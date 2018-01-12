MAGA: Walmart to raise starting hourly wage to $11, issue bonuses of $1,000

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.
The retailer said Thursday that changes to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.
The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.
