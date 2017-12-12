Lois Lerner cites ‘low public interest’ in attempt to conceal her IRS testimony

Former IRS senior executive Lois G. Lerner told a federal court last week that there’s “no legitimate” reason why the public should see her testimony about her role in tea party targeting, pleading with a judge to keep her deposition permanently sealed.
Ms. Lerner and her former chief lieutenant, Holly Paz, have said they faced death threats in the past, and say they fear any more attention to their behavior would spur a new round of harassment.
They said there’s “exceedingly low” public interest in having their depositions released, and they said tea party groups are pushing for disclosure out of “spite.”
“The public disclosure of this personal and sensitive information and details of the harassment would further no legitimate end while undermining substantial privacy and physical safety interests,” the women said in briefs filed by their lawyers.
The IRS has reached settlements with hundreds of tea party groups and the government admitted it bungled its handling of their nonprofit status applications during the Obama administration. The government, in one of the settlements, even singled out Ms. Lerner for specific criticism, saying she failed to stop the targeting and even hid it from her supervisors.
But Ms. Lerner’s own defense of her actions, as well as Ms. Paz’s testimony, remain secret, with the transcripts of their depositions sealed and all references to the information from those depositions redacted from other documents.
Ms. Lerner and Ms. Paz also have not revealed much about the threats they said they faced, other than to cite “graphic, profane and disturbing language.”
The one specific instance of a threat they have cited in public documents was a June 2013 speech by Mark Meckler, a tea party leader who had helped drive the class action lawsuit against the IRS.
In that speech — just weeks after Ms. Lerner revealed the IRS’s illegal behavior — Mr. Meckler said tea party advocates could “have a lot of fun abusing these government employees.”
Ms. Lerner’s lawyer didn’t respond to requests from The Washington Times for more details on the threats.
Mr. Meckler told The Times that if Ms. Lerner manages to keep her deposition sealed it would “set an outrageous legal precedent, allowing the testimony of egregious acts by public servants to be permanently hidden.”
“The irony of this argument is astounding. The government has admitted that these people unconstitutionally targeted people based on their political beliefs. Now the individuals most responsible for the targeting wish to finish off their secret scheme to illegally target their fellow citizens, in secrecy,” he said.
He said when Ms. Lerner accuses him of fomenting threats, it’s a continuation of the targeting she oversaw while at the IRS, and said the Obama administration repeatedly tried to force Mr. Meckler to give up the legal challenge.
“It is time to blow this scandal wide open, and the unsealing of the Lois Lerner and Holly Paz depositions would be a good first step,” he said.
Some of the two women’s information is public, including emails sent and received during the targeting.
But what that information shows has been heatedly debated.
The Justice Department under President Barack Obama cleared Ms. Lerner of any wrongdoing and even praised her for stopping the targeting when she learned of it. Under President Trump, the same department agreed to settlements admitting illegal behavior by the IRS, and blaming Ms. Lerner in particular.
“The then-Director of the [exempt organizations] Division, Lois Lerner, first became aware that the IRS received applications from Tea Party groups as early as April or May 2010. For the next two years, Lerner failed to adequately manage the EO Division employees who processed these applications,” the government said in a consent agreement reached in a case in Washington, D.C.
The government also agreed to pay out $3.5 million to settle the class action case brought by Mr. Meckler and other tea party groups in a case in Ohio.
Ms. Lerner and Ms. Paz, in the new filings, accused the tea party groups and their lawyers of ginning up pressure to release the testimony.
The women’s lawyer didn’t respond to requests seeking more information on that allegation and it’s not clear who they had in mind, though the Cincinnati Enquirer has asked the judge to unseal the depositions.
Ms. Lerner retired from the IRS in the wake of the revelations of targeting and cooperated with the Obama administration’s investigation, but she has refused to speak publicly. She was cited for contempt of Congress after refusing to answer questions in the U.S. House, but the Obama administration refused to pursue the contempt case.
Jeff Sessions, you are a disgrace for not going after Lois Lerner and that arrogant smart mouthed Koskinnen, who destroyed Lerner’s e-mails after they were subpoenaed by Congress. Shame on you Jeff Sessions. This is why the crime in Washington goes on, because there are no consequences!
I want to know what is in those records they should be open for all to see and read, that lois lerner thing should be sitting in jail for what she did, if that had been any other person they WOULD be in prison already, but because she is a demoncrat that was on bamba boys side of things she got off.
She’s wrong! The public really wants to know!
#IWANTTOKNOW
“They said there’s “exceedingly low” public interest in having their depositions released, & they said tea party groups are pushing for disclosure out of “spite.”
Wow, Lois. Just how did you determine this? I wonder if the ‘exceedingly low’ public interest was determined by the same polling people who told us Hillary would win . . . . I’m guessing “yes”.
Moreover, tea party motives in pushing for disclosure are irrelevant. You were a public employee, paid with public funds, these are public documents & thus should be disclosed to the public.
The swamp things really don’t like sunlight do they?
The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservative groups. Everything about this must be exposed for all of us to see. This wasn’t the first time she abused the power of her position. There is no good reason to grant this outrageous request.
As well as several other departments. Any of those departments that are not absolutely necessary for the function of the United States should be shut down entirely. Every last one.
We still need to collect taxes so we can’t shut the IRS down completely. But we can hollow it out so it’s about 1/100th the current size.
Imagine if in 2009, NY State had claimed “low public interest” to avoid charging Muzammil Hassan for the 2009/02/12 “Bridges TV murder” (Hassan was unquestionably guilty, and he actually drove to the police-station to confess afterwards)…as it was, a travesty was done, as he was allowed to plea-bargain to “murder-2” when the crime was clearly a “murder-1”.
Allowing Lerner to go scot-free would be even worse — she should face a stack of charges, with only plea-bargain allowed that of “plead guitly to all of them and take the sentences consecutively“!
“Low public interest” is a good reason to put the documents out in the public eye. The people that want to see them can look and the claimed and perceived “majority” will ignore them.
In fact, I do not see ANY good reason to withhold the documents.
`They said there’s “exceedingly low” public interest in having their depositions released’
The arrogance of “Liberal” sophists is appalling. They have a fallacy on every occasion. Here, they try suppress freedom of information act by conditioning it upon “public interest” (that they authoritatively declare as “exceedingly low”. At other occasions, they suppress freedom of speech by claims that “hate speech” must not be tolerated (and then they declare virtualy any expression of criticism of their “Liberal” ideology as “hate speech”).
The above ideas are not new. They were brought to the U.S. with millions immigrating from Soviet Union, Russia, and other Euro-centers of socialism.
All of it – was PAID IN FULL by Tax Payer $$$’s.
Open it.
Talk about “double talk”.
.. “Low public interest”
………… vs ………….
.. “We fear for our lives.”
So, which is it?
Remember: THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE … and it will also reveal the TRUTH.
If you did nothing wrong – you have nothing to fear, nothing to fear at all.
Oh the web you have trapped yourself into L.L.
Score me as interested. I am the public and we are legion.
Here’s another reason: Ben Rhodes has constructed network of anti-Republican, Obama and Hillary organizations funneling funding from all over the world to attack conservatives, supporters and commentators. Starting with Media Matters, there are at least a dozen organizations coordinating in the attack on conservative candidates. All or which take advantage of the 501c tax designation yet are in lock step with the democrat party.
WE ALL WANT TO SEE THEM! Lots of interest. Liar and corrupted people all for omaba and his 40 thieves>>
This woman worked for us, the people of the United States. We are still paying for her retirement. Anything she says concerning wrongdoing while in the service of “We the People” should not be hidden. Her actions actually effected an election, and I don’t believe it happened in a vacuum. Others knew about this and failed to act. Now we’re supposed to be offended by the trumped up allegations of Russian collusion.
If Lois Lerner should thank god she is not in jail where she belongs. If she had done nothing wrong then nobody would care, but she hurt too many people.
“LOW PUBLIC INTEREST!”????? Well guess it would depend if you are ok with a tyrannical government using it’s powers against the legal citizens that pay it’s salaries. Lying to the American people and just plain aren’t happy about being bullied from the strong arm, robbers known as the IRS.
Thought about it for a bit, and may have figured out Lerner’s daffynition of “low public interest” — she considers all those who don’t “work” for Dhimmicrud misgovernment as lowly, so what she’s saying is “as only the lowly public — who frankly are below needing to hear my testimony — have interest…”.
I would guess she is using a different definition of “public interest” than most of the people responding. Government employees don’t care if the public is interested in a topic or not. What Lerner is saying is that it is in the government’s (the public) best interest for the citizens to be kept in the dark. The same way that a prosecutor claims to represent the “people” in court cases, not the victim.
I am a Tea Party Republican. I am plenty interested in Lerner’s testimony, depositions, job performance reviews, emails, twitter feeds, incarceration, etc.
There was low public interest in beating the Trump/Russia dead horse, but they’re still doing it.
There was low public interest in anything John McCain has to say but I still see his ugly mug on TV every other week, saying something retarded. Oh wait, that was insensitive of me to compare people with mental retardation to the scumbag John McCain. They didn’t choose to be born with a mental handicap. Sorry.
Oh, here’s a good one! The queen of low public interest herself, Hillary Ramrod Clinton. She’s struggling to fill up a post office with supporters, even with a paid entourage of sycophants, while Bernie Sanders is filling Stadiums, but somehow Hillary wins the nomination? Way to steal the vote, Hildabeest. And you DARE point your bony finger at Trump for election tampering?