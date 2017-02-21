London’s Muslim Mayor: ‘Cruel’ Trump should be denied state visit

LONDON (AP) — London’s mayor says that President Donald Trump shouldn’t receive a state visit in Britain because of his “cruel” policies on immigration.
Sadiq Khan said Sunday the U.S. president should not get VIP treatment when he comes to Britain later this year because of his “ban on people from seven Muslim-majorities countries” and his decision to block refugees from entering the United States.
Khan said that “in those circumstances we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet.”
He spoke one day before British legislators are expected to debate a proposal to downgrade the planned state visit. The debate was scheduled in response to an online petition calling for the honor to be rescinded.
A state visit usually includes extensive pomp and a stay at Buckingham Palace.
Sadiq, mind your own business. TRUMP does not want to go visit you. He’s got more important people to visit. besides you may want to thank USA for our help instead making negative remarks.
He’d be singing a different tune if it was his family members who were being beheaded by his fellow Muslims. Besides, President Trump is too busy keeping Americans safe to risk a visit to a country that has portions of it’s cities off limits to police because of Sharia Law governing it’s radical population.
I would like to ask sadiq khan if he is a member of the muslim RAPE gangs operating in England? How about he pick another country to destroy, muslim trash!
The Mayor of London is a Muslim. His comment comes as no surprise.
London has fallen to an all-time low. The Queen will welcome our President, and we have to wonder why anybody would print what the
Mayor had to say that was so inappropriate.
Given that even Saudi Arabia finds people from the archcriminal abomination from whence mayor’s parents came to UK as problematic (and even UK got the stones to deport several back that way), cruel describes the mayor rather than Trump — he should be blacklisted from visitting the US!
Of course, fire-breathing jihadist imams are routinely invited into the UK. That’s because the Islamicization of the UK is well underway.
This man is starting to remind me of M’d Morsi – once in power goes off the deep end. What gives this man the right to internationalize his view’s from the Mayor of London’s miḥrāb, (a semicircular niche reserved for the imām to lead the prayer)? Take care of London while you can and keep your nose out of other peoples business.
http://www.meforum.org/5994/london-mayor-election
Actually, he started off the deep-end — his parents migrated from Porkistan (and I don’t mean its erstwhile eastern wing which split off in 1971) and were not among the two total sane non-Ahmadi muslims living in that country (one of these, Malala Yusufzai, now lives in UK where she got surgery to remove bullets from her head, and even sale of her book is disallowed in her native land; the other, journalist Khalid Ahmed, was born in Jalandhar) after 1971/12/16.
Queen Elizabeth II should infor the Lord Mayor, “We are not amused!”
We saved your sorry a–es twice in the last 100 years. When your brethren start lopping off the heads of your general population, don’t bother to beg for our help again.
Just another reason I am not returning to any city in England again. Personally, Australia may win this year’s vacation regardless of what my family wants.
I did love to vacation in London, but never again. How could England fall this low. It is truly tragic.
If the enemies of America succeed in their now tactics with the “shadow government” here, we will be suffering the same fate.
Suzanne, Amen..