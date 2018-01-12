MAGA: Chrysler to move 2,500 jobs from Mexico to Michigan

(UPI) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Thursday it plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Detroit-area truck plant and move production of its Ram Heavy Duty trucks there from Mexico.
The move is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs in the Detroit area by 2020. In addition, FCA said it will give special bonus payments of $2,000 to approximately 60,000 f its hourly and salaried employees.
FCA credited the recently-passed tax reform legislation for these decisions.
“These announcements reflect our ongoing commitment to our U.S. manufacturing footprint and the dedicated employees who have contributed to FCA’s success,” Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a news release. “It is only proper that our employees share in the savings generated by tax reform and that we openly acknowledge the resulting improvement in the U.S. business environment by investing in our industrial footprint accordingly.”
President Donald Trump praised FCA’s announcement via Twitter on Thursday.
“Chrysler is moving a massive plant from Mexico to Michigan, reversing a years long opposite trend,” he wrote. “Thank you Chrysler, a very wise decision. The voters in Michigan are very happy they voted for Trump/Pence. Plenty of more to follow!”
The Italian-owned FCA’s announcement comes one day after Japanese-owned Toyota and Mazda said it will build an assembly plant in Alabama that will create approximately 4,000 jobs in the Huntsville area.
Another thing entering into FCA’s calculation: The EPA abuse of automakers’ most profitable vehicles – Full Size Pickups & SUVs – looks to end with the EPA allowing relief in CAFE standards and President Trump’s emphasis on increasing the supply, and therefore increasing the affordability of, motor fuels.
Go Trump tax cuts and go MAGA!
I agree. THOUGH why give anything to Michistan??
We’re not “giving” anything to Michigan. We’re cutting taxes and the Big Three is going to start doing the right thing because now they can afford to. Obama-level taxes were punitive and drove companies offshore. It’s one of the main reasons for outsourcing.
US automakers have thin margins. If they make 3% profit and Obama raises corporate taxes 10%, they can’t make cars any more.
Dodge is a biggie, but I doubt it will be the last. In the coming months I foresee a whole lot of insourcing, where companies move plants back to the USA. Tax cuts are good for the economy. Major tax cuts are great for the economy.
In 2018 we need another round of tax cuts. We’ll see new factories going up every week. We’ll be winning so much we’ll get sick of it.
This move of huge manufacturing plants in Mexico moving back to the USA is a major part of the reason that President Trump said “Mexico will pay for the wall”. But most of the Democrats and MSM do not understand economics 101 to figure that one out. MAGA!
And another great way to get them to pay, is to CUT OFF ALL FEDERAL funding of mexico AND TAX all remittances going down there..
It wouldn’t hurt my feels if we moved every American factory back to the USA. And of course repeal NAFTA. As written it’s garbage. Not sure if it can be made good, but until it can, repeal it.