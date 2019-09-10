LOST: Democrats seize on ‘Blue New Deal’ to control oceans

If you thought the Green New Deal was bad enough, wait. Democrats, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have now turned lustful eyes toward the oceans, hoping to create the same type government regulations over water with a “Blue New Deal” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s now-famous Green New Deal imposed over land.

One if by land, two if by sea. High-fives all around for the brave new world of control the Democrats would love to see.

The idea popped at CNN’s climate town hall of a few days ago when a member of the audience named Bren Smith who identified as a fisherman — yes, “fisherman”-slash-paid-Democrat-plant — oh-so-coyly asked that if Americans are so focused on climate change’s effects on land, shouldn’t Americans also be concerned about the 70 percent of the earth that’s not land, but rather water?

Do we need a “Blue New Deal” for the oceans?

And Warren, on cue, jumped with excitement.

“I like that,” she said, The Hill reported. “He’s got it exactly right, we need a Blue New Deal.”

Well, well, well. For watchers of politics, this is hardly a surprise.

The left, along with the United Nations, has been steadily trying to control not just land, but also waterways for decades. And the airspace over the land and waterways, too.

Think United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea, a treaty that would rip away any lingering freedom-of-the-seas doctrines — a “principle put forth in the 17th century, essentially limiting national rights and jurisdiction over the oceans to a narrow belt of sea surrounding a national’s coastline,” as the United Nations puts it. And in its place, LOST would instill global controls, regulations, restrictions — and pay-for-access fees.

Former President Ronald Reagan hated LOST.

In radio remarks delivered in 1978, Reagan said “no nat[ional] interest of ours could justify handing sovereign control of two-thirds of the earth’s surface over to the Third World.”

Quite right.

No doubt, today’s Democrats would argue the Blue New Deal is not one and the same as a U.N. treaty — and that the Blue New Deal would be a document to protect, not regulate and control.

But it’s all the same.

It’s all the same climate change controlling crap. And when they have control of the land, and the sea, guess what’s next? The air. The galaxies and space.

The logic will be this: that it’s impossible to monitor and control what gets dropped onto the lands and into the waters without having the ability to restrict what flies over the lands and waters.

Don’t be fooled. There’s nothing new about this Blue New Deal. It’s globalist elitism, at its worst. It’s the left’s latest power-grabbing, sovereign-stripping, soul-killing, freedom-trouncing, anti-American Trojan horse-like gift, wrapped in a climate alarmism bow.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.

