Lindsey Graham tries to excuse John McCain for Steele dossier abuses by blaming staff
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that the late Sen. John McCain’s staffers “took a piece of garbage and tried to go after Trump,” but he said McCain himself wasn’t involved in the shady business.
Mr. Graham said McCain handled things properly, taking the dossier to the FBI in late 2016. Mr. Graham said he encouraged his friend to do so.
But Mr. Graham says what happened after that was the problem.
“I know because John McCain showed me the dossier, and I told him the only thing I know to do with it — it could be a bunch of garbage, could be true, who knows — turn it over to somebody whose job it is to find these things out. And John McCain acted properly,” Mr. Graham said.
He added: “People in the McCain world did some things that were inappropriate but it was not John McCain.”
Mr. Graham, a confidant of both the late senator and the president, said he chided Mr. Trump for his criticism of McCain during their time together this weekend.
“Senator McCain deserves better,” Mr. Graham said.
He said the president feels he was wronged by McCain and the handling of the dossier. Mr. Graham said he tried to convince the president that wasn’t McCain himself.
“Trump believes it was the McCain people who spread this. He’s right. There were some McCain people who took a piece of garbage and tried to go after Trump after the election,” he said.
Americans are slowly coming to understand that there is a God in his heaven and his justice may be delayed but never destroyed as those who sought to take down a duly elected President had and will have their own sins and deceptions come back upon their very own persons and personal property in jail time, fines and self-demeaned legacies. Trump and McCain became the battle between two giant ego’s with McCain fighting with one damaged brain lobe tied behind his back. The biggest difference is that when it came to completing the mission of destroying America’s enemies without and within, Mr. Trump will go down as the job well done. McCain was physically tortured for the sake of WE THE PEOPLE, whereas Trump was mentally and financially tortured these past 3 years,,,,also for the sake and benefit of THE PEOPLE. McCain came out of the maelstrom a crippled and weakened man. The difference between he and Trump is that Trump will come out all the stronger for the battle, as will WE THE PEOPLE. SO who will history remember? Even a crippled no brainer should have figured this out and kept himself out of the dogfight.