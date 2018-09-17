Lindsey Graham: ‘Let’s let Mueller do his job’

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said there’s been no evidence of 2016 collusion between the Trump campaign but he’s willing to wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to sift through the evidence and whatever former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has to say.
“We’re waiting on Mueller,” Mr. Graham, a Republican, told CBS’s Face the Nation. “Let’s let Mueller do his job.”
Mr. Graham said he’s peeved that Democrats don’t seem fazed by anti-Trump bias in messages shared by former special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — something Mr. Trump frequently points out.
Still, unlike Mr. Trump, the senator says he’s content to wait for the Mueller probe to play out.
“Not one Republican in the Senate has done anything to stop this investigation,” he said.
Mr. Manafort agreed to cooperate with Mr. Mueller’s team as part of plea deal last week on unrelated foreign-lobbying charges.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, told CNN on Sunday that Mr. Mueller has been “the keys to the castle,” since Mr. Manafort played a key role in the campaign.
But Mr. Graham said it would be premature to guess what Mr. Manafort will have to offer.
Mr. Graham has frequently leapt to Mr. Trump’s defense amid swirling criticism of his administration, though his patience with the special counsel’s probe stands in stark contrast to the president.
Mr. Trump railed against the probe early Sunday in a Twitter message sandwiched between warnings about Hurricane Florence.
“The illegal Mueller Witch Hunt continues in search of a crime,” he tweeted. “There was never Collusion with Russia, except by the Clinton campaign, so the 17 Angry Democrats are looking at anything they can find. Very unfair and BAD for the country. ALSO, not allowed under the LAW!”
Hey Leslie, while your waiting maybe there are a few other items on the Senate agenda that you could work on. You and the other 99 deadbeats could actually have some legislation on the President’s desk if ya’all try.
And what job would the be Mr. Graham? Is it Mueller’s job to go after any and all associated with Trump? I thought that his mandate was to investigate Russian collusion and since there is none he should pack up and go home, enough is enough!
I would agree with Graham if it were not FACT that all Mueller is after is REVENGE for his pal Comey. See he is mad because Trump fired his pal and wants to get back at Trump for it. Comey should be in a cell awaiting a trial for all his ILLEGAL actions when it comes to how he handled Hitlery’s ILLEGAL private Server that China hacked. He ignored her Obstruction of Justice where she had 30k plus e-mails wiped from the server after being told not to wipe anything off it. Comey was fired LEGALLY and Mueller who Comey replaced at the FBI should NEVER have been given the Special Counsel job. Rosenstein should never have offered him the job and had Mueller been an HONEST man of INTEGRITY he would have refused the position. But since those two qualities are nowhere to be found in the Obozo Administration and all areas of DC that EGOTISTICAL MORONIC CLOWN touched.,
It’s not about “russian collusion” any more, lindsey. The greatest news to come out of mueller’s dog and pony show is the exposure of the depth of the corruption in the DOJ. The fbi and mueller are now advising that not ALL of the subpoenaed and other vital e-mails wont be available until 2020. How convenient. Trump should authorize the declassification of all non US security related correspondences and make them available NOW. It’s looking more and more as a scheme to “run out the clock” on all the criminals of obama, bush, and clinton’s regimes.