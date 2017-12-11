London police considering whether wolf whistles break law

The bobbies will get you if’n you don’t watch out. London’s Metropolitan Police are considering whether to regard a wolf whistle aimed at a pretty girl (or even a plain girl with a great personality) as a “hate crime,” to be treated as a serious breach of the law.
The London police say they’re talking to other police agencies throughout the United Kingdom to see whether it’s worth the trouble to divert crime-fighting resources to crack down on “gender-based hate crimes.”
A trial last year to identify hate crimes by police in Nottinghamshire, in the Midlands, collected information about “sexist incidents” like street harassment — including wolf whistles — “verbal abuse,” and taking photographs without consent, which is ironic because Britain has so many cameras, often hidden in unobtrusive places, that a proper Englishman can’t sneeze or burp off-camera.
A Scotland Yard spokesman tells London’s Evening Standard that “we have been speaking to other forces about their experiences of the practicalities of recording gender-based hate crime, and we will use this, along with feedback from our partners, to [make changes] in police policy.”
The chief constable told Parliament that “street behavior that some people feel should be accepted as part of daily life has a detrimental and damaging impact. Sexual harassment of a woman or a girl at a bus stop by a man might be things that some women feel they are just going to have to accept, that no one’s going to do anything about it.”
Alas, defining a hate crime is apparently a puzzlement in the kingdom where plain English was invented, and now a hate crime in Old Blighty is an incident where someone is targeted because of identity — whether by race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or membership in “an alternative sub-culture, like being a goth.”
Goths, not heretofore regarded as an oppressed species, are actually not even real Goths, who thrived in eighth-century Germany, divided into Visigoths and Ostrogoths. Modern Goths are just all-purpose Goths recognizable for their morbid dressing in black, like country undertakers, with black make-up, eyeliners, black fingernails and black clothes. They usually do not attract wolf-whistles, except from other Goths. It’s not yet clear whether a wolf whistle from a fellow Goth would be exempt from prosecution.
The campaign to stamp out hate crime before it becomes hard crime, like blowing up airplanes or bombing nightclubs, is to be studied carefully. Hate crime, one chief constable tells members of Parliament, can take many forms and guises, and is not always something actually illegal. “Should we be taking action of some variety to address behavior before it escalates into a crime and also more importantly to try and restore some confidence to the victim,” asks Mark Hamilton, an assistant chief constable, a good bureaucrat if not necessarily an overworked cop. “Even if a crime hasn’t been committed the debate is now similar to hate-crime incidents.”
“The quality of mercy is not strain’d,” the Bard reminded us, and “it droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven.” But who knew it droppeth on Goth but not wolf whistler?
By the time they figure it out, lumpen-majority of those who do it will say “it’s the norm under shariah — didn’t you hear, its now the law of Britainistan?!”!
The U.K. is lost! They recently jailed a man for the “crime” of “Trolling people on the Internet.” That’s right, they put this guy in jail for 18 days for trolling 3 people on social media. Their police now spend more time pursuing their own citizens for thought crimes than they spend pursuing Muslim rapists and pedophiles.
Londistan certainly has gone that way.. And just think, i was BORN there (on a US AF base)
Don’t worry Great Britain. With your immigration policies, all of the British women will be wearing Hijabs. How is that for hate crimes? Politicians aka educated idiots personified!
The British are so behind the times. Londoners already signed their city’s death certificate when they elected a muslim sympathizer for their mayor. Sharia law dictates their new-found justice system so whatever happens next can be referenced in a koran.
So maybe they will stone the woman getting the wolf whistles..
We are witnessing, in real time, the ever more rapid descent into the abyss of chronic and lethal Lefty-Loonyism, of Western Europe, with its vestiges of once-upon-a-time greatness, and cultural primacy. They’re committing suicide-by-political correctness, aided and abetted by the clever and relentless campaign by Muslims and their absolute dedication to subverting all things “infidel,” and supplanting Western Civilization with an world-wide caliphate. No, that’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s the reality. It’s no secret. They’ve told us their plans and objectives, just as Hitler did, but we’re not yet ready to believe it. It might well be that, as in the case of Nazism’s rise, we will continue to deny what the evidence shows, until it’s too late to save ourselves, our heritage, and our democratic ways. While some of us recognize the existential threat; Israel, Poland, President Trump, China, Russia, Japan, Taiwan, the Lefty-Loonies attack us, condemn us, for refusing to accept it and collude with them, assuring our destruction.
IMO its already too late for the UK. Not so the USA.. BUT we are getting there.
Last time I heard, wolf whistles signaled lust, not hate.
Easy solution: Issue fines based upon validated complaints to the construction-company…and to the unions represented on site, for failure to control the workers. Allow companies the latitude to fire any employees who cause the company to pay fines. Allow the unions to de-certify worker who cause the unions to pay fines. The construction companies will immediately control their workers…who will know that this is loutish behavior, which can cost them their job and union membership.
No more wolf-whistles. Increased productivity. Fewer offended women. Problem solved.
If there is major political back-lash…then the public can prioritize its resources from policing construction workers to catching muggers.
So in essence, Control speech.
You’d be surprised, or maybe not, how many women dress to attract this kind of attention and then complain about it.
Maybe some little snowflakes need to toughen up or put more clothes on. Terribly insensitive of me, I know.
It is ridiculous to think that a compliment/wolf whistle would break the law.
More snowflake BS wasting finances and energy. If we could harness this energy all the sissy crybabies waste in this total c–p and all the energy the rest of it waste enabling and responding to it, we could run the entire world W/O the middle east.