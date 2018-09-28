Lindsey Graham rips Dianne Feinstein, Democrats for ‘unethical sham’

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday accused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee of an “unethical sham” for their handling of uncorroborated accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Jabbing his finger at Democrats sitting across the dais, the South Carolina Republican said they had made clear from the start that they would use any tactics to derail Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and they have lived up to that dark promise.
He particularly singled out Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the panel, saying she was coaching Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford to hire an attorney a month earlier but sat on the allegations only to spring them at the last moment through press leaks, ensuring the unproved claims played out in stark public fashion.
“Boy, y’all want power. I hope you never get it,” Mr. Graham told the Democrats.
Mr. Graham was the first Republican senator to grab the microphone, late in the afternoon, as Judge Kavanaugh sat for questions. During the earlier session with Ms. Blasey Ford, Republicans deferred to a female sex-crimes prosecutor hired specifically to ask questions.
When he got his chance, Mr. Graham spared no words.
“This is the most unethical sham since I have been in politics, and if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy,” he said.
Ms. Feinstein came under fierce scrutiny for her handling of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.
According to the timeline presented at the hearing, she was first alerted to Ms. Blasey Ford’s allegations in a July 30 letter. She reached out to the accuser and encouraged her to lawyer up, but she did not share the allegations with the rest of the committee.
She also didn’t ask for an FBI investigation, nor did she confront Judge Kavanaugh at any of several opportunities — their private meeting, in a closed-door session senators held with the judge earlier this month, or during four days of hearings.
But just before the committee was scheduled to vote on the nomination, word of the July 30 letter leaked to the press.
Ms. Blasey Ford said she kept a close hold on the letter, leaving Republicans to accuse Ms. Feinstein of leaking it. The senator denied that and suggested it was one of Ms. Blasey Ford’s friends who must have leaked it.
Ms. Feinstein said she respected Ms. Blasey Ford’s wish to remain anonymous, which was why she didn’t advance the woman’s accusations until after Ms. Blasey Ford decided to go public.
“The constant drumbeat by Republicans that sexual battery allegations against Brett Kavanaugh were mishandled is clearly an effort to discredit the women who have come forward over the past couple weeks,” Ms. Feinstein said.
Ms. Blasey Ford said she went public only after reporters began hounding her, including showing up in the college classroom where she teaches.
Mr. Graham said the way Democrats have deployed Ms. Blasey Ford’s accusations made her as much a victim as Judge Kavanaugh.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said it as it was. A disgusting bushwack scam by the Democrats.
They didn’t care about the truth because this was/is a political scam orchestrated by the unethical Democrats 🙁 🙁 🙁
Scruffy I have to agree on that, and I will add that the demonic dems did this only to destroy not only Kavanaugh but they wanted to destroy his life and family as well. These demons that are in office ARE in fact the lowest of the low, those DEMONcrats can No longer be considered human, they have gone into the realm of demons for the things they have done. These demons are out to destroy everything that is good that is still around.
Upon receiving a letter of confidentiality from Mrs Ford regarding an alleged sexual assault, instead of seeking an investigation for factual information the Dems decided to HIDE it rather as fodder for a smear campaign to be used as the final nail in the coffin of the President’s selection for the Supreme Court. However upon realizing that they would be unable to coerce Kavanaugh into calling for THEIR investigation and repairing the error of THEIR failures, and that THEIR own plot became self-defeating and had failed dismally while being played out before the world, the vitriol and hatred that floods their souls began to pour into the proceedings even as their own eerie death knell began. As their evil plot collapsed in front of them, they soon demonstrated that their LeftistShameCard has no borders. Having used Mrs. Ford solely in an effort to block the vote of Kavanaugh, realizing that their plot was foiled, failing due to their own internal failures, when questioned as to how the leak had occurred regarding Ford’s initial letter (given in Confidentiality to the Democrat leadership),….Feinstein and her imps smugly sneered with dubious (and unconvincing) nods that it wasn’t them, pointing rather their fingers of blame toward Mrs Ford and proceeded to throw both her and their failed smear campaign under the bus. What diabolically heartless and evil creatures the left have chose not only as their party’s leaders… but more specifically, as THEIR representation.
This is why I call them DEMONcrats because they act like demons as well as many of them look like demons as well. What they did to a good man and his family is nothing less than totally DEMONIC. There is not one person in that party that is worth any thing but instead are all deserving of the 9th level of hell.
Graham finally grew a pair!
I pray he and McConnell keep them until at least this confirmation is accomplished. I don’t understand how any Republican Senator could vote against this confirmation, in light of the wholesale attacks by the leftists. The fact that they are willing to go to the mat in opposition to Kavanaugh tells me that he’s the perfect man to be a Justice on The US Supreme Court “for such a time as this”.
Glad Piecrust managed to find his vestige of notochord. Dems are an unethical sham!
nodisguisindatruth,
When you consider the fact that the DC democrats have sold their souls to the great deceiver, satan, then it’s easy to both understand and properly interpret their decisions and actions on most issues of import. As long as our Constitutional Republic stands on the Earth, their leader’s plans to become the ruler of the entire Earth are not going to be fulfilled; therefore he must have his minions working around the clock to destroy this “last, best, hope for mankind”.
It just shows how low the Demotards have sunken. Any person with even a speck of decency left in their soul on the Dem’s side should have been crawling under their desk. The Dems have completely lost their souls. They put love of party before GOD, family and country. They have violated their oath of office and sold their souls to Satan for power and control. Maybe they should read Marlowe’s Tragical History of Dr. Faustus to see how this ends for them.
gideonrockwell,
I like that first name, BTW. You are absolutely correct, they sold their souls to the great deceiver for fame & fortune, and therefore willingly do his bidding to help destroy the Constitutional Republic given to us by The Founders. BTW, I never capitalize the name of the great deceiver, since it places too much emphasis on his position and authority.