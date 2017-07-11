Lindsey Graham still carrying water for the Democrats

Sen. Lindsey Graham bared some sharp teeth against President Donald Trump during a recent television news interview, calling out the commander-in-chief for his “dumbest idea” on working with Russia on cybersecurity.
It’s not the greatest sounding notion, at least on surface. But why do Republicans — make that, elitist, entrenched Republicans — always have to jump to the forefront of criticizing and condemning this president on national TV?
Isn’t that the job of the Democrats to do?
Besides, as Trump tweeted: “The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen.”
In other words, talk can be just talk. Politicians do it all the time. Sometimes, it’s called diplomacy. Sometimes, strategic bantering.
But Graham took that talk and ran with it.
At least Graham could’ve couched his criticisms in tactful terms. But he didn’t. He pulled out the machete and went to chopping.
“When it comes to Russia, I am dumbfounded, I am disappointed and at the end of the day, he’s hurting his presidency by not embracing the fact that [Vladimir] Putin is a bad guy,” Graham said Sunday on “Meet the Press” on NBC. “He is literally the only person I know of who doesn’t believe Russia attacked our election in 2016.”
And then this, on Trump’s idea of working on cybersecurity issues with Russia: “[It’s] pretty close [to the] dumbest idea I’ve ever heard,” Graham said, The Hill reported.
Graham, for good measure, also faulted Trump for his “disastrous” first face-to-face with Putin, and accused the president of having a “blind spot” about Russia.
Graham’s comments came on the heels of several tweets from Trump about his meeting with Putin, and his plans to move forward on policy, rather than wallow in sanctions.
“I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I’ve already given my opinion,” Trump tweeted.
“We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives,” Trump also tweeted. “Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!”
And then this: “Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.”
Graham would much rather see more sanctions put on Russia for election meddling.
“This whole idea about moving forward without punishing Russia is undermining his entire presidency,” Graham said.
Well, more to truth: The fact that the media, the Democrats and several in the Republican Party seem to work together to fuel the whole Russia-Trump collusion story actually undermines this White House.
Remember: There’s been no proof, no facts, no evidence tying Trump with Russia on election shenanigans. Yet the story still has steam. How?
Because of the left-leaning media. Because of Democrats who want Trump impeached. Because of intelligence agents whose noses were snubbed by Trump’s insistence to clean up the deep state. And, sadly, because of Republicans, like Graham, who never wanted to see Trump elected to the presidency in the first place.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Lindsey PANTIES Graham, regarding Trump: “He is literally the only person I know of who doesn’t believe Russia attacked our election in 2016.” Hey Lindsey, why didn’t you criticize Barack, when he indicated before the election, that the Russians had no influence on the election. Oh I forgot, you, Lindsey PANTIES, are nothing but a big spending, Globalist, open borders socialist RINO COMMUNIST! Have John MAVERICK TRAITOR McCain change your diaper!
Somebody needs to remind Mr. Graham of exactly who he is and exactly who the President of the United States is. He needs to go, no doubt about it. With friends like that, who needs enemies.
Hopefully SC will make him Mr. Graham again rather than Senator Graham. That would help a lot.
Unfortunately, the fact that the dunces down in SC re-elected him already, i don’t see them wising up next time..
It doesn’t take much to “Dumbfound a Dummy” especially a dummy like Graham.
Really, does anyone in America care what Lindsay “Guber” Graham or John “Hot-Dog” McCain think or say? Please. Bar these two from any more ink! They are Persona non Grata as far as I am concerned. There is no truth in either of them. Both are still crying like pigs stuck under a gate because Trump, an outsider whose “turn it was not” to become President. Either of them would have lost by 100 electoral votes to Hillary and then they would have taken off their boxers and waved them in capitulation to the Socialist Democrats and run across the aisle to kiss their buds. It is their frat after all!
Which is why i will NEVER see Graham, Mccain or any of the other RINOS as being conservatives. THEY ARE commucrats in all but name..
With friends like him, who needs enemies?
(I wrote this before I saw cgretired’s comments above. Sorry)
Little pathetic Lindsey- why not tell us who built the international space station (Russia) who was president then ( bubba) and who transports the Americans to the station yes, RUSSIAN Rockets and who gutted our space program? None other than Obama. Did this weanie ever critize the dems for selling to the Russians?
Based on his backstabbing and opposition politics, I guess Senator Graham is ready to retire. ATTENTION ALL SC VOTERS! Its up to you to send him on his way. We need young true conservatives who support the President that America elected. Not a liberal like Graham who sold out long ago. Another “old guard” who has exchanged America’s liberty for power and position.
LadyBlackHorse, Excellent Commentary!
I am from the great state of South Carolina and I consider Lindsey Graham an embarrassment to the state and the Republican party. He is the one that needs to stop talking so much and do his job he was sent to Washington to do. President Trump promised to drain the swamp and Lindsey is one of the swamp creatures that needs to be removed.
How does he keep getting elected? Do the Democrats cross the isle just to tick us off?
I have no frikken idea. Either that, or he ‘brings enough bacon’ home to the voters in SC, they keep voting for him, no matter what..
Tuco & Tico.
Graham and mc cain.
Two cartoon caricature monkeys.
They just don’t like POTUS.
As they say in Germany, the higher the monkey climbs the tree, the more of its a$$ you see.
How true, 1936benz! We should NEVER forget that the “Republicans” in Congress who can’t seem to stop bad-mouthing our legally elected REPUBLICAN President are just as much self-serving, career politicians as ANY Commucrat, and as such, are WAY more concerned with feathering their OWN nests and doing the bidding of their special interest campaign donors than they are in representing the people who elected them, or even getting anything USEFUL done in Congress!
As others here have said, they are SWAMP creatures–part of the same stinking morass of corruption and good ole boy collusion that our LEGALLY ELECTED President has promised to drain, so they have a VESTED INTEREST in sabotaging his efforts to do that. Don’t let the “R” after their names fool you. They are self-serving ‘GATORS, and they like the swamp just FINE the way it is.
Teabag, i honestly feel they never hoped trump would win, and clinton would be in the white house.. So they could still whine that “well we tried, but we don’t have all the majority spots, so we can’t do anything’..
NOW WE gave them all 3, they are worried that we will finally realize the truth.> THEY HAVE NEVER intended to do anything, but whine..
If Graham lived in my neighborhood, I would advise everyone with small children to keep them away from him. It’s long past time for him and his partner-in-liberalism, John “Elmer Fudd” McCain, to go home and stay there.
If you’re a RHINO and you know it or think you are or you might be or the country knows you are .Graham, McCain, Ryan, McConnell and others and you know who you are, just resign so the President’s business can move forward and give the people what we voted him in for!!!! We are tired of your screwing around and screwing things up PERIOD!!!
One thing that needs to happen is that the rare opportunities we have to tune in to unbiased media, be it talk, GOPUSA, some Fox, ect.. There needs to be a black out of the Benedict Arnold’s. Let the MSNBC’s have them. The left, and the enemy like what they say, using it as fodder to win a losing argument. Get the people to think people in his own party disagree with him is far more effective than anything Van Jones says. I stop short of asking for an 11th commandment criteria to be included as member of the right. No one tells me how to feel about an issue. If it is in the constitution, its right, if its moral its right. It is the youngest, and longest lasting. Period! I have always been for across the board equality, but never get-evenism. I do not feel bad for trouble makers with their hands out claiming they are owed this or that. Work for it like rest. Shut up, be kind to others, stand for the law and what part you belong to is your choice. In the church lingo they call it sheep stealing when you build your church off of others work. These traitors are in a whole new league, a war hero, a southern gentleman, people love these guys. So let them preach to their choir. Scarborough can make them regulars. But lets move on here.
Lindsey “Grahamnesty” is a Democrat posing as a Republican.
Lindsey Graham is a punk, only Democrats want to hear what he has to say.
Graham and McCain are both bitter that a non politician achieved (President) what they couldn’t.
Lindsey, you semen drinking Tu-Tu wearing *** just join the democratic party you are as sick and Un-American as theyare
Graham should shut up and the voters of South Carolina should pressure him to stop criticizing the president especially on the mainstream media. This guy is a Democrat-water-carrier and stupid as a politician and Republican.
What the H*ll does Lindsey know about what specifically THE PRSIDENT and Putin discussed. Shut your rectum Lindsey. Your breath smells.
Senator Graham’s “sharp teeth” are good for nothing other than bringing pleasure to President Trump’s prepuce. I hope Graham soon dies.