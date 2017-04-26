Low cut tops, sexual harassment, and Bill O’Reilly

I’m not defending or accusing Bill O’Reilly, and I don’t know if his antagonists are telling the truth. I’m simply asking a question: If a woman wears a low cut top to work and a male colleague (or employer) looks at her cleavage, is that sexual harassment?
I asked my Twitter followers this question, and the responses were somewhat surprising. But before I share what they had to say, let me start with the appropriate caveats.
I’m not denying the reality of sexual harassment in the workplace.
I’m not denying that some men feel they have the right to treat women as sexual objects.
I’m not denying that many women feel constant pressure to dress and look sensually.
I’m not denying that some judges have outrageously implied that rape victims got what they deserved because of their scanty attire.
I’m not questioning or minimizing or excusing any of this. Not a chance.
What I’m questioning is whether it’s sexual harassment if a woman wears suggestive attire and a man checks her out. Is she getting the desired results – namely, male attention – or is this a form of sexual harassment?
Again, I’m not justifying the man’s behavior or the woman’s attire. As a follower of Jesus, I do my best to look away from temptation, not towards it. And my wife and I taught our daughters never to dress in such a way as to appeal to male lusts.
But if a woman comes to work in a very tight, very short mini-skirt and some male coworker checks out her legs, is he guilty of sexual harassment? Or, more generally, if he says to her, “That’s a nice outfit!” has he sexually harassed her?
Perquita Burgess, one of O’Reilly’s accusers, claimed he “would come by her desk and would leer at her up and down. She felt like he was looking at her cleavage and it made her feel uncomfortable.”
If true, was this harassment? Perhaps it’s one thing to glance and another thing to leer? Or was she displaying her cleavage for all to see? I’m simply asking questions.
She also claimed that “O’Reilly told her ‘lookin’ good there girl’ one time when she was getting off the elevator.”
What about this behavior? Can a friendly compliment be construed as sexual harassment (unless it was part of a larger complex of inappropriate comments)? Or is this just one more, exaggerated reaction from our hyper-PC culture in which almost everything is construed to be sexist or racist?
Remember that one campus listed complimentary comments to women such as, “I love your shoes!” as gender microagressions, since it would suggest that females had nothing to offer other than nice attire.
Getting back to my Twitter poll, I asked: “If a woman wears a low-cut top to work, is it sexual harassment if a man checks her out?”
The four possible responses were: Yes (I’m female); No (I’m female); Yes (I’m male); No (I’m male).
My Twitter followers seem to be about two-thirds male (in contrast with my Facebook followers, who are about 55 percent female, especially in the older age groups). So the responses to my poll were in keeping with the demographics, with men representing 68 percent of the responders and women 32 percent.
Interestingly, 81 percent of those responding answered with No. And check this out: The percentage of women answering No was virtually identical to that of men who answered No. How striking! (To be exact, of the 32 percent of women responding, 6 percent answered Yes and 26 percent No; of the 68 percent of men responding, 13 percent answered Yes and 55 percent No.)
So, not only did the vast majority of my respondents believe that this was not sexual harassment, but the women and men agreed.
One woman tweeted back to me: “That’s why women wear revealing stuff, whether they admit or not….so men will look at them.”
Another woman tweeted: “Totally agree. Females who say otherwise are dishonest. A person w/positive self-concept won’t dress immodestly to get attention. Conversely, a female doesn’t accidentally put a top on so her action hangs out …. It’s on PURPOSE! I see it on campus. Shorts so one literally sees the you know what. I find it repulsive not to mention unsanitary. Totally unnecessary!”
Yet another woman added: “Women should respect themselves more if they want to be respected!!!”
And another: “Touching is obviously a no-no. But why not dress modestly at work? I don’t mean up to the chin, but not so low. Or tight. Show respect.”
And one more: “If a woman displays herself are men expected to NOT look?”
(Remember: These were all women expressing these views.)
One man did feel that to check the woman out was harassment. But, he added, “Do women have a responsibility of addressing themselves properly? Men are visual. Let’s be real.”
Not all, however, agreed.
One woman wrote: “Next step: ‘Please wear a burka because it’s your responsibility if I find you attractive and can’t rule myself.'”
Interestingly, when I clicked on the bio of this Tweeter, her description was short and to the point: “Liberal and atheist.” Perhaps her response is not so surprising?
From the totally opposite perspective, one man asked: “I’d also like to know how many men feel uncomfortable when a woman wears a ‘low cut top’ to work? Isn’t that sexual harassment?”
Who wants to open that can of worms?
All this being said, I trust we agree that: 1) making a woman feel uncomfortable because of her looks is inappropriate; 2) our airbrushed, super-model culture puts women under extra pressure to present themselves a certain way; and 3) men can sometimes act like male animals chasing a female dog in heat.
But is it sexual harassment if a man compliments a female coworker’s attire (in non-lewd terms)? Or is it sexual harassment if a man’s eyes are drawn to a female coworker’s highly accentuated areas? I think not.
What do you think?
Dr. Michael Brown, a Jewish believer in Jesus, is a biblical scholar, apologist, worldwide speaker, and activist. He is the host of the nationally syndicated, talk radio program “Line of Fire,” and he serves as president of FIRE School of Ministry in Concord, NC, as well as adjunct professor at a number of seminaries. He is the author of 25 books, most recently “Breaking the Stronghold of Food.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Low cut tops, sexual harassment, and Bill O’Reilly,
I don’t think it is harassment to give a compliment to a lady. But the way the PC is today you naturally hold back rather than take the risk of how it would be perceived by the woman. After all why take the risk? For all you know, the woman may be trolling for an excuse to claim harassment and if you give a compliment you will be reeled in! All this PC nonsense is making our society a cold and sterile environment to work and associate in.
It is not considered sexual Harassment as long as the person looking does not drool.
This issue (along with all left wing agendas) has become so vague no one knows the right answer anymore. Maybe this is the left’s strategy, muddle the meaning of words and action to the point no one can understand, so only they can decide what is harassment or racist or sexist! As a women, I’ve had my share of unwarranted and unwanted advances but I made myself very clear……. no way. Do I believe the way you dress will bring on more advances, absolutely. When I don’t want that kind of attention and I know I’m going to be in a certain male dominant environment, I make sure to dress proper to that situation. Fair or unfair, the way you dress will have that type of affect that it calls for. The true power for women is choosing how to dress not to attract unwanted attention. It doesn’t mean you still won’t get proposition but you tilt the odds in your favor.
And if you don’t compliment you may be scorned for not showing reverence and be considered socially awkward, which will hinder your career. Difficult times we live in.
Looks like Sean Hannity is getting his turn to face charges of sexual harassment. This appears to be the “MO” of women today. Just the mere utterance of sexual harassment is enough to get a woman a very large pay day, no proof needed. Charges to SH needs to have some requirements added. A “statute of limitations” needs to be placed on the charge period.
Like 90 days. If the lady does not bring forth the charges within that time period, she needs to move to a new job or keep her mouth shut. No more pieces of cake. Bringing up 5 and 10-year-old incidents should open the complainant up to charges against her.
PS Just for flavor have them bring in some evidence or proof.
Settlements should be outlawed…Every claim has to go to trial, And the loser pays the costs… Same thing with insurance claims…
A woman should not be allowed to troll for sexual harassment, period. But a woman can do whatever she wants and she is never guilty but a man is always guilty no matter what.
If getting the “up and down” is sexual harassment in today’s workplace, then I could have cleaned up with my employer. I dressed modestly and professionally for work: suits and dresses (NOT tight). Nevertheless, I have a nice figure and my male coworkers checked me out frequently. I ignored it. This was as late as 2005-2006, so I guess I missed my opportunity to enrich myself.
I must believe there are more to the allegations against Bill than a once-over and a “lookin’ good girl” comment.
The bottom line is, I believe women should NOT dress provocatively in the workplace. If, however, a woman chooses to do so, then she cannot cry “foul” when men notice it. Men have an obligation to not comment on a woman’s attire, and or course, not act on any inclination said attire may give them.
One would think there would be “more to it”, but sadly, it would not surprise me one bit if there wasn’t any more than what was stated. People have lost all common sense and scruples it seems, and overreact to so much anymore.
In 1967 when I was 17 I learned this lesson the hard way and never forgot. It was the swinging 60s and I thought I could dress and behave any way I wanted. Surprise, creepy guys at the beach and in Paris came on to me hard and heavy when I wore very short mini skirts, one even chasing me into my Paris apartment building. So I lowered the hems of all my dresses, restricting mini skirts for clubs and as cover-ups after swimming. Just my opinion, but I worked with some well-endowed Hispanic aids, secretaries, and teachers who wore low-cut blouses and dresses and it was hard not to look at their cleavage- it was at eye level staring at me, and I’m not gay. My advice- ladies, if you’re advertising, you might get attention from not only the men you want it from but others as well- think carefully when you get dressed in the morning.
I used to have a girlfriend (over 50 yrs old) that dressed like that 7 days a week. She had some spectacular assets and really looked good all the time. However, she worked around prison trustees and I’ll bet those men had many a sleepless night after working around her. However, the lady DID have stories of “remarks” she received while on the job. Nevertheless, she continued to dress the way she always had done and I don’t think she ever complained about the occasional lewd remarks. That sort of display is nice to look at when you occasionally pass by, but it can get really uncomfortable for a man when they bend over your desk while in an office environment.
To answer your first question… No, that is called “advertising”….
False advertising. So she can play “gotcha”. Yet feel the power she has.
If a guy looks at a woman and tells her he likes her outfit, he’s acknowledging her desire to not dress poorly. If he looks at another guy and tells him he likes his outfit, then he’s just gay. Guys don’t talk about their clothing, unless it’s trashy.
Guys used to be able to say “looking sharp” to another guy and it meant nothing.
no and no to the questons in the last paragraph. there is a standard for work attire..or at least there used to be until these young women who are part of the female revolution mixed up work environment with party environment. used to be too that companies could require dress codes..that’s probably a thing of the past too.
If a woman is wearing a very tight shirt/skirt, short-shorts/skirt or showing lots of skin/cleavage, why isn’t it considered sexual harassment on HER part towards her male counterparts?!?! While I do not think a woman is “asking for it” when it comes to actual assault if she dresses provocatively, I do think she has some responsibility in some of that response. A guy will likely look. But what about the guys who do NOT want to look, or are trying to do the right thing for their own heart and mind? I might like how I look or feel wearing a particular blouse, but if I know that my cleavage is a bit too revealing and I’m going to be around my guy-friends who I respect, I am NOT going to wear that shirt.
A guy shouldn’t be subjected to the visual displays any more than women should have to put up with the rude comments. I think sexual harassment can go both ways.
As and Elder assisting with communion, giving the sacrament to young women with a great deal of themselves exposed, does create an uncomfortable situation, Though I myself never felt the temptation to gaze I often heard from others how distracting it was for them.
We all wondered why such attire was worn in such a setting.
You bet your life, Women look also. I have heard a Woman or Women say, “CBs” and 10 heads pop into the hallway to see. Women wear 5″ spike heals because it makes their Calf’s and their Butt look Good. They wear tighter than necessary clothing to make their best assets stand out. Women with shapely legs wear Mini-Skirts or Dresses to show off their legs. A very high percentage of women with well endowed breast show them off. I don’t know that Fox News requires the women who work for them to be beautiful and wear some of the clothing they wear, but to use an outdated term, all of the women I see on Fox News, in the 50, would have been called FOXES. Anyone with half a brain knows that Sex Sells. That is the reason Sexy looking Men and Women make the large amount of money they are paid. As the old saying goes, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the Kitchen!” I don’t condone Real Sexual Harassment, but in a Politically Correct Society today, I believe some people are overly sensitive. Best policy, Keep Your Mouth Shut & Your Hands Off and you won’t have a problem!
“Dress for the job you want to have” is taught in business schools. Maybe males and females should be taught to dress for the response they hope to receive. Do they want to be considered attractive and respectable or do they want to appear sleazy and immoral. Women sometimes act, speak and dress in ways that appear to invite sexual attention. There is a war on men, especially white men, and no one knows the rules any more.
papatriot I 100% agree with you. If I were a man I would absolutely not want a woman being dressed half naked, looking like a hore. it she’s attacked well it’s her own fault, if you provoke you get what you ask for !!!!
For such kind of a woman woe men !!!!!
Riki, RN-Midwife !!!!!
I’m sorry, but unless a woman is working in the oldest profession, exposing ones cleavage while working as an “on-air” personality is NOT proper dress. Also, when I was growing up, we were taught that you act the way you dress, and I have found this to be true. We had a dress code when I went to school, and the vast majority of kids acted like students. When I was a Scoutmaster years ago of a Boy Scout Troop, some of the boys rarely wore the full Boy Scout uniform. Those that did not, never conducted themselves as proper boy scouts and often missed meetings. Those that wore the full uniform acted like true boy scouts that any troop would be proud to have.
Now that the dress code has been done away with in schools and even in many work places, I have seen girls come to school looking like they just crawled out of bed and they act and talk like streetwalkers (I could use a stronger term, but I shall restrain myself) and the boys dress and act like street thugs and have half of their butt cracks exposed. These are the rioting cupcakes and snowflakes that one sees on our college campuses and in some work places today.
So ladies (and I use the term loosely) if you want to be treated with respect, then dress and act like a lady. Respect is NOT something that you can demand, it must be earned.
Dress codes have deteriorated badly. I used to work in offices, and we wore classy outfits, attractive, and not provocative. I was shocked the first time I walked into a prominent office downtown and the women of all ages were dressed in shorts and tank tops.
If women are looking for attention, they can get it by dressing in attractive business-like attire, and acting like a lady. Gutter language and low-cut dresses will attract jerks who just want to use you.
Sexual harassment is when a boss tells you you’re not getting a promotion unless you go away with him for the weekend or he’s making it clear that he wants to be intimate.
If you are single and he is single and you can tell he’s attracted to you but he’s not getting out of line-hello? That’s life. Hopefully, that kind of thing will never end or something’s wrong with the human race.
Some say that Fox supposedly forces the women to dress that way. I have no idea if it is true. But if you accept a job where your employer insists that you dress like a street walker, how fast can you run out that door? Why would you accept any job that demanded such a thing?
Let’s get back to some dress codes-in schools, business, and church. Stop distracting men in church to the point that the Holy Spirit cannot say to them what He wants to say, or they can’t receive from God what He has for them.
Some years ago, while working at a medium sized corporation where I was generally well liked, I had a reputation for telling jokes, often political or risqué. This was so well established that people (of both sexes) regularly came by my office each morning for the latest joke. One day I was in another department office while some female employees were complaining about a male coworker who “was always telling dirty jokes,” which they found offensive. I was surprised and didn’t want to offend them so I offered to stop telling them risqué jokes (which would seriously diminish my repertoire), but only one woman took me up on this, and she came to me a couple of weeks later and asked to “be taken off (my) no dirty jokes list.” The other women in the office told me that no one wanted ME to stop, just this other male. When I asked what the difference was, I was told that I told “off color” jokes intended to make people laugh, but HE told “dirty” jokes intended to make women uncomfortable. I think I understood the difference, but how is anyone to know beforehand what would cross that kind of subjective line?
Dumb Debbie has walked back her accusations on Hannity. She realized the **** storm that she set off and couldn’t back them up.That is just how stupid she is. Now, the tables have turned and Sean is suing her.
do parents of males ever advise them on respect for women and acceptable behavior around women as opposed to behavior around men? some will call this comment sexist but let’s be fair harassment is not only encouraged by women’s attire it is a result of men never been taught what is acceptable. of course some never will learn and need to show off their macho sexuality.
If a male told a woman she looked “hot” That would be harassment. If he was “GAY”, what would that be?
If you complimented her on her shoes, and how nice they look, is that harassment?
If you told her that she looked very professional, and was very nicely dressed, is that harassment?
If you offered her $10,000.00……….. and she accepted. We know what kind of girl she is.
The answer to your question is; Absolutely. My father taught be through his actions. In my entire as long as he was alive I never heard or saw him show anything but respect for not just women, but all people.
He taught by example.
My parents sure did, but they also taught me and my siblings that respect must be earned, it isn’t automatic or something one can demanded. Many of today’s Americans lack self-respect, which MUST come first.
I think sexual harassment is wrong but some of the lawsuits border on the ridiculous. It’s time for major tort reform, meaning the loser pays the legal fees of both parties.
I agree with the comments that women who wear revealing outfits want attention otherwise they would not wear form fitting clothing, short skirts or expose their cleavage.
I recall an incident in the 70’s where a young woman was wearing a micro miniskirt. She asked me sarcastically, “What are you looking at?” I replied, “Your bum.” She said, “You shouldn’t do that” to which I replied, “If you don’t want men to look, cover it up.”
O’Reilly’s network rolled over for this and it’s ashamed. Sean Hannity was recently accused of the same thing. His response was to call the person a liar and threatened to unleash a battery of lawyers on her. Now we will see what kind of case she thinks she has because it’s not likely he will settle without a fight. Good for him.
agree
Men do tend to leer at attractive women no matter how they are dressed, but some forms of dress are naturally more provocative than others. To answer the question: looking is not harassment; unwanted touching is harassment.
Women do check out men as well, but they have a trick that works: they glance so quickly that it’s unnoticeable. It’s amazing how much they gather in a split second.
There must be some subtle difference between a “leer” and an “appreciative look.” While women may get lots of intel from a quick glance, most guys are not seeking “information,” they are just enjoying the view. No one goes to an art gallery and gives each Object d’Art a “quick glance” – you give it a lingering look to appreciate it. Same thing with a pretty woman in a revealing outfit – or even a not so revealing outfit!
Well, I reckon everybody’s gotta look SOME-wheres, but if’n ya DROOLS on ’em, y’ done gone to far.
Beyond the pale, as it were…
What I think is this: The number of times you had to make your “intentions” clear just to write an article about this subject is an indication of how screwed up things have become. By using the word “screwed” I do not mean it in a sexual sense and I am not anti-insanity, in fact I’m for it. I would never harm those twisty things that hold things together. Nothing is screwy about my motives.
Can I have another screwdriver please, Ms Barkeeper? No offense intended. Not even the suggestion of one.
Back in the early 1990s I was a fairly senior executive and was in need of an Administrative Assistant. I advertised the opening in local newspapers, vetted the applicants qualifications, and checked their references. I then selected the top three applicants for interviews. All of the applicants, those selected for interviews and those not, were women.
The second applicant arrived. She was young, drop dead gorgeous, and was dressed provocatively. In the end, my decision came down to two equally qualified and capable applicants: the one who was drop dead gorgeous and another who was attractive, older, and dressed conservatively. I hired the latter because I simply did not want or need small-minded people construing improper motives had I hired the younger applicant. Additionally, I had no interest in possibly stimulating jealous thoughts in my wife’s mind.
Had I been a stereotypical “horn-dog” business executive without a brain between my ears, thinking with my lower anatomy, I am sure I would have hired the “sex kitten” applicant. The fact that I had to give consideration to these thoughts in my consideration of candidates for hire is unfortunate and clearly harmful to the candidate I did not choose. How sad.
I am happy to see the many comments with such common sense! Of course, if a girl or woman dresses in an alluring way, she is asking to be noticed and admired. All girls need to be taught that many men, if not most, are going to notice certain types of dress as intended to be “sexy” and invite such attentions. There are work places where it perhaps does not matter but they are usually bars or men’s clubs. In an office setting, one can dress attractively and, if permitted, “business casual” but it should not be so overtly sexual in nature. I really liked the point that someone earlier mentioned that the sexual harassment charge might be placed at the girl’s feet if she dresses too sexually for a work environment or even in public.
People are so hyper sensitive these days, it is absurd. I remember a story several years ago about a woman who had breast enhancement surgery and made a habit of wearing tight, low cut clothing to show them off. Then she accused a co-worker of harassing her by looking at her breasts. Nonsense! It is my opinion that men and women should dress appropriately for the workplace and if you are woman who is not employed by Hooters, you should dress modestly. You should not be wearing clothing that is distracting to anyone and the employer should enforce that dress code.
As a man of Irish descent I sometimes wear a kilt, particularly on days like St. Paddy’s Day. If you want to see strong reactions to your clothing, just try wearing a kilt to work. Was it sexual harassment when my secretary taped the mirror from her compact on the toe of her shoe and tried to see under my kilt? Or when nearly every other woman at the facility asked me what I wear under the kilt (answer – shoes and socks). I don’t know, but under the circumstances, it WAS funny. I wonder what would have happened if I (as a guy) had complained?
Moral of the story – If you dress in an unusual or attention getting way – expect to get attention!
Political Correctness has run wild for the wrong idea.
Men and Women have looked at each other for centuries!
What or better yet who wants this anarchy in the world…socialists, neocons, facisists, communists!
IF and WHEN there is a act from a man on or women that makes the person feel uncomfortable she should report immediately! However, do you ever see the Woman on a Man issue ever be brought up in the media!
Do you ever see where a man complains that a woman wearing too provocative clothing on TV,,The producers and the respective shows are paid to have clothing advertised on news shows!!!
The best looking women on TV are on FOX and they have the highest ratings so what is it ?
Commercial profits?
Sexual predators ?
Women trying to gain the fast book?
Men being terrorized in society ?
Breaking down the human rights of people to express themselves without the fear or retaliation ?
INTERSTED IN SEEING THE RESPONSE ACROSS MY WHOLE COMMENT (OPINION)
I feel sorry for the beautiful women who get passed over for promotion or hiring because the wife would be jealous. Many cannot help their build. Many women had those big breasts in middle school and hated the attention. Some grew up fast physically. Unfortunately many are not taught how to handle it.
Joan Squieteri, I am someone who dresses for HERSELF. Even my husband knows that. But, I want him to tell me if he think’s I look ridiculous in something because I expect him to do that. I learned a long time ago, that fads and fashion have really misguided women for eons. Ladies, here’s a piece of advice: Wear what YOU look good in, what brings out the best in you and never mind what the fashion culture dictates because they don’t care if you fit into their definition of beauty or style-they care about making money. If you want other people to take you seriously, stop looking a cheap tart or Madonna. Be accountable for your sense of style. If you’re going to dress like a ****, you’re going to attract sluts.
Saturday night had a hilarious skit on this subject. It was an office setting with women, one of the nerdy guys and Tom Brady. They nerdy guy would say the nicest things, but the women would howl to HR. Tom would do some of the most outrageous acts, fondle the women, say crude things, even show up in his briefs. but because it was TOM BRADY the women giggled and swooned. It was funny because it was true. If the woman wants you or likes you that is the barometer on limits. Since radical college females hate men, well even Tom doesn’t have a chance.