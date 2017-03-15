Maddow’s illegal release of Trump’s tax return is media flop

We’ve dodged two winter storms in a row. The first was the named Stella and the second looked to be called Rachel, as in Rachel Maddow.

Nature will take its course, but Maddow veered wildly off course last night when the pride of MSNBC announced via social media that she had Donald Trump’s tax returns and would release them at 9 p.m.

As the big moment approached, she clarified that it would be returns from just 2005 that we’d see.

Fine.

Then the moment of truth and …

Nothing.

Maddow had two pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return which showed him earning $150 million and paying $38 million in taxes.

No Russians. No shady deals. Nothing.

And with that, millions of people who dared to sample MSNBC, if just once, returned home to the comfort of Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

The left built the “fake news” template to explain away the 2016 presidential election and has repeatedly fit into it seamlessly.

They don’t even notice anymore. The National Enquirer must envy the flim flam accusations the media has thrown at Trump.

But they have nothing.

Last night was a perfect illustration.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Who is calling the shots at the big cable news stations?

Who would let Maddow torture viewers with her usual 15-minute monologue and have no payoff at the end of the ordeal?

Crazy people, that’s who.

Set aside the fact that Rachel’s hero, Hillary Clinton, took foreign donations routinely.

There is a psychosis at work and the left needs professional help.

Let’s get them that help. They used to be proud journalists and now they’re third-rate dumpster divers behind the H&R Block.

