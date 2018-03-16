Los Angeles barred from enforcing nearly all gang injunctions, federal judge rules

The city of Los Angeles has been barred from enforcing nearly all of its remaining gang injunctions, the latest blow to one of the city’s oldest and most controversial law enforcement initiatives.

In a 22-page order issued Thursday, Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips ruled that the American Civil Liberties Union is likely to prove that most of those subject to the remaining injunctions suffered a due process violation, since the city did not give them an opportunity to challenge the civil restraining orders in court.

The order is believed to mark the first time a judge has blocked Los Angeles officials from enforcing the injunctions, which were born from a time in the late 1980s and ’90s when gang activity in the city gained national attention. Their use has been credited by law enforcement with helping reduce gang-related crime.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Los Angeles Times.

Federal judge to LA: Stop enforcing gang injunctions; it likely violates the Constitution, restricts liberty

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge on Thursday barred the city of Los Angeles from enforcing gang injunctions, finding the civil court order that local police have used for decades is likely unconstitutional.

In her written order, Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated that Los Angeles gang injunctions “impose significant restrictions on plaintiffs’ liberty” and have “truly weighty” implications.

Phillips found in the preliminary ruling that the city likely violated the Constitution by enforcing the injunctions without first giving accused people the chance to defend themselves.

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of this article at the Daily News.

