Home » News

Lindsey Graham: We don’t have the votes to dismiss impeachment trial

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 20, 2020
18

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham conceded Sunday that the idea of Senate Republicans voting to dismiss immediately the House impeachment articles was “dead for practical purposes,” saying that the GOP majority lacked the votes.

“That’s dead for practical purposes,” Mr. Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.” “There are a lot of senators who I think will wind up acquitting the president, but believe that we need to hear the House’s case, the president’s answer to the House’s case, and ask questions, and that’s when the witness requests will be.”

His response ended speculation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would hold a vote Tuesday to sink the trial without hearing the House impeachment managers make their case or the president’s legal team respond.

“So the idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen,” said Mr. Graham. “We don’t have the votes for that. So we’ll play it out along the Clinton model.”

Full video of Lindsey Graham on Fox News Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 6.0/10 (7 votes cast)
Lindsey Graham: We don't have the votes to dismiss impeachment trial, 6.0 out of 10 based on 7 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



18 Comments

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
8:43 am January 20, 2020 at 8:43 am

This is exactly why I don’t give donations to the RNC. They …ARE… their own worse enemy!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (32 votes cast)

    Dave Kline
    Dave Kline
    10:19 am January 20, 2020 at 10:19 am

    I agree. They ran McCain and Romney – two losers, and at the 2016 RNC convention refused to let Ron Paul speak. I wouldn’t give the RNC a counterfeit penny.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.6/5 (15 votes cast)
Leonidas
Leonidas
8:56 am January 20, 2020 at 8:56 am

Most of the GOP senators are solid on impeachment but it only takes a few snakes to upset the process.

Mitt Romney is the biggest snake, IMO, followed closely by Lisa Murkowski. Susan Collins is talking about hearing witnesses but I think she may be appeasing her liberal voters. I keep remembering that she was the senator who came out in favor of Justice Kavanaugh when we all thought she would support the Democrats. Tossup.

There may be some other snakes that aren’t giving away their positions and will vote with Democrats.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (23 votes cast)

    southernpatriot
    southernpatriot
    10:33 am January 20, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Why didn’t Sen. Graham know that he did not have the votes to dismiss either before his public statement that was what they would do? Sen. Kennedy said he would call the Biden Crime Family if witnesses against Trump were called. Will Sen. Kennedy soon proclaim that he did not have the votes on that either? Graham, McConnell, and Kennedy along with other leadership should know the votes before they are taken and know the votes before they declare positions they cannot deliver.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)
Pacifino
Pacifino
9:14 am January 20, 2020 at 9:14 am

Republicans do not try to corner the democrats because they know that the democrats are meaner than they are.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (11 votes cast)

g8rangie
g8rangie
9:17 am January 20, 2020 at 9:17 am

Nevermind Lindsey Graham. The Ted Cruz clip is worth the time. He gives a LOT of good info on why the president should be able to answer his accusers.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (13 votes cast)

alethia
alethia
9:20 am January 20, 2020 at 9:20 am

I pray these Senators will read the posts here by other Americans.

I don’t care what your personal problems are with the president, nor the jealousies you have. But here is a warning, since apparently you Senators don’t “get” it.

America is at a dangerous crossroads. Our Constitution is under attack from enemies within. IF you do not vote to dismiss this sham impeachment and allow these enemies of our country to get their way, and the House is rife with them, and take out of office the POTUS, then they will then go after the VP and guess who is third in line. These Communists mean business and you had better sit up and take notice.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (27 votes cast)

burlington
burlington
9:38 am January 20, 2020 at 9:38 am

Don’t give an inch unless the Biden’s take the stand under oath. They will do anything to keep them off.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.6/5 (16 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    10:32 am January 20, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Start with the Bidens before Trump speaks a word.

    The House Dems haven’t really provided anything worth Trump needing to defend. The articles of impeachment basically say, “You’re impeached because we don’t like you. Orange man bad.”

    That’s the legal defense for “We don’t like you”? All I can think of is “Sit down and shut up.” There’s Trump’s legal defense. And it’s a valid defense.

    Verdict: Not guilty.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.3/5 (7 votes cast)
liberty4all
liberty4all
10:26 am January 20, 2020 at 10:26 am

Lazy feckless ingrates don’t give a damn about the country only their opportunity to get free air time while waffling on the obvious facts and lack of evidence. They might as well change parties to make the vote counting easier.

The same suspects as usual Not Rhinos…traitors

We are mad as hell. We are at risk of losing our country to global interests and carpet baggers, who vote their own ambitions vs providing support for the current administration. It would only be sad if they actually had an alternative candidate of quality with a viable platform to run for president. That they do not, makes this tragic. Hating Trump is a lame excuse for existence.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.5/5 (10 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
10:26 am January 20, 2020 at 10:26 am

the demon controled house railroaded the vote strict party line and the gop has the chance to pay it back and what do they do? they look like a bunch of monkeys doing a football.

if the gop goofs this up the party is dead.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.1/5 (7 votes cast)

    Lewis Hartman
    hardheaded
    1:01 pm January 20, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    WE are all in bad *******.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)
barelypure
barelypure
11:01 am January 20, 2020 at 11:01 am

Take the vote. Put people on the record as to where they stand. Let the voters know where their Senator stands.
I’ve always hated it when Congress says well we aren’t going to vote because the President has indicated he’s going to veto and we don’t have the votes to over ride. Vote on the. Let the President veto. That’s how our system works. To cave before you vote is gutless.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

William James Ward
William James Ward
11:02 am January 20, 2020 at 11:02 am

It is amazing that the ten commandments are at the Capitol and one
declares “thou shall not bear false witness”. What to say to the
great hypocrite Nancy Pelosi but ‘woe unto you’……….William

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.3/5 (6 votes cast)

35Vtail
35Vtail
11:29 am January 20, 2020 at 11:29 am

I often dream of being able to know EVERYTHING about the people (crooks) that represent the public in the DC Congress. They ALL would be in a federal prison if that were to be and I were to “spill the beans” on them. Now those crooks are trying to make the man that has turned this country to the right direction into a crook like they are. The Republicans lost my support when they put John McCain on the ballot for president, and of course the Democrats never had any support from me.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
12:35 pm January 20, 2020 at 12:35 pm

Draw it out as long as possible so Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar will miss all the primaries, then Biden and Buttigieg will have all the delegates and the Democrat party members can see how the DNC makes sure to always have their candidate and shuts their people out, just like last time, then when they lose again, they can cook up some other lie to feed those party members too stupid to see they really never cared about anyone or anything other than hanging onto their power.

I am kind of hopeful some Democrats who have a few brain cells more than an amoeba, might be woke enough to glimpse what Nancy has done.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

GaletonLiberty
GaletonLiberty
1:24 pm January 20, 2020 at 1:24 pm

I left the Republican Party almost 25 years ago, due to their unconstitutional move left. I will vote for some Republicans, but have never been embarrassed to vote for fellow Constitution Party Members instead. I mean really McInevermetamilitaryengagementIdidn’tsupport candidacy in 2008 or a candidacy of Romneysocialist in 2012. As Samuel Francis coined them, the Republicans are the Stupid party. They need to just tell the public the truth including the evilness of the democommunist establishment criminals. We should have quite a few of them in jail by now for violating laws, committing treason and other numerous felonious acts. BUT we DON’T HAVE any of them convicted. Ocriminal, Hitlery, Billary, biden, biden, kerry, pelosi, boxer, schumer and the list goes on…..

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)

JMICHAEL270
JMICHAEL270
2:32 pm January 20, 2020 at 2:32 pm

To begin with Romney’s son has ties to Ukrainian money as well as Pelosi’s son. After Alan Dershowitz addresses the Senate about the legitimacy of the Impeachment Charges in accordance to The Constitution, the charges should be dismissed.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



escort ordu kıbrıs escort escort izmit escort bordumr escort rize escort konya escort kırklareli escort van halkalı escort escort erzurum escort sivas escort samsun escort tokat