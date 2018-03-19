MAGA: Trump lifts US to new record with 6.3M jobs

After a little more than a year in office, President Donald Trump’s economic policy boosted employers’ demand for workers to an all-time high of 6.3 million jobs in the United States at the end of January, putting unemployment at a 4.1 percent – a low not seen since the turn of the century in 2000 … nearly a decade before the Obama administration.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) reported that both the private and public sectors of the economy have invigorated under the economic plan of the Trump Administration, as hundreds of thousands of jobs were added over a one-month period shortly after the conclusion of the president’s first year in office.
“On the last business day of January, the job openings level increased to a series high of 6.3 million (+645,000),” announced a BLS economic news release issued Friday. “The job openings level increased for total private (+608,000) and edged up for government [and] the job openings rate increased to 4.1 percent in January, [while] the number of job openings increased in professional and business services (+215,000), transportation, warehousing and utilities (+113,000).”
In addition to the unprecedented numbers for job opportunities in the private business sector, an impressive spike in hiring was divulged.
“[As] total job openings hit 6.3 million – up from 5.7 million the month before – [p]rivate-sector openings also hit a record high,” The Washington Examiner divulged from the newly released government statistics. “Actual hiring, too, rose to 5.58 million in the month – making it the second-best month of the recovery for hires, behind October of last year. Around 360,000 people were hired in manufacturing – the best mark of the recovery.”
Economy looking up
The 6.3 million available jobs marked the most since records began 17 years ago – and the figure also represents the greatest one-month upsurge in nearly three years.
It is anticipated that this increased demand for jobs will also boost salaries and minimum wages in the immediate future.
“The report shows that overall hiring increased by a much smaller amount than job openings – suggesting that employers are having difficulty finding the workers they need,” The Associated Press (AP) stated in a report posted by Newsmax. “That may raise pressure on companies to increase pay in the coming months to attract more applicants.”
The upbeat statistics were gleaned from the BLS’s special Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) – numbers that are recognized as a reliable determinant or indicator of economic growth.
“Investors and the Federal Reserve value those numbers for signs of health in labor markets,” The Washington Examiner’s Joseph Lawler emphasized.
The BLS report interprets into much better prospects for job seekers from coast to coast than at any other time since the turn of the century – and quite possibly back into the last millennium.
“There are fewer unemployed workers relative to job openings,” Lawler noted. “The ratio of unemployed workers to vacancies stands at below 1.1 – a historic low. Even during the days of the housing bubble in the mid-2000s, there were more jobless people for each vacancy.”
Sharpening skills …
With the increased demand for jobs and the challenge of employers to find the skilled labor they need, some contend that colleges and occupational centers need to augment education and training to fill the allegedly existing “skills gap.”
“Business groups argue that many jobs – particularly in manufacturing, administrative work, and information technology – require greater or different skill sets than in the past, and not enough workers have them,” The AP noted. “Some economists respond that businesses should offer higher wages if they are truly desperate for more employees. Americans’ paychecks have picked up a bit in recent years, but by most measures, the gains are still sluggish compared with previous periods when the unemployment rate was this low.”
Even though the demand for new jobs has skyrocketed relative to last year, the supply of new hires for employers has not seen the same impressive jump.
“The report shows that job openings surged nearly 16 percent in January, compared with a year earlier,” the report continued. “Yet the number of jobs getting filled rose just 2.3 percent, to 5.6 million in January.”
The labor market analytics firm, Burning Glass, asserted in a study it released last week that certain occupations and industries report skills gaps for various reasons.
“In information technology, there are 17 percent more jobs open than there are available workers,” AP pointed out from Burning Glass’ figures. “That’s partly because demand in relatively new fields – such as cybersecurity and ‘big data’ analysis – have exploded in recent years. Meanwhile, training programs have been slow to ramp up and teach the new, complex skills needed.”
The research sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Congress said that the increasingly specific job skills required in the technology sector makes hiring the right people today that much more difficult.
“Many of those jobs also combine certain skills, such as software development and business analysis skills,” Burning Glass indicated. “Training for such ‘hybrid jobs’ is more complicated and less available than for more straightforward jobs. In other cases, employers are undercutting their own efforts. In office and administrative work, there are 5 percent more jobs open than qualified workers.”
It appears as if on-the-job training is the best solution for businesses to fill their void – if their demands are to be met any time soon, as Burning Glass reported that 37 percent of job openings for bookkeepers require a college degree, while only 19 percent of those employed as bookkeepers today actually hold degrees.
“[M]any employers increasingly demand four-year college degrees for those jobs – narrowing the number of prospective applicants,” The AP report pointed out. “This so-called ‘upskilling’ accelerated during the slow recovery from the Great Recession – when employers had a much broader pool of workers to choose from – but with the unemployment rate possibly dropping below 4 percent in the coming months, businesses may have to take a more flexible approach.”
The link to the BLS stats doesn’t work. This is the link: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/jolts.nr0.htm
The problem I see is too many people being paid not to work, welfare and other government programs. With benefits to non-working, able bodied leaches, what incentive is there for them getting a job of any kind?
The handouts have to end! People need to be hungry again.
I’m not talking about cruel punishment for those who are not willing to work, but of freeing them from the government induced poverty inflicting economic slavery on them.
And the left said Trump wouldn’t help the economy!
And once again they are proven liars.. BUT YOU won’t imo, hear a single one saying “Guess we were wrong”..
You mean they… *GASP*… lied? But that would mean their opinion isn’t trustworthy.
Share this accomplishment as the hate-Trump media won’t!
MAGA!
“a low not seen since the turn of the century in 2000”
Keep in mind the turn of the century was just before the dot com bubble burst. Money and jobs were amazing then. Trump has not created a bubble. He changed the foundation of the economy for the better, and this is a real job expansion with long legs.
There are still a lot of things for him to fix, such as Tort Reform. We could stand a few more rounds of tax cuts also, as well as a complete overhaul of the tax code, so that you do your taxes on a postcard. That would do wonders for the economy. We’d see the “Reagan on steroids” economy we so desperately need and richly deserve.
MAGA!
Also keep in mind that super low unemployment forces companies to compete for workers. We don’t need to raise the minimum wage if companies are doing it on their own. Cut corporate taxes some more and the real-world min wage will rise.
Once the real minimum wage rises above the legal minimum wage, more wonderful things happen. We had this in the late 40’s. Everyone was getting hired.
Again, I’m going to pitch my tax plan, which would solve most of our goals.
Income tax – 10% of total, no deductions. Move the decimal and do it on a postcard.
Corporate tax – 10% with deductions allowed. Tweak it so it averages out around 8.5% actual tax rate.
10+8.5 = 18.5% total federal tax, which is the Laffer Peak, meaning the most tax revenue possible. We should rake in an extra trillion or two in taxes, with companies thriving, people getting promoted, and everyone hired.
At that point, freeze federal spending. Don’t let Congress spend that extra revenue. Use it to pay down the national debt. Bring it down 1T and the economy would erupt.
Also establish the 10% automatic import tariff, with double punitive tariff on any country that has an import tariff on American goods. China charges 50%? No problem. We now charge 100% plus the base 10%, totaling 110%. It now cost $210 for something that should cost $100. Now the balance of trade balances back out.
As we gain a positive balance of trade, we don’t feel the pinch when paying off the national debt.
If/when the debt gets down to zero, we cut all corporate tax completely. Keep the income tax so that everyone has “skin in the game”. Everyone should be furious when Congress wastes money.
Solved.
Small businesses making less than $200,000 revenue per year would pay no taxes. One cent over and they need to start paying.
Small business startups would explode. Small businesses can hire more people faster than large businesses. We want to encourage that as much as possible. By codifying the “shadow economy” we make it that much easier for small businesses to start, and then once started, to endure.
Oh I forgot to mention conservative slavery reparations. Dems would never dare contemplate doing this.
For the next 10 years, anyone with at least “one drop of black blood” in their family tree is completely and utterly exempt from all direct federal income tax. Within 10 years the difference ought to add about 4-5 trillion dollars* to the Black Community. This is actual advancement, not a hand-out.
* Last I heard, the present-day value of slavery to the early American economy was about 4 trillion dollars.
If black people go nuts and take super advantage of the tax exemption and amass 10 or 15 trillion dollars for the Black Community, then so be it. Good on you. But if it falls short of 5T we extend it a few more years.
The original problem was slaves not getting compensated for their efforts. Conservative Reparations would be based on effort. The Nanny State hand-outs have only weakened the Black Community, which is evil. Dems are evil. Is that news to anyone?
Blacks would never vote Dem again after this. And the stark difference between earnings would act as a “double blind” test proving the power of tax cuts for good. Dems would be unable in the future to convince people that tax hikes help anyone.
Interesting concept. I doubt that would actually work though, even if such an exemption was only for Citizens; since there are very few persons living in the US today whose DNA will indicate less than “one drop of black blood” in their lineage.
Job training programs and on-the-job training cost more, but they are the solution for businesses and job applicants. Technology is exploding and colleges cannot keep up unless they partner with the businesses to provide the required skills.
And if the economy keeps going like it’s been, then businesses can afford to offer job training programs to keep the work force competitive.
Actually, most of the Bachelor of Arts degrees being granted don’t prepare students for working either Administratively or Technically in a real world so the regular colleges will never regain the ground they already lost. Insuring the required training for skilled employees will fall to businesses with either robust On-the-Job Training or creating business-technical school joint ventured training programs. This is already becoming an issue for construction as many skilled craftsmen are retiring and there are fewer workers interested in learning those jobs.
I have been through it, local community colleges partnering with Adobe Inc. to offer up to the minute training programs for software advancements. It worked out great.