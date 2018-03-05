Lindsey Graham says Trump tariffs ‘huge mistake’

An influential Republican senator says President Donald Trump is “making a huge mistake” with his plan to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is joining a growing number of Republicans and business groups in criticizing the president’s tariff plans. He says Trump is “letting China off the hook.” Graham says “China is winning and we’re losing with this tariff regime.”

Graham tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Trump is picking a fight with American allies in Europe in a way that plays into China’s hands. He says Trump should “go after China, not the rest of the world.

