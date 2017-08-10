Low-energy Jeb: Donald Trump’s first 200 days have been ‘exhausting’

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Tuesday that President Trump’s first 200 days in office have been “exhausting.”
Asked by Univision News to grade Mr. Trump’s performance, Mr. Bush gave an “incomplete” because he thinks the president has failed to lead effectively.
“It’s exhausting,” he said. “I mean it’s an incomplete grade in the sense that not much has been done. But it feels like the whole world’s been turned upside down. He’s created controversy where there’s no need for it. He should lead. And all of this tweeting and the pushing down people to make himself look better is not helping.
“In the world, he has not dealt with a major crisis yet, but there are three or four that are brewing,” he continued, without elaborating. “I hope and pray for him and his family and I pray for my country and I hope that he assumes the mantle of leadership that he has not yet done.”
Mr. Bush, an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump, was asked whether his own world was “turned upside down” following his unsuccessful run against the now-president for the 2016 Republican nomination.
“No, to the contrary,” Mr. Bush, 64, responded. “I’ve got a blessed life.”
Mr. Bush also briefly discussed immigration policy, saying he does not support the White House-backed proposal to reduce legal immigration but likes the idea of moving to a merit-based system.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Wow…..what a useless man with such a screaming obvious adjenda you are. Is it not better for you to keep to your normal dumness and invisibleness. Afterall….your not helping your own parties’ President and The United States of America!
Hey Jeb, in the article above you were speaking to Univision News. Why don’t you and Univision (since you both want open borders and Univision is a Hispanic News Organization) move to Mexico where you belong, since you are in love with illegal aliens. Jeb, one other favor, take Geraldo with you! That way I will not have to watch Geraldo, the racebaiter on Fox News!
Maybe if his brother had done something on North Korea we wouldn’t have the problems we do now.
And you thought YOU could be POTUS Jebshrub — not understanding that the job isn’t a cakewalk?
All I can say is “I Am Very Happy That Jeb Did Not Become Our President” ! He would NOT have been able to handle the job !
Jeb is a NEVERTRUMPER, and has an axe to grind.
The first 200 days have been very productive, when one considers the huge opposition from the demented Democrats, and their sycophants in the MSM and the Deep State. So far, (just abbreviated), we are out of the job-killing TPP, renegotiating other anti-USA treaties like NAFTA, Gorsuch on SCOTUS, rekindled good relationships with our international friends and served notice to our enemies (and not paid blackmail!), changed the VA drastically–vets can now go to fee based hospitals, and VA personnel can be, have been, and will be FIRED!, Obama’s perverted fiat to force elementary school girls to have boys and men in their restrooms, dressing rooms, and showers has been ended, illegal felon invaders are way down, and the wall is being built, along with many other things. It’s not exhausting….
IT’S EXHILARATING !
Why is it that nearly every wannabe Prez candidate is asked for their knee-jerk reaction to President Trump?
Frankly my dear, I do not give a flip what they think.