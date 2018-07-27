MAGA: GDP report shows booming 4.1 percent growth

The U.S. economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018, marking the fastest economic expansion in nearly four years, according to a highly anticipated estimate released Friday by the Commerce Department.

President Trump will speak about the numbers at the White House Friday morning. He called them “GREAT” in a brief tweet.

The gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, considered an official economic scorecard for the country, will be touted by the Trump administration as a strong indication that its tax cuts, commitment to deregulation and tough trade policies have paid off. The GDP broadly reflects the goods and services produced in the country.

