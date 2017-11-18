Liz and the Pervs

Thanks to people like Liz Warren, Washington, D.C., is a sanctuary city for perverts.

One month ago, at the height of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, Warren defiantly told her own story of harassment and declared, “Me too.”

Now that her Senate bestie Al Franken has been caught in a perv-pinch, it’s more like, “Me, who?”

Warren was fired up in October, recalling the advances of her assailant, a former senior faculty colleague.

“He slammed the door and lunged for me,” the senator said. “It was like a bad cartoon. He’s chasing me around the desk, trying to get his hands on me.”

Liz was all business then, adding, “If he gets hold of me, I’m going to punch him right in the face.”

No need for Sen. Franken to duck, though. In his case, she’s merely “deeply disappointed.”

What a fraud Elizabeth Warren is.

With Al Franken, we’ve got photographic evidence of his twisted harassment and unrefuted claims of an unwanted sexual assault and subsequent attempts to humiliate his victim, newscaster Leeann Tweeden.

“He came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth … I felt disgusted and violated,” his victim stated.

Then, “Franken repaid me with petty insults, including drawing devil horns on at least one of the headshots I was autographing for the troops.” It all culminated in the now infamous photo of Franken groping Tweeden’s breasts while she slept on a military flight home.

But don’t worry, Leeann, Liz has your back. “Women who come forward are brave and deserve to be respected,” her statement of the Franken controversy read yesterday. She even called Franken’s behavior “unacceptable.”

Punch him, Liz! Or at least throw him out of the Senate, right?

Wrong.

Soon after he was outed, Franken laughingly called for an investigation on himself (even though he’s copped to the gross stuff, and no one appears to be disputing any part of the timeline) and that’s just fine with Sen. Warren.

They’ll pretend to reprimand him and he’ll pretend to be sorry but he’ll get a pass.

If nothing else, this week has exposed the political opportunism of the left at the expense of women once and for all. Democrat U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and The New York Times, among others, have finally had the epiphany that Bill Clinton was a sexual predator not deserving of the Oval Office.

Democrats even have the audacity to suggest Clinton should have resigned during the Lewinsky scandal. What political bravery that is. Did new evidence come out that I missed?

At this rate, in 2037 perhaps Democrats will acknowledge that Al Franken and other men of his ilk don’t belong in the U.S. Senate.

The same people who would drive around with bumper stickers saying, “Keep your hands off my body,” will defend through thick and thin those predators who chase women around a desk, as Liz Warren described, as long as they’re willing to vote the right way on tax reform.

Undoubtedly Warren, Franken and the rest of them will soon be wearing stupid pink winter hats and condemning Donald Trump or some Republican of a misogynist hate crime. But it’s more clear than ever that it’s the left that is actually waging a “war on women.”

___

(c)2017 the Boston Herald

Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

