Lonely Snowflakes

Generation Z, the newest cohort of 18- to 22-year-olds in the U.S., are the loneliest generation and claim to be in worse health than older adults, according to a new survey on the epidemic of isolation in America.
Millennials, those aged 23 to 37, also reported high rates of loneliness compared to other groups, according to the survey which was conducted by Cigna Health Insurance and released Tuesday.
Researchers surveyed 20,000 adults using the University of California, Los Angeles Loneliness Scale, which has respondents rate how closely they feel about 20 specific statements. Scores are tallied ranging from between 20 to 80, with 43 or higher indicative of loneliness.
Generation Z respondents had an average loneliness score of 48.3 followed by millennials at 45.3. This number declined as age increased, with the “Greatest Generation,” adults, age 72 years or older, being the least lonely group with a score of 38.6.
Poor emotional health, such as feelings of isolation, can have physical repercussions and can even lead to an early death.
Among respondents, key social behavior patterns emerged that were predictive of increased feelings of loneliness. These included less frequent and meaningful in-person interactions; spending less time with family and the feeling of having poor social skills or relationships.
“In analyzing this closely, we’re seeing a lack of human connection,” David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer of Cigna, said in a statement.
The researchers highlighted that social media use alone was not a predictor of loneliness, with respondents defined as heavy social media users having a loveless score of 43.5 and those who never use social media scoring 41.7.
However, recent and rigorous research by social scientist Jean Twenge on teens and depression found a positive association between increased time on social media and increased feelings of depression and thoughts of suicide.
“Some of these surveys are a little slanted,” said Dr. Tiffany Field, director of the Touch Research Institute in the Pediatrics Department at the University of Miami School of Medicine.
“I can imagine people saying they don’t use social media that much because they don’t want to attribute their own loneliness to their use of social media.”
On average, about half of respondents scored high feelings of loneliness with 54 percent saying they “always” or “sometimes” feel like no one knows them well, 46 percent reporting sometimes or always feeling alone and 47 percent feeling left out.
About 6 in 10 respondents (59 percent) said they “always/sometimes” feel that their interests are not shared by those around them.
Striking a balance on lifestyle factors were also seen to be a high predictor of reported feelings of loneliness. People who strike the “just right” balance of time with family, physical activity and sleep reported low scores of loneliness.
Respondents who had too much or too little of any of these activities had higher reported scores of loneliness.
“We view a person’s physical, mental and social health as being entirely connected,” Mr. Cordani said. “It’s for this reason that we regularly examine the physical, mental and social needs of our people and the communities they live in.”
Work life balance also influenced a person’s loneliness scale, with those who worked more than, or less than desired, reporting higher scores of loneliness compared with those who have just the right amount of work, 45 and 48 compared to 41.9 respectively.
Those gainfully employed and retirees also reported less feelings of loneliness compared with homemaker, students and those forcibly unemployed.
“There is an inherent link between loneliness and the workplace, with employers in a unique position to be a critical part of the solution,” Dr. Douglas Nemecek, chief medical officer for Behavioral Health at Cigna, said in a statement. “Fortunately, these results clearly point to the benefits meaningful in-person connections can have on loneliness.”
It makes sense. These people were taught not to interact and just play video games or use social media. A lot of them have become disillusioned with places like Facebook due to the lying that is used. When they were in school, recess was cut back, they weren’t allowed to talk in school, they had to go straight home because there wasn’t anyone there and check in with mom who was at work. The parents were too busy to take them to activities like sports or even church. And since they don’t go to church, the don’t get the chance to interact with others on a spiritual level and know that no matter what, Jesus is always with them. Now, of course some of the church issue is caused by the church leaders hypocrisy that we hear about in the media like porn watching pastors, child molesting priests, and spouse abusing reverends. It is hard to look up to them when we are blasted with the news of the few bad ones. The question as to whether or not YOUR religious leader is one of the bad ones or not is always there. This study has opened a lot of questions with variable answers that may all or none be right, wrong, or a part of.
“Now, of course some of the church issue is caused by the church leaders hypocrisy that we hear about in the media like porn watching pastors, child molesting priests, and spouse abusing reverends. It is hard to look up to them when we are blasted with the news of the few bad ones.”
pete0097, that is why you don’t “look up to” or put your faith in fallable humans! We are ALL sinners. None is righteous. No, NOT ONE, so says the Bible. Put your faith in God the Father, and his son, Jesus, and you will not be “disillusioned” or “lonely.”
And if you do ever find a perfect church with a perfect pastor and perfect members, don’t join that church! You’ll only mess up the perfection by being there.
Man is flawed, and sinful beyond all recognition.
God is holy and perfect in all His ways. Not only that but He’s perfectly perfect, beyond anything we could recognize as perfection.
Religion is Man trying to reach up to God. It doesn’t work. You just delude yourself into thinking you’re a good person.
Christianity is God reaching down to Man and pulling him up. It works because it’s God’s plan.
Mercy is Jesus dying on a cross and billions of people weeping for Him.
Justice is billions of people dying on crosses and Jesus standing alone as the only innocent one, weeping for us.
The Z is for zombie, because all they do is sit on their backsides with their electronic devices. You’ve got it right Pete.
I agree. That is why i have NEVER called those so called ‘social media’ sites, SOCIAL anything. When you see people sitting across a dinner table from one another, heads down and you don’t hear a DAMN THING coming from their mouths, just the sound of fingers/thumbs typing, HOW THE HELL IS that making someone social???
Well, maybe if they got their heads out of their cellphones and, you know, TALKED to each other face-to-face occasionally, they would not be so “lonely.” SMH. Their “loneliness” is SELF-INFLICTED!
This is no surprise! “Lonely Snowflakes”.
These useful idiots do not believe in GOD or have Jesus Christ in their lives.
These useful idiots don’t even know if they are male or female.
These useful idiots have been brainwashed by deranged Liberal Democrat professors.
These useful idiots have not been taught to control their emotions.
These useful idiots are controlled by their emotions.
And these useful idiots believe Tide laundry pods are good to eat.
No wonder they are lonely without a moral sense of direction.
The millennial snowflakes look at their cell phones every twenty seconds and that is the extent of their lives. Competition is bad, everyone gets a trophy, they do not know what sex they are and they need safe spaces, because they are offended by the real world.
Put down the stupid smart phones and get off social media. Actually do something for other people instead of always having everything be about you. Volunteer, get outside, stop wasting your life on the cell phone and complaining. Go to church and meet other people.
If there was a way to just EMP every cell phone in existence, and all social media sites, and shut them all down, even for just a single month. IMO that would be worth it, just to see exactly what would happen to all these Generation Z snowflakes, who are so bloody addictd to their phones, they’d not know what to do without them!