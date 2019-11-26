Home » Cartoons

Looking a little green!

GOPUSA StaffTom Stiglich Posted On 6:30 am November 26, 2019
2

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (8 votes cast)
Looking a little green!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 8 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


2 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:55 am November 26, 2019 at 8:55 am

The Liberal Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, immorality and the lack of integrity.

Liberal Democrats only believe what they WANT to believe and what their masters tell them to believe. Facts, Truth, Reality, History or Heritage are all irrelevant to a Liberal Democrat if they don’t WANT to believe them. They will change THEIR Facts, Truth, Reality, History or Heritage to be what they WANT them to be.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    rockthistown
    rockthistown
    9:33 am November 26, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Yes, SUSNR, it’s really sad when we are constantly inundated from the left with lies, distortions, misrepresentations & omissions plus a steadfast refusal to report anything positive. I believe nothing that comes from CNN/ABC/NBC/CBS/MSNBC/NYT/WaPO b/c it is crystal clear they have an anti-America agenda. Trump fights it everyday & I thank the Good Lord he was put in place as President. I hope & pray he continues to shake up the DC business-as-usual shenanigans, drain the swamp & put America first.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat