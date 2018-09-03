Lindsey Graham predicts Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed with at least 55 votes

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, predicted Sunday that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would be confirmed with at least 55 votes if he presents himself well at Tuesday’s Senate hearing.

“If he does well at the hearing, he will get — my belief, 55 or higher, if he does well and I’m sure he will do well,” said Mr. Graham, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on “Fox News Sunday.”

Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, predicts that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will have the votes for confirmation to the Supreme Court. Watch the full interview on Fox News Channel at 2P/7P. https://t.co/RljF2Zxm6I

— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, accused the White House of improperly withholding documents from Judge Kavanaugh’s tenure in the White House counsel’s office under former President George W. Bush.

You Might Like







“They are suppressing these documents,” said Mr. Durbin, who also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “If we’re lucky, we will see six percent — six percent!—of all of the documents that could be produced to reflection Kavanaugh’s true position on issues.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Saturday accused the White House of a “Friday-night document massacre” after the White House and Justice Department determined that about 100,000 pages of the presidential records were subject to constitutional privilege.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Saturday that 440,500 pages of executive-branch material have already been produced on Mr. Kavanaugh, far more than the 182,000 pages for Justice Neil Gorsuch and 173,000 for Justice Elena Kagan.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 6.0/10 (1 vote cast)