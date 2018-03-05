Lindsey Graham says Trump tariffs ‘huge mistake’

An influential Republican senator says President Donald Trump is “making a huge mistake” with his plan to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is joining a growing number of Republicans and business groups in criticizing the president’s tariff plans. He says Trump is “letting China off the hook.” Graham says “China is winning and we’re losing with this tariff regime.”
Graham tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump is picking a fight with American allies in Europe in a way that plays into China’s hands. He says Trump should “go after China, not the rest of the world.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Once again Baby Face Lindsey reveals himself to be nothing less than an establishment corporate donor protector while Trump reveals himself to be a WE THE PEOPLE protector. The more complicated the laws and tariffs, the more they can hide how deleterious non-enforcement or equalization of import tariffs are to THE AMERICAN PEOPLE and workers. You want to simplify, what they the corrupt internationalists and their politicians get rich off by making it complicated? Easy, It’s called uncomplicated financial reciprocity where whatever they charge to import OUR goods into THEIR country we charge THEM the same rate. Then it is impossible for anyone to take advantage, and talent and efficiency will win out in the end,,,,i.e. AMERICAN ingenuity. All these years of tariff inequality was just one more One-World Socialist experiment to move (make that REDISTRIBUTE) American wealth from Rich and successful America overseas to the poor, inefficient and politically corrupt. China, along with Europeans who got militarily protected for free, and others have got rich on it along with the American politicians like Lindsey, who took the campaign donation bribes, illicit speech fees and charity rerouted donations, as the people who guys like Lindsey were hired to protect, saw their jobs disappear, while Lindsey just won’t go away.
Lindsey Graham, you are a “huge mistake”. Hey Rocket Scientist Graham, I guess the United States should just have trade deficits forever, right Lindsey? I always said that you politicians in Washington are stupid in mathematics. Lindsey, why don’t you have a tattoo stamped on your forehead, stating “I am a traitor”! That fits you to a tee!