Lying to FBI Is Illegal; How About the FBI Lying to Us?

While the liberal media is celebrating the announcement that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, a bigger scandal was practically ignored.
On Thursday, Judicial Watch released 29 pages of FBI emails regarding the inexcusable June 27, 2016 meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac of the Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, AZ. This meeting was not accidental, as Clinton purposely delayed the takeoff of his aircraft to arrange the supposedly impromptu encounter with the Attorney General.
According to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, “These new FBI documents show the FBI was more concerned about a whistle-blower who told the truth about the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting than the scandalous meeting itself.”
In the midst of a FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s “extremely careless” handling of top secret email communications, Lynch held a secretive meeting with her husband. This bombshell information would have never been made public if not for the investigative work of Phoenix television anchor Christopher Sign, who received a tip about the meeting from a “trusted source.”
With an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the improper handling of email communications, it was highly improper for Lynch to agree to the meeting with Bill Clinton just days before FBI agents would interview his wife. Once confronted about the tarmac meeting, Lynch claimed they only discussed golf and grandchildren, which is a completely ludicrous explanation for the 30-minute meeting.
If the meeting was so innocent, why did the Justice Department withhold key documents for so long? After an initial July 7, 2016 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch for documents pertaining to the meeting, the Justice Department claimed that nothing could be located. Only after an official FOIA lawsuit did the department provide the various FBI email exchanges.
As noted by Fitton, the real focus of the emails was to try to locate the leaker who exposed the meeting. One unidentified FBI agent lamented that the meeting was disclosed to the press and claimed that “We need to find that guy” in order to get him fired or sanctioned by his supervisors. The emails show that the FBI believed the source was a Phoenix police officer and one agent expressed a desire to ban the officer from being involved in future security details.
This anger is very indicative of what is wrong with the FBI today. The source who leaked news of the meeting to the local media did a real public service and should be commended. Americans had a right to know that the Attorney General was involved in a questionable meeting while an investigation was purportedly ongoing. Unfortunately, instead of congratulating the source, the FBI wanted to punish this individual, obviously because they wanted to protect the reputation of the Attorney General and the presidential aspirations of Hillary Clinton.
The FBI should be impartial, not be taking sides in political campaigns. The bureau was obviously politically comprised, much like the IRS during their unfair harassment of Tea Party groups.
In any vigorous and honest FBI investigation, agents should be outraged if the Attorney General held a secret meeting with the spouse of the subject being examined for wrongdoing. Instead agents showed only concern about identifying the police officer who caused the embarrassment. This nonchalant attitude was not shared by Lynch who admitted that the ill-advised meeting “cast a cloud” on the Justice Department’s investigation into Hillary Clinton.
These disclosures lead to the distressing conclusion that the Hillary Clinton investigation was a sham from the very beginning. In fact, when Clinton was finally interviewed by the FBI on July 2, 2016, she was not under oath and there was no recording of the meeting. Several weeks earlier, before the FBI had interviewed Clinton or 17 key witnesses in the investigation, then FBI Director James Comey had already begun drafting her exoneration statement.
These unusual procedures were denounced by U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) in a joint statement. According to the Senators, “Conclusion first, fact-gathering second—that’s no way to run an investigation. The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.”
Of course, the Senators are right as the FBI’s handling of this matter was atrocious. A mere three days after the inadequate interview of Clinton, Comey announced that she would not be indicted despite what many legal analysts believe were her clear violations of federal law.
Evidently, the FBI, under the direction of James Comey, had no intention of ever truly investigating Hillary Clinton and bringing charges against her. If there was ever an issue that needed a Special Counsel investigation, it is not “Russian collusion,” but the Justice Department’s collusion with Hillary Clinton.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com
And after pulling every string and a sitting President doing all he could to help her, she still lost
Maybe, it could be a clue, those with torch and pitchfork in hand are not buying the puppet show
Additionally, if lying to the FBI is illegal, then why not also charge CLinton and Huma, WHO BOTH lied..
Calling your opponents supporters deplorable always works……in her crooked entitlement bizzaro world anyway.
The FBI is a functionary of the Democrat Party. Their main function is to prepare a listing of Americans to be sent to the concentration camps under the next Democrat president. The first action of a new Marxist state is to liquidate the percentage of the population suspected ot being a threat to the state.
This is why i had a LAUGH at lunch, when Fox put up a quote by comey about how “Great and honorable the FBI is.. SORRY BUT i don’t see many people saying they are honorable..
All heads of the FBI need to be fired. President Trump should have already done it.
Like Sebastian Gorka stated, the whole seventh floor of the FBI Building is full of Obama and Clinton appointees and they should be fired. Andrew McCabe at the FBI is a Clinton hack joke. What the heck is Trump waiting for?
I believe Trump is showing great reserve and patience to let more facts that will reveal his assault from the FBI that is going on all over the place. If lying is the charges then Trump was right in firing Flynn. Trump showed great courage in the firing before Flynn was indicted by Mueller. Trump suggesting that Comey that he lay off Flynn is not a direct order to do so. No criminal act here. Where is an indictment on Hillary Clinton every voter knows that Hillary lied about e-mails where is her many charges going . Mueller must indict Hillary and soon Comey’s cover-up for Hillary is plain and true.
Screw patience and reserve, HE NEEDS To can all these obama loyalists NOW!!!
Do not be shocked by the evil Deep-State socialist/communist manipulations. They have infiltrated every part of our lives and freedoms. They are attempting to become in complete control of most of our media, our FBI, our CIA, our Congress, and our entire way of life. Our last defense is left to just one man … President Trump … and so they attack him with all the vicious hate that their master (Satan) can muster.
Comey and his good friend Mueller as well as the Assistant AG Rubenstein are all leftist Democrats and with others have politicized the FBI during the Obama regime. Scandals abounded then, and no prosecutions.
Which is why i STILL WANT trump to CLEAN HOUSE IN ALL offices of the got!! GET rid of all obama and clinton appointees…
Just more evidence that our government is corrupt to the core.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Thomas Jefferson, The Declaration of Independence
That time may be drawing near. Keep your powder dry.
Our nation has the FBI, SS, CIA and congress that the people can not trust nor rely on to be honest and looking out for the people of our nation. The democrats want illegals to keep invading our nation and are doing all they can to ensure these illegals can vote, the liberals don’t care a hoot about the people just staying in power. The conservative forces are willing to destroy our nation in order to maintain their power. The alphabet soup that is suppose to protect our nation is only interested in maintaining their power. None are concerned with running our nation to make it safer or better just in keeping their hold over the people and the nation. While our nation sinks trillions in debt these leaders make millions sinking our nation into debt. Sick.
The investigators are the ones that should be investigated. The once sacrosanct FBI has been corrupted under the Obama administration. And the ones doing the investigating are the leftovers from the latter that should have been removed by Trump as soon as he took over.
Lying to Congress is supposed to be illegal. If only they’sld do something!
And that is why so many people feel there is NO acccountability left in government… NO one gets punished for doing anything wrong.. In fact they seem to keep geting reawrded for it..
I suggest that the FBI revise its motto to read: Fabrication, Backsliding, and Incompetence.
I literally just said on this site the other day, What about the FBI lying to America?
Someone explain to me why we need the FBI. What positive purpose does it serve? Can’t we just cut it down like a dead tree?
The FBI can lie to us about certain people and certain people can lie to the FBI, just depends on who your friends are.
Have the Government agencies ALWAYS been this dishonest, or is this something new ? We can’t really believe ANYTHING that we are told !
Additional to all of this corruption by every entity of government is the “False Flag operations by some administrations and our security organizations (FBI, CIA, SS, etc.). Those WMDs were never found. Have you read the University of Alaska study that was recently released. The twin towers could not have collapsed from the airplane hits alone??? Many prominent structural engineers have said this since shortly after the terror attack. What about the Murtah building. The recently released files on the Kennedy assassination implicate the CIA, mafia and vice president. The military industrial complex keeps us in constant war. Does anyone believe our government is not corrupt from top to bottom. How does Trump drain this swamp?
Lynch met with Bubba on the tarmac to tell him Hillary should come in on a weekend for her FBI “interview.” (On weekends so the press won’t spot her going). Then don’t put her under oath so when she lies it won’t be proven. You think Comey & Lynch and that FBI agent didn’t run a scam investigation? Think again.
Sadly, I doubt if anything will ever be done about the Clintons, Comey and the corruption in the Justice Department. Justice is very hard to find in these United States anymore.