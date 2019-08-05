Home » News

Loners: More than 20% of millennials claim to have no friends, poll finds

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:49 am August 5, 2019
2

No new friends. No old friends. No friends… period?

More than 20% of millennials surveyed in a YouGov poll released this week claimed that they don’t have a single friend. And less than a third of Millennials said they have double-digit friends, according to the data, culled online in early July.

Even if younger Americans are overstating their isolation, the jarring numbers reflect long-term rising trends in loneliness. Studies have indicated that loneliness has myriad negative mental and physical health effects.

“Strong social relationships support mental health, and that ties into better immune function, reduced stress and less cardiovascular activation,” Debra Umberson, a professor of sociology at the University of Texas, told Time magazine in 2015.

Thirty percent of millennials reported feeling lonely always or often in the YouGov data, while 20% of Gen Xers and 15% of baby boomers said the same.

Curiously, in addition to 22% of millennials saying they’re friendless, 25% in the age group said they also had zero acquaintances — possibly reflecting a misunderstanding of the question. (Unless they don’t work or go outside…)

Despite the “social” in social media, a 2018 study out of the University of Pennsylvania linked usage of apps like Facebook and Instagram to social isolation. “Using less social media than you normally would leads to significant decreases in both depression and loneliness,” the study’s author, psychologist Melissa Hunt, said at the time.

The most common number of friends for millennials was one to four, and 18% said they have five to nine.

Six percent of millennials said they have more than 50 friends, and 38% said they have made a new friend in the last half-year.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Loners: More than 20% of millennials claim to have no friends, poll finds, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



2 Comments

Belcara
Belcara
9:14 am August 5, 2019 at 9:14 am

Alas, then they don’t have families either. Growing up parented and loved is what gives us a sense of value and trust in our place in the world, a sense of safety and well-being. As a Nation, in the 1950s and 60s, we had stronger family units. You might not have had many friends but at least you had your family on whom to rely. This is what decades of drug infestation has done to our families and our Nation. Predators have been allowed into our Country and destroy our families. Lonely and sad. We must pray for recovery of our souls.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    10:43 am August 5, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I agree the family is very important, the love and belonging means everything.
    But in today’s world mothers and fathers are to busy working or their own social life or whatever to bother with their kids. one can always tell the kids with a loving family.
    My stay at home mom taught and gave me love, discipline, manners, values, morality and gave me the opportunity to know GOD and my father did the same.
    They encouraged me to play sports, join social groups and to volunteer for the Church events.

    So ask yourself, why do these kids have no friends?
    I believe that they have been left alone with unloving baby sitters or daycare and have never been taught the important thing thing in life, and not being able to know the loving GOD.

    Bottom line; It is the parents that screwed up their children! 🙁 🙁

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply