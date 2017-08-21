Louie Gohmert (R-TX), calls for DOJ investigation of Charlottesville violence

Rep. Louie Gohmert said Sunday the Justice Department should investigate Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer and “Unite the Right” rally organizer Jason Kessler for their roles in violent clashes that resulted the death of an anti-racism protester at last Saturday’s rally.
In an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Mr. Gohmert said there should be a Justice Department investigation into who is responsible for what occurred in Charlottesville, where white nationalists and neo-Nazis clashed with anti-fascists counterprotesters. He appeared to place the blamed on the political left without offering any specific proof.
“They were [behind] the violence at Trump events, and they may have been behind this violence getting started,” the Texas Republican said.
Mr. Gohmert said Mr. McAuliffe and Michael Signer, both Democrats, previously had said there would be violence in Charlottesville.
“Then the witnesses and the photographs show they herded these groups to create violence so they could brag,” said Mr. Gohmert.
The Texas lawmaker also is calling for the Justice Department to look into Mr. Kessler, a nationalist blogger who helped organize the rally and heads a nonprofit called Unity & Security for America, aimed at protecting Western civilization.
Mr. Kessler told Fox News on Thursday he is in hiding after the violence. He said his group is a “civil rights group” and does not include white supremacists. He said he voted for President Barack Obama in 2008.
“You don’t just all of a sudden go from having multiracial roommates and a Jewish girlfriend to all of a sudden being a white supremacist that wants to join the Republican Party,” Mr. Gohmert said of Mr. Kessler. “There is something very, very wrong in all of this.”
The investigation, if the left had any brains, would be addressing the real issue and cause of death and injuries. Why did the mayor and governor not take appropriate measures, not to allow weapons, not to keep the two groups separated, allowing the left, BLM et all, to protest without a licence and not intervening when the two parties collided. In fact the police moved out of the area because it was too dangerous, as reported by FOX reporter on site! Maybe planned so as to blame Trump, points over life?
That’s assuming the investigation even happens, let alone goes anywhere… BUT with as spineless as Sessions shows himself to be, i doubt there will be one.
Maybe the police chief is a Republican. The loon off his meds in the car should never have happened, but watching Nazis and communists happily beating on each other is at least a little entertaining.
It seems to me it is time for Caspar Milquetoast (AKA Jeff Sessions) to get off his do nothing butt and get aggressive with these communist/anarchists. Yes, an official investigation of Charlotte would be a damn good start.
I won’t be holding my breath to see that happen…
Rep. Louie Gohmert also said, on Fox this AM, that witnesses said that both groups got off of the same buses together and suggested the possibility that they were hired protesters, and the whole thing was staged….which would not surprise me at all.