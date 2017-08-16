Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), arrested at DACA protest at White House

Prominent Democrats were arrested outside the White House on Tuesday as part of rallies to support the Obama-era deportation amnesty for Dreamers.
Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez, Illinois Democrat, and Ben Jealous, a Democrat running to be Maryland governor, were among 25 protesters arrested in front of the White House, as part of a rally organizers said drew 2,000 people.
They were demanding President Trump back the 2012 temporary deportation amnesty, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, that’s currently protecting nearly 800,000 young adult illegal immigrants from being targets for deportation.
“Millions of immigrants leave for work or school each day unsure whether they will be arrested and detained,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “I gave up a few hours of my freedom to stand up for them.”
He said to expect “an escalation of non-violent protest” if Mr. Trump doesn’t continue DACA.
JUST NOW: @RepGutierrez has just been arrested in front of the White House! #DefendDACA pic.twitter.com/Ek3yyjhriH
— United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) August 15, 2017
Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the day DACA went into effect.
The program now faces a severe legal test, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton saying he will expand an existing lawsuit to challenge DACA unless Mr. Trump agrees to phase the program out.
The president has said he will decide personally how to handle the program.
The activists were also demanding that Mr. Trump continue to offer tentative legal status for hundreds of thousands of visitors from Latin American countries who are in the U.S. under temporary protected status and, under the law, are eventually supposed to go home.
Yet some of those with temporary protected status have been here under protections for nearly two decades, and activists said it was cruel to try to make them leave.
Former Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, who is now Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, has said the temporary status must be enforced. But he’s also said Congress could come up with a reprieve for those longtime TPS recipients, giving them a more permanent status.
The White House protest was part of a series of marches and events in dozens of cities across the country.
“We are showing that we will get arrested today so that we can raise awareness and allow every single one of our DACA youths and TPS recipients to freely work and pursue their dreams,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Maryland-based group that helped organize Tuesday’s protest.
The protesters were handcuffed, taking to a holding facility, processed and released after paying a $50 fine.
Mr. Gutierrez was also arrested for protesting outside the White House when President Obama was the occupant.
This guy’s nothing but a troublemaker. Lock him up..!!
Wonder how much Luis got from the Soros, DNC, Hillary campaign to continue the attempt to make the United States the Venezuela of the North? There is a big difference between saying that an American citizen who happens to have been born black should be free to vote, free to to use their talents to make a living, free to take advantage of all the free education they can to improve their talents, and free to demand equal treatment in housing, AND America has to keep the kids of illegal aliens in the country and give them free education and healthcare. Come in legally and you can do as all other Americans can do. However, you cannot sneak into the country, refuse to learn the language, commit felonies and expect anything but a very rough deportation or incarceration. I will say it again, it is time for a new Sedition Act. People like Luis would find them doing 5 to 10 for attempting to bring down the government of the United States. He would look good in an orange jumpsuit.
“Millions of immigrants leave for work or school each day unsure whether they will be arrested and detained,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “I gave up a few hours of my freedom to stand up for them.”
Gutierrez is a race baiting, grievance mongering piece of ambulatory excrement who didn’t give up a thing, but rather gained political capital and media exposure. Those millions of tens of millions aren’t “immigrants”, they’re criminal invaders and should be rounded up and deported immediately.
Regarding “Yet some of those with temporary protected status have been here under protections for nearly two decades, and activists said it was cruel to try to make them leave”
If anyone is cruel here, it is the establishment that allowed them to stay in the first place and then let them slip by and get used to it. The illegal aliens should feel lucky to have been here as long as they have. No one should have a “right” to be here. They need to become citizens if they want the privilege of living here. Especially when they are getting our hard earned Social Security Benefits without every working here a day.
The DACA or “Dreamers” are exactly the young illegals we should send back to their native country. The Dreamers have lived in the USA, probably been educated here and have at least a basic grasp of how a Republic should be governed. Send them home to spread the word in their homeland. This infusion of new blood may be enough to straighten out the fouled up mess that their third world s–t h–e homeland is in and remove the need for it’s citizens to illegally cross our borders. Oh yes, send Luis Gutierrez back with them… Let’s see how long it takes for him to get arrested.