MAGA: Even the leftist Disney company is giving tax-cut bonuses to employees

Disney has joined a growing list of companies that have offered employees cash bonuses after the passage of tax reform legislation in Congress.
Walmart, Comcast, Southwest Airlines, AT&T and the home of Mickey Mouse are reaping the benefits of tax reform signed into law by President Trump. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday that 125,000 employees will soon receive a $1,000 bonus.
“I am proud we are directing approximately $125 million to our cast members and employees across the country and making higher education more accessible with the launch of this new program,” Mr. Iger said in a statement. “I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities. Matched with the $1,000 cash bonus, these initiatives will have both an immediate and long-term positive impact.”
Unlike other CEOs, however, Mr. Iger did not explicitly attribute the bonuses to tax cuts touted by the president.
The Hollywood Reporter also noted that Disney will make a $50 million initial investment in a college tuition program for 88,000 hourly employees.
“Disney will keep the initiative going with up to $25 million annually,” the magazine reported. “The new program is in addition to an existing one that offers reimbursements to full-time employees taking college courses.”
The decision, which pertains to full- and part-time non-executive employees, comes just weeks after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi labeled such bonuses ” crumbs” during a weekly press conference.
“In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic. It’s so pathetic,” the California Democrat said Jan. 11 after an announcement by Walmart.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
They’re doing this because they love Trump and want to make him look good.
Oh, wait.
/sarc off
And notice that none of these ultra-lib “we need higher taxes” companies were doing anything like this under Obama.
Did you notice that some of these companies are actually increasing their employee wages to $15/hr, which is the new target for the Lib minimum wage? Nobody is forcing them to do it. There was no law passed that said they had to. This was caused purely by market forces resulting from the massive corporate tax rate reduction. Market forces that Trump understands but no Liberals do.
I suppose you would have had to have had a job in the actual real world market to understand market forces. Lib elites never worked an honest day’s work in their lives. Maybe George Soros during WWII before he began selling out his own countrymen to the Nazis, but other than that not so much.
I wonder. Will disney CREDIT TRUMP’s tax bill for this? Doubt it.
When tax dollars are taken away from the government and given back to THE PEOPLE who earned them, THE PEOPLE go out and buy cars and pay sales taxes, and the businessmen who manufacture the cars also pay income taxes, as do the people and companies who manufacture the parts for the cars pay sales taxes and income taxes, as do the people and companies that make parts for the part,,, and the dollars that could have been LEGALLY? stolen by the government but were NOT, live on and on in various revenue parcels of income and sales taxes with a rippling effect of prosperity and wealth CREATION for all.
Compare that to the short sighted IMMEDIATE GRATIFICATION Democrat Tax and CONSUME way of life where it is THE GOVERNMENT who steals the income of the producing Americans of wealth CREATION, then gives it to the social parasites of wealth CONSUMPTION to eat and digest. The net produce of those spent dollars is that they and their wealth production become DEAD dollars after social consumption of the free food and social candy, which just exit the S***holes of the consuming Democrat parasites, creating S***hole homes and S***hole neighborhoods. This is how Trump described S***hole countries are created by S***head Democrat Presidents who act offended to guilt or proprietarily limit your speech and ability to properly define and SOLVE the problem. Thanks again Trump for clarifying it in language even THEY now understand, known as the UGLY truth,,,that sets men free.,,,,Of THEM.