MAGA: Apple to bring back $350B from overseas to create 20K American jobs

The announcement on Wednesday that Apple Inc. will bring $350 billion in cash parked overseas — that’s billion with a B — home to the United States, to invest here and create as many as 20,000 new jobs, is likely to be the economic story of the year.
Donald Trump, who made his boast that he would “make America great again” the centerpiece of his campaign for president, couldn’t have designed this play better on a blackboard.
The Trump tax bill enacted in December enables American corporations to “repatriate” trillions of dollars in cash reserves that companies deposited overseas to exploit low tax rates ranging from 8 percent to 13 percent. Apple alone has held $252 billion abroad, 94 percent of its cash reserves, and had said it couldn’t bring its foreign earnings back to the United States until there were changes in the tax code. Now the tax code has been changed, and Apple looks as good as its word.
No one knows for sure how much money has been put overseas, mostly in China, India, Ireland and the Cayman Islands, or how much of that will be brought home. Estimates range from $2 billion to $5 trillion. But it’s a lot.
Mr. Trump eagerly describes the news as a win-win for the American economy, and it’s hard, even for his most fervent critics, to argue with that. The United States gets the money, whether invested to invest in new ventures across the continent to create jobs, or to pay to shareholders who can invest the money in new ventures of their choosing. The federal government gets billions of dollars of tax collections to use to reduce the national debt.
I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018
Apple’s common stock shares quickly rose 1.7 percent, to $179.10 per share in New York, and the company told its employees they would receive bonuses of $2,500 each. Unless you’re an irredeemable and implacable foe of the president, what’s not to like?
Some liberals with unusually hard heads dismissed the tax bill as a gimmick to make the rich richer and the poor poorer, legislation that would only make saps of the middle class. But in the first few weeks since the president signed the law, money has started pouring into the United States. Apple’s announcement alone proves the president’s critics wrong. The company, based in Cupertino, Calif., will bring home $350 billion to be invested over the next five years. The technology giant, one of the three largest companies in the world, has earned millions revolutionizing telephones, home computers, watches and how music is sold, and says it will use the money to build a new campus somewhere in the United States for data analysis and product development. At least $35 billion will be put into an “innovation fund.”
Why Barack Obama, a fan of “redistribution,” didn’t do this years ago is a great mystery. There would have been earlier opportunities to make more money to distribute. The Apple announcement makes a mockery of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the tax cut only leaves “crumbs” for middle class workers. Some crumbs.
Apple and other companies, including Intel Corp., makers of crucial computer components, are responding in a positive way to Trump criticism that such major companies have ignored American workers in creating jobs. The new positions will likely have an even larger impact on the economy than Apple’s paying $38 million in taxes into the U.S. treasury. “The thrust here,” Erik Gordon of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business tells Bloomberg News, “is American jobs, jobs on American soil — build manufacturing here, don’t build everything in China. You can’t have an announcement of a million jobs. But you can have companies like Apple saying that we’re going to have 20,000 new jobs here. If other companies say they’re going to have new jobs, too, it does add up.”
Apple, for one of those companies, appears to have gotten the memo. “We are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness,” Tim Cook, the Apple CEO, says, perhaps hinting that the company intends to accelerate internal education programs. “We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
As usual Nancy Communist Pelosi and Chucky Communist Schumer really knew what they were talking about, with regard to the tax cuts. Trump is really making a fool out of the communists in the DemoRAT party! Hey Nancy, are these the “crumbs” you were talking about for the American workers?
It’s starting.
I said long ago that repatriating the overseas money will have an enormous impact on our economy, probably moreso than the rest of the new tax cuts. This is one company, bringing back 350B.
Before the tax cuts took effect, I saw some reports where maybe a total of 450B would be repatriated. That sounded very low to me. Back in the Obama days there was about 2 Trillion bucks stuck overseas, doing work for other countries’ economies. It’s probably closer to 3-4 Trillion now.
I expect the total repatriated will end up more like 2 or 2.5 Trillion. All this money injected right into the American economy, at the point in the cycle where it can do the most good. We didn’t have this additional cash during the Reagan years.
All corporate eyes will be on Apple. When Apple starts raking in gigabucks from all this extra cashflow, other companies will trip over themselves to follow suit. We’re going to see a tidal wave of cash saturating the country. And it will all happen FAST.
Brace yourself for a “Reagan on steroids” economy. If you don’t own stocks, go buy some.
I’m estimating the Dow Jones will be around 40K by EOY. Yes, srsly.
“MAGA: Apple to bring back $350B from overseas to create 20K American jobs”
Keep in mind these aren’t going to be Wal-Mart greeter jobs. These will be highly specialized, incredibly technical, high-paying jobs. These are the wonderful jobs that Libs have been claiming for years will NEVER return to the USA.
Not with that attitude they wouldn’t.
I remember seeing them talk about this on The West Wing back around 20 years ago. They said those jobs are gone forever and they will never come back. Every Lib since then has said the same. Of course they were all wrong. Fix the business environment and jobs will come back. They have to.
For years now, I’ve been using the term “insourcing”. It’s the opposite of outsourcing. It’s the word I used to describe what would happen if we lowered the tax rates and repatriated the overseas money. And now it’s happening.
Apple is insourcing 20K jobs from overseas.
This also puts the lie to every Lib saying these companies were being un-American by keeping money overseas, and that we should fine them for doing it.
a. Libs are no longer qualified to call anything un-American ever again.
b. Fines would make the problem worse, but then when has a Lib “solution” ever solved anything?
c. Companies have a duty to the shareholders. Leaders would be fired if they brought back money during the Obama Kleptocracy.
d. You catch more flies with honey than vinegar. Too deep a concept for Libs to grasp.
e. Companies WANT to produce in America. They never wanted to outsource, but were forced to by confiscatory taxes.
f. Apple is not exactly a friend of Trump, and liked Obama more. They aren’t doing this to make Trump look good. They’re doing it to make profit. Making things in America is profitable again. That’s all it took. Dems are baffled by this. They can’t understand a company’s need to turn a profit. They think the company exists to provide jobs. Derp.
Libs caused all these problems over decades. One man fixed them in about a month. The ink is barely dry on the new tax law.
And in 2018 we ought to cut taxes even more.