just made her a BIGGER hero and “martyr” to her supporters.
The mainstream U.S. news media are sycophants of the Democrats. They spew forth Democrat talking points. Instead of being the least bit objective, they are completely in the tank for the leftist demented Democrats. That should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying any attention over the past decade or so.
The producers need to vote each and every time and talk to other producers. The takers have just about overwhelmed us and will vote every time for their food stamps, free phones, taxpayer subsidized Obamacare, and anything else they can get free, having taxpayers pay for it.
If Rice, or anybody else in the loop, wanted the information to reach the media, there was no need for her, personally, to deliver it. Just unmask the names, see to it that a wide cross section of government employees see it, and let nature take its course.
If three people might have leaked an item, investigators can probably narrow it down and hold somebody responsible. If there are thirty, or three hundred, who might have done it, there will be no way of sorting it out and pinning responsibility. The responsibility lies with the one who got it to the thirty in the first place. And that would be Rice.
Why would you TRUST these networks that have worked tirelessly to cover up all of Hilliary’s LIES, deceptions and continue to marched for Obama?
The simple answer. YOU WOULDN’T
This is what happens when witches launch a witch hunt. Stupid witches.
If these lying liberal thugs hadn’t let their nastiness get the best of them by trying to destroy Trump, this probably would never have come out. I can’t help but think that he is sitting back in the Oval Office laughing his a** off, watching these unhinged goons self-destruct.
Trump 20, liberal losers 0.
watchman1872, I had that exact same thought! Perhaps they did not KNOW that President Trump was on to their “eavesdropping.” When they started this “Russian connection” garbage and got their media minions to harp on it 24/7, President Trump fought back with the TRUTH of how OBOZO had SPIED on him. Turns out they have found ZERO evidence of any Trump “Russian connection”, but there seems to be a LOT of evidence of OBOZO’S illegal spying, and more turning up every day.
As you say, likely NONE of that would have happened, if OBOZO and company hadn’t started pushing that “Russian connection” garbage. So it serves them right for their TREACHERY and SEDITION, and attempting the overthrow of a Constitutionally elected President! I’m sure President Trump IS laughing, now that OBOZO has fled to an island where he can’t be extradited, which is as clear an admission of guilt as if he’d left behind a SIGNED CONFESSION. I hope that NASTY, lying, America-hating little sociopath has to stay on that island until he ROTS. And I really hope it is a hot, humid, MOSQUITO-INFESTED hellhole of an island, too!
What’s most disturbing is the confidence with which the Dems and their lackeys in the media tell their lies now. They don’t even care whether anyone calls them on their lies, because they know they can drown out those who do try to refute them, stonewall those who try to take action against them, and so drum their message into the collective consciousness without a care.
The mainstream propaganda shills are spinning their sorry behinds off on this one! Loudly declaring she did “nothing wrong” while making sanctimonious little speeches about how their “principles” prevent them from actually, you know, COVERING the story–in order to justify their careful avoidance of telling anybody what she actually DID. Regardless, we all KNOW she would tell ANY LIE, or jump off A CLIFF, if OBOZO told her to!
Worthless Commucrat media SCUM are USELESS as a source of news! I hold these SCUM responsible for ALL the damage Obama did during the 8 years of his MISBEGOTTEN Presidency, because THEY are the ones who lied and hid his radical background and associations and promoted the lie that he was even a legally eligible candidate, which he almost certainly WAS NOT.
For ONE thing, to be a “naturally” born citizen requires the candidate to be born of TWO parents who are BOTH American citizens. Obama’s Kenyan daddy was NEVER an American citizen. Unless the Kenyan was not his daddy as he claims? But it is HIS name that appeared on the pathetically FORGED Hawiaan “birth certificate”, and that makes him INELIGIBLE to be President, no matter WHERE he was born.
That is how it SHOULD be. But libtards keep changing what it means to be “Naturally born”..
We will see Obama use executive privilege before this is burst open.
manguscolorado, he is no longer President. He doesn’t HAVE any executive privilege.