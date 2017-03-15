Maddow’s illegal release of Trump’s tax return is media flop

We’ve dodged two winter storms in a row. The first was the named Stella and the second looked to be called Rachel, as in Rachel Maddow.
Nature will take its course, but Maddow veered wildly off course last night when the pride of MSNBC announced via social media that she had Donald Trump’s tax returns and would release them at 9 p.m.
As the big moment approached, she clarified that it would be returns from just 2005 that we’d see.
Fine.
Then the moment of truth and …
Nothing.
Maddow had two pages of Trump’s 2005 tax return which showed him earning $150 million and paying $38 million in taxes.
No Russians. No shady deals. Nothing.
And with that, millions of people who dared to sample MSNBC, if just once, returned home to the comfort of Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
The left built the “fake news” template to explain away the 2016 presidential election and has repeatedly fit into it seamlessly.
They don’t even notice anymore. The National Enquirer must envy the flim flam accusations the media has thrown at Trump.
But they have nothing.
Last night was a perfect illustration.
Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017
Who is calling the shots at the big cable news stations?
Who would let Maddow torture viewers with her usual 15-minute monologue and have no payoff at the end of the ordeal?
Crazy people, that’s who.
Set aside the fact that Rachel’s hero, Hillary Clinton, took foreign donations routinely.
There is a psychosis at work and the left needs professional help.
Let’s get them that help. They used to be proud journalists and now they’re third-rate dumpster divers behind the H&R Block.
These Fake News people are beyond stupid. First they accuse Trump of paying no taxes and colluding with the Russians in business deals,,,,then they partially expose only parts of Trump’s stolen taxes, the very parts that show he paid MORE than his fair share in taxes, revealing NOTHING about the Russians. Is there anyone left in this news organization that wants to maintain the integrity of the now tainted product they foist upon the minds of a formerly uninformed public that is getting more and more informed as to how they were lied to and manipulated during this last election? To even think that the same kind of distorted unorganized minds now reside within our own Congress, and have run our now unorganized country for the past 8 years is really scary, and I for one don’t blame the Russians at all for wanting to find out just how bad it has got, just for purposes of Self-preservation. Would that the deceived American voters were just as aggressive in their wish to survive and thrive as a nation. Just what is it about Socialism that convinces the human psyche to seek to self-destruct and commit social suicide? How great is their own self-hate and loathing, that they would want to take a whole nation of formerly functioning people with them when they go?
Hey Barack, you paid 19% in taxes, Bernie Sanders paid approximately 14% in taxes and Comcast who is owned by NBC paid 24% in taxes, your man Warren Buffet paid less than 19% in taxes. Barack, since you always hollered that the rich don’t pay their fair share, Trump paid 25% in taxes. So Barack, since Trump paid more in taxes than you, and your henchmen, Bernie Sanders, Warren Buffet and Comcast, the fact of the matter is, you BLOWHARD HYPOCRITES did not pay your fair share!!!!!!! Barack, you are nothing but a Chicago THUG!!!!!!!
Typical Liberal,what’s good for you but not for me
Nah, he’s not a thug, he’s no more than a passive-aggressive ¶ussy.
She is never credible, but couldn’t she – at least- get something “current”? and take the blame for this all? she is a JOKE. I never watch, and I didn’t see this, but I can imagine the dog & pony show that follows.
Ok maddow he paid his fair share did you. Let’s see your return?
Never waste time watching Mad-Cow. Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX at 9 p.m. is must-see TV. He is an expert journalist who knows how to ask the important questions. Last night he pointed out that it was not just the Russians who tried to influence our election – it was NBC in allowing someone to release the “infamous” Billy Bush tape. So desperate to try to take down Trump they destroyed one of their own (Bush) in the process. But I guess that was OK with NBC since Billy is a relative of “the” Presidents Bush. Tonight Tucker goes with POTUS to the rally in Tennessee and will have an interview with Donald Trump on his show and you will see how a real journalist asks the tough questions and gets answers.
See if you can find Obama’s birth certificate
Rachel’s credibility is so bad, that her wife does not even believe her anymore. Advertised as a blockbuster announcement, it was like a dud firecracker.
Faux News at its worse. All the illegally obtained tax return proved was that Donald Trump paid more of a percentage of his income as taxes than did Obama, or Hillary.
To all the Faux News leftist Democrats who screech every time for everything, that Trump won’t show his tax returns because he doesn’t pay taxes are now silent (at least for a moment). Liars they all are. Trump not only pays income taxes but pay more in total and more by percentage rate that Obama and Hillary and Buffet and others.
>So will there be prosecution for federal crime, or will Congress sit idly by and say, “Nothing here, move on”
Rachel Maddow just pleaded the First Amendment when she should have pleaded the Fifth.
I do not believe there is such a right as avoiding self-incrimination by claiming one is a member of the Press. But she apparently does.
I say we get a room, have a bunch of chalk boards installed, and then put the following in there;
Rachel Maddow, Bill Maher, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Madonna, Ashley Judd, Alec Baldwin, Trevor Noah, Don lemon, Chris Wallace, all of CNN & MSNBC, ah heck, NBC.. etc.
Lock all these clowns in the room with plenty of chalk and let them all pretend they are the brilliant clowns they think they are.
How in the Hell, in the United States of America, home of all white men are demons, or blame all ills on Christianity, is this happening? This witch hunt has to to stop. As a christian I sat back many times listening to my favorite musicians, and I cross all lines, and wish that they would get saved and write and sing for Jesus. We get the next best thing, a businessman wheeler dealer finally working on our near bankrupt country, and snot nosed thugs divert the attention to ridiculous arguments..
A couple thoughts. First Trump created his own issue by refusing to release tax returns leading to speculation that he didn’t make as much as he said he did or that he paid zero taxes. Schedules were not included so we don’t know if he had Russian investments or loans.We don’t know who leaked the tax return so we don’t know if 2005 is typical tax return or not
OK. Then with all of these shortcomings why was it news?
Please cite the relevant portion of Federal Election LAW that requires releasing tax returns. I’ll help you out, here it is right here, tell me what Trump violated: ” “
As I understand your belief, DJT is much smarter than the MSM “speculators”. He allowed them enough rope that they were able to hang themselves by saying stupid things based on their “feelings” rather than facts. Now in an effort to find new “speculation”, we will infer that the facts staring from the page concerning the taxes he paid might not be “typical”. Unlike “Madcow”, who performed in her “typical” fashion of blurting out her hatred, rather than anything substantive. I really do appreciate the reporting that what she did was totally illegal,and DJT had no legal responsibility to post his taxes any more than BHO had to allow us to “speculate” that he was not an American citizen, while waiting to find what he, himself, chose to call himself as a student. I do remember jokes about 43’s “Gentleman C’s” he got in college, since we did have his college records.
The really big news here is that this ‘news’ story proves that the President DID pay taxes….BIG TIME. At a MUCH higher rate than the Obama’s and many hosts at MSNBC, several of whom have tax liens against them.
Maddow actually helped the President.
Fake news is everywhere. Today’s paper, a USA Today publication, ran a story headlined “College degrees elude charter school grads”. It was all about how charter schools had failed and needed to improve. Later in the article it says that charter school “persistence rate at about 23%. To be fair, the rate overall for low income students–the kind of students typically served by charters–is even worse; just 9%. For low-income high minority urban public school, most comparable to charters, the rate is 15%”. I know nothing about charters but I do understand statistics. The story should have been about the success of charter schools. Stories like this just blow the mind and are straight out of “1984” where the fella’s job was to re-write history.
We are witnessing the destruction of this Republic. The Socialists say if it is not a Socialist country, we will see to it that there is no Capitalistic country either. All involved in this crime should be prosecuted for TREASON. Socialism is a proven failed concept, that promises much and then takes ALL. The boneyards of human history are littered with failed Socialistic societies. You can look it up. Socialism means CONTROL. Of people, companies, churches, and anything else that they think they might steal money from.
So it was an illegal release of tax documents. So when does she get a car, drivers license, and free healthcare? No, wait she is here legally so it does not count and nothing will happen
Today whether something is legal or illegal is irrelevant. Political correctness is what counts.
Rachel Maddow is a cheap alt-left political hack. Egotistical and smarmy, she reminds me of a male Keith Olbermann.
Just another idiot lib on display. Nothing new!
Challenged grade school children could put on a more professional looking news broadcast than the MSNBC left-winged puppets. MSNBC puppets and their moron guest are an absolute disgrace.
Hey Rachael looks like you’ve been Trumped. Your not very bright if you didn’t see this coming. Keep this up and maybe you can find a job in the Trump administration, I hear the job of White House clown is still open.