‘Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country,’ Rand Paul says

Lindsey Graham is “a danger to the country” for suggesting lawmakers authorize use of military force against North Korea in case the two countries failed to reach an agreement during Monday’s summit, Sen. Rand Paul said during a televised interview.

The Kentucky senator’s comments against his fellow Republican lawmaker came on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” just hours before President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for Monday’s historic summit.

“Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country for even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea,” Paul told host Wolf Blitzer. “My goodness. That should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn’t even be discussing.”

Rand Paul calls fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham ‘a danger to the country’ for floating military use authorization for North Korea https://t.co/37FIXU0qBm pic.twitter.com/kVMwc5j0Tf

— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 11, 2018

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Graham implored his Democratic colleagues to “support my efforts to authorize the use of military force as a last resort to convince North Korea and China that things are doing to be different this time,” prefacing the request with, “if diplomacy fails.”

You Might Like







After a group of Senate Dems made demands for a potential deal with North Korea, @LindseyGrahamSC says “I embrace this letter… here’s the question for my Democratic colleagues: If diplomacy fails, will you support my efforts to authorize use of military force as a last resort?” pic.twitter.com/Z0HohkSuVs

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 10, 2018

Responding to Paul’s remarks in a statement to CNN, Graham said the Kentucky senator is “constantly AWOL” in matters of national security.

“There is no threat to America that Senator Paul will not retreat from,” he told the network. “… If diplomacy fails, then the only option to stop the threat that North Korean presents to America and the world is the force of arms.”

___

(c)2018 The State (Columbia, S.C.)

Visit The State (Columbia, S.C.) at www.thestate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]