Lindsey Vonn slams ‘bullies’ attacking her for anti-Trump views: ‘I’m not defeated’

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, whose anti-Trump comments sparked backlash last year, said she will not be defeated by online bullies who say karma had a hand in her tying for sixth place in Saturday’s super-G competition in South Korea.

“That is what bullies want you to do. They want to defeat you and I am not defeated, I am the same,” Ms. Vonn said Monday at the 2018 Winter Olympics after her training run at the downhill course in Jeongseon.

“I stand by my values, and I am not going to back down,” she said. “I may not be as vocal right now with my opinions, but that doesn’t mean they have won — I haven’t changed my mind.”

Ms. Vonn made headlines in December after she told CNN that she would be representing the people of the United States in the winter games, “not the president.”

“I want to represent our country well,” she said at the time. “And I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

Ms. Vonn also said she planned to reject the traditional invitation for Team USA to visit the White House.

“Absolutely not,” she said, when asked if she would attend.

Many pro-Trump social media users blamed “karma” after Ms. Vonn failed to medal in her opening event Saturday. The 2010 gold medalist said she tries not to let the criticism get to her.

“I always try to remember that is people talking behind a computer, and they are going to say anything, and the most important thing is that I am having a good time, I am enjoying being at the Olympics, my family is here, they love me,” she said Monday.

“There are, of course, going to be people who hate me and hope I ski off a cliff and die. That’s fine — I’m not going to do that,” she said. “I just take it for what it is. At some point, you just have to laugh and say it is completely ridiculous.”

