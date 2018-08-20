Live in California? The state wants to decide your child’s drink.

Aug. 16–Would you like water or milk with that?
In an effort to combat childhood obesity and other diseases linked to sugar consumption, California may soon require restaurants to serve water or unflavored milk as the default beverage for children’s meals that pair a food item with a drink.
Senate Bill 1192, which passed the Assembly on Thursday, would allow customers to specifically order alternatives, such as soda or juice. The bill is silent on whether the restaurant would have to change extra for the substitute.
“Kids’ meals shouldn’t come with a side order of diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, who carried a cup with nine packets of sugar draped over the side to demonstrate how much sugar is in a small soda.
Some restaurants have already voluntarily taken similar steps to cut down on the calorie counts of their offerings. McDonald’s announced nearly five years ago that it would stop marketing soft drinks as a beverage option in its Happy Meal for kids, though they are still available upon request; in February, it pulled chocolate milk from the menu as well.
Several Republican members criticized SB 1192 for allowing the government to step in and take over parents’ role and for putting further burdens on small businesses.
“Seriously, like, what’s next?” Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, asked. “Are we going to insist that you have to have kale in your salad unless you specifically ask otherwise?”
The measure now returns to the Senate, where it was overwhelmingly approved in May, for a final vote before heading to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.
Welcome to the People’s republic of California, protecting the people from themselves.
My grand children like to drink apple juice, will that be allowed or will that be forbidden?
Probably forbidden because it has too much sugar and is an ‘unhealthy’ way to get fruit into your diet. Head shake!
For our kids eating out is a special treat that happens only when we are traveling or for a very special reason. Because of this I don’t get terribly concerned about what they opt to drink with their meal. At home it is almost exclusively water or unsweetened iced tea or home made lemonade (sparingly). Some of the kids don’t like the bubbles in soda. Soda at home is essentially a never. So, why should the government decide what is or isn’t acceptable for me to decide to feed my child? In addition I have a child with a dairy allergy so milk is not an option. I sure wish government officials would worry about the big issues and leave parenting and making decisions as to what is or isn’t appropriate to eat to the parents.
Here’s the thing about California Progressives…they live and breath Hypocrisy. They are constantly screaming that Trump and his administration are Fascists…while happily and proudly embracing Fascist thoughts and actions.
This restriction on restaurant service is a brilliant way to solve California’s homeless problem. The homeless can set up shop outside of restaurants to sell what cannot be obtained in them. Next California can make the restaurants pay for lost sales and income taxes that the homeless won’t pay. Customers who patronize the homeless should be automatically registered to vote twice.