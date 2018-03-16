Los Angeles barred from enforcing nearly all gang injunctions, federal judge rules

The city of Los Angeles has been barred from enforcing nearly all of its remaining gang injunctions, the latest blow to one of the city’s oldest and most controversial law enforcement initiatives.
In a 22-page order issued Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips ruled that the American Civil Liberties Union is likely to prove that most of those subject to the remaining injunctions suffered a due process violation, since the city did not give them an opportunity to challenge the civil restraining orders in court.
The order is believed to mark the first time a judge has blocked Los Angeles officials from enforcing the injunctions, which were born from a time in the late 1980s and ’90s when gang activity in the city gained national attention. Their use has been credited by law enforcement with helping reduce gang-related crime.
Federal judge to LA: Stop enforcing gang injunctions; it likely violates the Constitution, restricts liberty
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge on Thursday barred the city of Los Angeles from enforcing gang injunctions, finding the civil court order that local police have used for decades is likely unconstitutional.
In her written order, Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated that Los Angeles gang injunctions “impose significant restrictions on plaintiffs’ liberty” and have “truly weighty” implications.
Phillips found in the preliminary ruling that the city likely violated the Constitution by enforcing the injunctions without first giving accused people the chance to defend themselves.
Butch Cassidy would have loved to live in California today. You and your gang can rob with impunity and the victims can do nothing till they prove to the judge you committed a crime. By the time the victim gathers proof and submits it to the court he would be hundreds of miles away and living it up. And even then he could retain an attourney to discredit the accuser thus preventing and arrest. Maybe we should allow costal California to declare independance.
So you would be okay if Los Angeles went and declared the NRA a gang. You would be forbidden from hanging out with other NRA members. You could not protest being called a gang at city hall and would be arrested. If you and your brother are both declared part of the NRA then you could not be around each other in public. You could even be banned from having a cell phone because it could be used to call other NRA members. Oh, and you have no right to challenge if you are even part of the NRA. The police get to decide if you are one or not. Does that not scare you in the least?? And we are talking California, so do you trust them to decide what is a gang? To decide whose rights they can take without due process?
Let’s be real. The NRA is not a gang although I suppose LA could call it a gang. We are talking about real gangs here. The kind that have gang shootings where innocent bystanders get caught in the crossfire and get killed. Your comparison is a more than a little ridiculous I think.
judges are doing more damage than politicians in this country.
the rule of law means jack #### to these progressive judges and the aclu.
gangs are free to run roughshot now in los angels just like chicago.
judges should not be immune to punishment for there decisions that result in deaths and property damges.
Yet more proof just having a law degree and winning your way to the bench, does not make one smart.