Little Charlie Gard dies in hospice

Baby Charlie Gard has passed away in London. A group working to preserve parental rights in America says the case reflects the need for a constitutional amendment toward that end.

Eleven-month-old Charlie Gard, the subject of a court battle over treatment of a rare genetic disorder, died Friday in hospice in London. His parents refused to accept the hospital’s edict of removing him from life support, sending the parents to court asking that their son be allowed to receive an experimental treatment in the U.S.

After long months of fighting the case in court, during which Charlie’s condition remained untreated, thorough tests found that further medical intervention would allegedly prove futile. His parents were forced to give up their fight and succumb to the hospital’s demands to remove life support.

Will Estrada of ParentalRights.org spoke with OneNewsNow prior to Charlie’s death.

“This case is proof of what happens when parental rights are removed and the government gets to decide – under the ‘best interests of the child’ standard – how children should be raised, how children should be cared for, and ultimately even whether a person’s life is worth saving,” says Estrada.

Had the hospital and courts not become involved, Charlie could have received the experimental treatment months ago, before his situation had deteriorated further. In the U.S., courts have ruled that parents have a fundamental right to raise their children.

“We have seen that right under attack, however, even in our own country,” Estrada adds. “And the case of Charlie Gard is a terrifying warning of what happens when parental rights are removed, and when government officials and courts decide all these decisions related to children.”

That is the reason why ParentalRights.org is working with elected representatives in Washington, DC, from both major political parties to create a parental rights constitutional amendment to submit to the states for ratification.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)