Lisa Murkowski, swing vote on Brett Kavanaugh, suggests FBI probe would help; Biden disagreed in 1991

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a swing vote in the GOP’s efforts to confirm Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said Tuesday an FBI probe into sexual misconduct allegations against him would help clear things up.
Republican leaders have said that’s not the FBI’s role and have deflected Democrats’ calls for such a probe, but Ms. Murkowski’s comment could breath new life into the demand.
“It would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn’t it?” the Alaska Republican told reporters when asked if the FBI should get involved.
Democrats said the FBI performed a similar role in 1991 when sexual harassment allegations were made against Justice Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing.
The Justice Department countered that the parameters for FBI involvement in nominations was changed during the Obama administration, and the bureau has no role to play in this sort of allegation.
The chief accusation from Christine Blasey Ford is that Judge Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her during a high school party in the early 1980s. A second accuser has come forward to say the judge exposed himself to her at a college party.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the accusations, and neither woman’s account has yet been corroborated by evidence or direct witnesses.
Ms. Murkowski is one of several crucial swing votes for Republicans. Others include Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.
The GOP cannot afford to lose more than one of those if it wants to guarantee the judge’s confirmation — though it’s not clear whether Ms. Murkowski’s comment was a line in the sand for earning her vote.
“It would sure clear up all the questions, wouldn’t it?”
Depends on if one likes the answers
And given the fact they don’t like the fact there are no facts would cause this investigation to go on forever looking for what they are absolutely sure is out there if they just keep looking but it sure would be job security for Mulder and Scully
“It would sure clear up all the questions….”
Like adding cream to coffee darkens the color before rendering it a clear flavorless liquid.
But honestly it would only add to the long list of unanswerable questions.
And how long does the FBI get to do this “investigation” of a 36 year old civil matter?
How many extensions after they find NOTHING?
And are the Russians involved?
And since they’ve investigated his backround already what, 7 times. AND FOUND NONE OF THESE THINGS, why does she think any further investigation will do anything?
Yes we need FBI investigations, AFTER the vote Friday to expose the common thread and source of the now 3 similar attempts to corrupt, delay and obstruct the nomination process and thereby the entire Judicial process itself. This is what FBI people are designed to do. Expose the lies, Expose the Perpetrators (not accuse good men of exposing themselves) follow the money then JAIL the perpetrators. They all use the same last minute tactics, same Democrat written scripts and talking points, to the point a 3 year old could figure this out to be a travesty in need of some punishments. Last time I looked the FBI was older than 3 so lets start seeing some prosecutions by Justice department leaders brave enough NOT to recuse themselves from responsibility to protect THE PEOPLE from the corrupt ones in the department who refuse to recuse and become impotent, later to be exposed, found out and get fired, then unable to cover their trail of corruption before leaving office like Hillary did.
The only investigation needed is into WHO PAID these skanks to lie..
That would be like probing who was at-fault in a 1946 road-accident in Moose Jaw….
this man has been vetted up the wazzoo just to be a judge.
how vetted was barry sotero to be leader of the free world? not a tenth of what this man has been through
I think you are being overly generous. Seotoro was pretty well proven to be a faker. Anyone interested knew what questions were never asked or answered.
The same people know this is a non-provable charge. And they aren’t interested in “justice” for anyone.
Anyone who thinks Murkowski is a swing vote is leaking air from their head.
She is a NO on Kavanaugh.
And if the fbi’s 6+ investigations didn’t find any of this before. WHICH IS MORE believable.
A) IT didn’t happen
B) the FBI didn’t actually do any of those investigations
or C) They are incompetent.
FBI probed 6 times. No sane DA from Maryland will go after Kavanaugh based on a reconstructed memory that’s 36 years old. Murkowski needs to be replaced.