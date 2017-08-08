Loretta Lynch used ‘Elizabeth Carlisle’ email alias as Obama’s AG

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s work alias — “Elizabeth Carlisle” — was confirmed Monday as a result of multiple Freedom of Information Act requests and persistent citizens.
The infamous election-season tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and Ms. Lynch on June 27, 2016, sparked a wave of FOIA requests by Judicial Watch, the American Center for Law, and others.
Although the Justice Department confirmed in February 2016 that she sometimes used a pseudonym, the exact name was not verified until the release of a report by The Daily Caller on Monday.
“The Carlisle emails were discovered over the weekend by followers of Reddit accounts that support President Trump,” the website reported.
Critics of the practice allege that officials use pseudonyms as a means of camouflaging correspondence from citizens and skirting FOIA requests.
“That address was and is known to the individuals who process [Freedom of Information Act] requests; the practice, similar to using initials or numbers in an email, helps guard against security risks and prevent inundation of mailboxes,” Ms. Lynch’s attorney, Robert Raben, told the Daily Caller.
Other well-known Obama administration officials to use aliases include:
Former Attorney General Eric Holder: “Lew Alcindor.” Former IRS official Lois Lerner: “Toby Miles.” Environmental Protection Agency official Lisa Jackson: “Richard Windsor.”
The 30-minute meeting in Phoenix between Ms. Lynch and Mr. Clinton came as the FBI was investigating Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s decision to use a secret email server while secretary of state.
“She, as a matter of fact, landed on time,” KNXV-TV anchor Christopher Sign, who broke the story, said June 30, 2016, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor.
“[Mr. Clinton] and his entourage were running late according to my sources. They then make the decision — ‘they’ meaning the former president’s team — they wait for her to land. She arrives. Some people step off of her plane. The former president steps into her plane. They then speak for 30 minutes — privately,” Mr. Sign reported.
“The FBI there, on the tarmac, instructed everybody around, ‘No photos. No pictures. No cellphones,'” Mr. Sign added. “He then gets off the plane, gets on his own plane, he departs, she continues on with her planned visit.”
The Clintons maintained that the meeting was coincidental and that the two simply exchanged family small talk.
Sure, and I would like to sell you some beachfront property in Nevada.
“helps guard against security risks and prevent inundation of mailboxes,” That may be so, but we all know that isn’t and more importantly, wasn’t the reason Loretta hid behind “Lizzie”……
Agreed. They were doing this for the express purpose of being able to better hide in the shadows and deal under the table. I wouldn’t have ever thought to do this, but seeing now as they did it, it only makes sense.
The Left is pathological about renaming things to be what they aren’t.
* Welfare – For the “welfare” of poor people
* KIll – Only bad when done to animals and convicted criminals, but not a problem when done to unborn babies.
* Right and Wrong – Depends upon your feelings at the time.
* Barack Obama – A natural-born US citizen who was definitely born here and is a Christian.
* Media – The same as the Press described in the 1st Amendment.
But in actuality, none of these are true.
If one has a proper SPAM FILTER installed one doesn’t need to worry about using your proper name on youR GOVERNMENT EMAIL account…
Regardless of conversation they had, We all can guess, and know what it was about !!!
(It was Wrong….. )
I actually through they were smarter the that.
It was a coincidental meeting and they talked about Bill’s grandkids. Yeah, sure! By the way does anyone wanna buy a bridge?
No thanks, already got one, it’s in Arizona.
And in several other states.. Just Bing bridge to nowhere..