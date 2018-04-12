Local Teachers Given Tiny Bats to Protect Against Shooters

Students in Erie, Pennsylvania, need no longer worry about school shooters, as their teachers will now be armed.
With tiny baseball bats.
The school district has given teachers the tiny bats in response to school shootings, though the exact reason for the bats is a little unclear. The district said it wanted the 16-inch bats to remind teachers to fight back in case of a school shooting. But it also said it wanted a “consistent tool” with which the teachers could fight.
This is not the first time a school district in Pennsylvania has handed teachers a less-than-lethal response to a school shooter since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Previously, a school district near Harrisburg hid buckets of rocks around the school. This was not a protest move, a snarky way to call for arming teachers. According to the Blue Mountain School District, the rocks were a legitimate part of the school’s defense plan, which has since been upgraded to include armed security.
Here in Florida, a wide-ranging school safety bill passed in the last legislative session included a provision that would allow some teachers to be armed with actual guns. But both a county sheriff and a county school district have to sign on, and so far, there’s no desire on the part of any school board or sheriff’s office in South Florida to get involved.
The Legislature doled out $67 million for the program, an amount that will almost certainly be revisited next year.
We’re asking readers about arming teachers, especially with less-than-lethal items such as rocks and bats.
Assuming it’s not effective to bring a teeny bat to a gunfight, what’s the psychology at play here? And why does this keep happening in Pennsylvania? Is this state the Florida of the northeast?
Join the discussion
And if there isn’t a shooting, the left will decide they are effective weapons. Next will come tiny bat control laws forcing citizens to register all assault bats in the city. All bats with a Cubs or White Sox logo will be banned.
This insanity is MUCH worse than bringing a knife to a gunfight. Obama indeed has succeeded in FUNdeMENTALLY changing our educational system when only snowflakes get created, not CREATOR created men upon graduation and sheepskins are passed out to cover their intellectual nakedness. This makes a much sense as passing out bean bag guns to our border guards to prevent fast and furious Drug Lords from having their way on our border. Just how batty and insane can one fake news media controlled country of sheep become? When the wolves come knocking on the door the 911 calls will come way too late when the guarding sheepdogs get castrated.
I have always stated, there are alot of people smarter than I am, but they are not even in kindergarten, when it comes to common sense. Idiots!
Everyone is born stupid and you have to really work hard to stay stupid.
Obviously there are some real hard workers in that school district.
Bat day 1972, A’s against the White Soxs was the first game my dad took me to. I received a green Dave Duncan signature bat that I still have today.
Those bats have long since been banned because beer and bats just don’t mix anymore.
Regardless, so the district advocates bringing a bat to a gun fight. I guess the Erie School district will be needing more teachers in the near future.
I can throw a rock better than a bat and from a longer distance.
This just explains why kids don’t learn much in schools these days.
The school system is run by IDIOTS. Don’t put your name out there because the world
will know you are a total and complete idiot. Really mini baseball bats, this sounds like Maxine Waters came up with this rocket scientist idea.
Maxine is so mean and crazy because her husband also has a tiny bat.
If you favor National League but are beaten with a bat with an American league logo, is that a micro aggression or hate crime? These are important issues that need to be worked out.
Maybe the bad guys will follow the example of PA and only use tiny guns with tiny bullets.
Frankly, if the legislature paid $67 million for buckets of rocks and tiny souvenir-type miniature ball bats…I’m guessing the purchase orders were handled for the schools by the UEA.
When tiny bats are outlawed, only outlaws will have tiny bats!