Low-energy Jeb: Donald Trump’s first 200 days have been ‘exhausting’

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Tuesday that President Trump’s first 200 days in office have been “exhausting.”

Asked by Univision News to grade Mr. Trump’s performance, Mr. Bush gave an “incomplete” because he thinks the president has failed to lead effectively.

“It’s exhausting,” he said. “I mean it’s an incomplete grade in the sense that not much has been done. But it feels like the whole world’s been turned upside down. He’s created controversy where there’s no need for it. He should lead. And all of this tweeting and the pushing down people to make himself look better is not helping.

“In the world, he has not dealt with a major crisis yet, but there are three or four that are brewing,” he continued, without elaborating. “I hope and pray for him and his family and I pray for my country and I hope that he assumes the mantle of leadership that he has not yet done.”

Mr. Bush, an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump, was asked whether his own world was “turned upside down” following his unsuccessful run against the now-president for the 2016 Republican nomination.

“No, to the contrary,” Mr. Bush, 64, responded. “I’ve got a blessed life.”

Mr. Bush also briefly discussed immigration policy, saying he does not support the White House-backed proposal to reduce legal immigration but likes the idea of moving to a merit-based system.

