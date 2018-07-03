Madeleine Albright: Donald Trump ‘undemocratic,’ ‘un-American’ but not ‘a fascist’

Madeleine Albright criticized President Trump’s immigration policies as “un-American” and “offensive” in a weekend BBC interview, but she doesn’t consider Mr. Trump to be “a fascist.”
The former secretary of state promoted her new book on fascism during an interview on BBC’s “The Andrew Marr Show.” She explained that the work was intended to be “alarmist” and warn readers of “aspects of our society” that could lead to a new form of fascism.
When asked directly if her book, titled “Fascism,” implies that she believes Mr. Trump falls under that category, Ms. Albright strongly denied it.
“I don’t think he’s a fascist,” she said, “I do think he’s the most undemocratic president in modern American history and that troubles me.”
Ms. Albright said the same thing about Mr. Trump during a podcast interview with The Economist, saying that leaders like North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan better fit that term. For her, a fascist leader is one that identifies with only one group and is a tribal-like leader.
While Ms. Albright said she doesn’t see the president as a fascist, she did criticize him for acting, as she described, above the law and using his rallies to deepen divides among the people.
During her BBC interview, Ms. Albright criticized Mr. Trump’s stance on immigration. She argued that immigrants are needed in the U.S., but said the “totally offensive” part was the president’s rhetoric, including terms such as “infesting” and “invading.”
“I thought it was un-American. I’ve never seen anything like that,” she said about the family separation at the border, “and it does remind one of things that happen in fascist countries.”
Ms. Albright was secretary of state in former President Bill Clinton’s administration.
madeleien halfbright and hitlery clinton would not make a wart on a smart persons arse.
A wart none of us would ever want to have!
Madame Albright personifies globalist socialism.
She and the Clinton Crime Family are anti-republic and anti-America.
I thought she was going to become a Muslim, what happened they prefer a goat to her ! If she has Hillary standing by her and you know that evil is a foot.
BIG 10-4, Rubber Duck. I’m surprised the Alte Hex still breathes. I could have done with never seeing those two pus buckets again in my life.
undemocratic, again with the attacks but no substance, because her followers the libs/dems/gurbers don’t need no stinking facts when they have slurs, attacks and innuendos.
Why let facts get in the way of their anti american narrative.
Right? What specifically un democratic has our President done?
Elections have consequences. We won Maddy! (And take your lying, bimbo, Russian stooge girlfriend with you.)
Facts have never mattered to these morons!
How about that special place in hell that she speaks of for those that don’t support women.
Going to love it when and if Trump nominates a woman to the supremes and see if anybody listens to her oops forgot, special place in hell only applies to women who don’t support liberal women and those that she likes, or would in the case of Bill, lie through her teeth for
May she soon go to that place herself!
What has Trump done that is “undemocratic” I guess she meant “undemocrat” which lowering taxes and getting rid of bogus regulations would be considered “undemocrat” but certainly not considered “undemocratic”
Democrat = hate America.
Democracy is evil. The USA is not, never was, and was never supposed to be a democracy.
So really un-democratic is a compliment.
As for un-American, Trump loves America. His goal is to Make America Great Again. He loves America so much he took a pay cut to become Prez and fix the problems caused by ninnies like Hillary who clearly don’t love America.
I could list you 100 politicians who are absolutely un-American. None of those would be DJT.
Once a stupid liberal twit always a stupid liberal twit. The photo looks like stupid liberal twits come in pairs.
And you Albright are campaiging for a crooked lying ***. Thought you were smarter, but guess not.
And you Albright are campaiging for a crooked lying P_S. Thought you were smarter, but guess not.
Un-American???? Are you kidding me he and Reagan are the two most Pro-American presidents since WWII. Is he un-american because he wants to secure our borders, a strong military, better jobs and wages, lower taxes, judges that follow the constitution, trying to drain the swamp, cleaning out the MS-13 gang, reducing job killing regulations, fixing our bad trade deals and just plain making America great again.
Hence why they are attacking Trump. CAUSE HE IS putting America first, instead of their one-world globalist government cronies..
Madeleine who??? I’m surprised this dusty old relic is still around. Needs to keep her opinions to herself considering the company she keeps….i.e. Hil-Lie-Ry.
Its a damn shame that both cankles and not-so-bright are still alive !
That idiot clearly doesn’t have a clue what fascism really is….and she wrote a book about it? Really? You can bet that book will hit the bargain bin table really fast.
Buy it at the dollar store and use it for campfire kindling.
Na.. Use it to pick up your dog’s doodie!!
“She argued that immigrants are needed in the U.S., but said the “totally offensive” part was the president’s rhetoric, including terms such as “infesting” and “invading.”
Big difference sweetheart between IMMIGRANTS and ILLEGALS. Maybe she thinks we should do like Europe and just let all the terrorists in like ISIS and MS-13 gang members. Or, let in all the Illegals bringing in diseases we had all but completely eradicated, and new strains we can’t control at all. We can’t absorb whole other countries, we can’t take care of what’s here already. Those same people who complain about us not letting them in don’t sign up to take them to THEIR homes either. Those same people will complain about the mess the Illegals make, complain about their taxes being raised to take care of the illegals, and everything else though. If they pay taxes, THEY are paying for these illegals. If you WANT the US to become another Third World Country, by all means just keep letting everybody in UNCHECKED from the other ones.
Madeleine Albright: Donald Trump ‘undemocratic,’ ‘un-American’ but not ‘a fascist…
.Madeleine AlbrightNot…Old, Demented and Senile, but not a Communist,as yet.”
Berry Obamarx was WAY worse than President Trump. Leftists are STUPID and don’t know at any given time which direction to chase their tails in. We do NOT have democracy, we have a REPUBLIC. Democracy is nothing more that Greek for MOB RULE.
Leftists must hang.
Undemocratic? I should hope so! After all, democracy, as defined, does not have a chief of state who in this country is called a President! So I guess these idiots instead of writing a book should go read one. And a copy of the Constitution of the United States.