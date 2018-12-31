Lindsey Graham floats renewable legal status in exchange for wall funding

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Sunday said a deal that combines $5 billion for President Trump’s border wall with an extension of legal status for “Dreamers” and people fleeing conflict or natural disasters back home could “save the day in the Senate” and reopen the government.
“We need to start talking again,” the Republican told CNN’s State of the Union. “To my Democratic friends: There will never be a deal without wall funding.”
He said in return, immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children should be eligible for legal status and authorization to work for three years under a bill he’s put forward with Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat.
Persons living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status — for instance, persons fleeing civil war or hurricane wreckage — could also receive temporary, renewable status to stay in the country under the senator’s deal.
Mr. Graham said Democrats have supported border fencing in the past, so it should be an easy lift.
“The bottom line is everything I just outlined has been offered by each party before,” he said.
As it stands, Washington is struggling to end a partial government shutdown due to a stalemate over Mr. Trump’s request for border-wall funding.
Senate Democrats who wield filibuster power have refused to back a package with wall funding and say Mr. Trump moved the goalposts on federal spending at the last minute.
Republicans say Democrats are being stubborn and refuse to negotiate.
“They want Trump to lose more than they want the country to win, I fear,” Mr. Graham said. “At the end of the day, there’s a deal to be had. But everyone is changing their position here, and most Americans are pretty tired of it.”
So let me get this straight? Graham wants us to GIVE AWAY permanent resident status to those that entered the USA illegally and many others so that we can close and protect our borders?
Do these politicians really believe that WE are that ignorant and forgetful? I dont care if you label some “dreamers”, any person who wants to come to the USA or attempts to enter illegally is a dreamer by definition. So now we have the definition CRIMINAL for “Dreamer”.
Heaven hep us all when we have as swipes like this man trying to destroy our country and IGNORING the MANDATE sent with the election of Trump. The MANDATE was to BUILD THE WALL.
I say that we need the LINE ITEM VETO for POTUS NOW! That will end all this CRAP and all the PORK and BS that we have to deal with.
He’s not called Gramnesty for nothing..
Lindsey G. you have all the makings of a tratior and how many other GOP members are you trying to join you. Sorry I don’t buy it, NO DICE……………
He’s LONG had those markings..
“an extension of legal status for “Dreamers”…
This might not be a bad idea. We don’t want amnesty of course, but an extension might be doable. Depending on the extension. Make it 2 years, just to offer the Dems false hope of beating Rump in 2020. They might jump on that.
We’ve already waited decades. Another year or two wouldn’t be the worst, especially if we get a real border Wall.
If it starts getting to be 5 or 10 years, forget it. This could be amended and extended ad infinitum.
I’m wearing my skepticles. There can’t be any wiggle room to make it a permanent amnesty.
No. NO extension. Give them one and it sets a precedent they can use to push for MORE extensions, which wind up keep getting “Renewed” with no end in sight.
NO! DO NOT GO NEAR THIS! The Democrats will agree, get amnesty for MILLIONS of illegal aliens, and then renege on the wall! That is exactly what they did to Reagan, and that is exactly what they will do AGAIN. They will will look you in the eye and lie through their teeth, get EVERYTHING they want up front, and then break the deal. Democrats are morally bankrupt, and will do everything they can to destroy the Constitution and end America. NO! DO NOT GO NEAR THIS!
The dems played this game in 1986! You are correct.
Exactly. THEY LIED TO US In the 80s, in the 90s, in the 2000s. IF WE FALL FOR their lies again, its on US FOR being stupid.
These people are not dreamers or victims or immigrants. They are invaders who want everything that the rest of work for to be given to them. They do not want to be citizens no more than they want to be Americans. Throw their a@@es out of the country and build the wall. Actually stop giving them free stuff and they will probably leave on their own and take their illegal motor-voter votes with them. That will be the end of the Democratic party.
If it were limited to the “800,000” that would be granted legal status, it might be ok. They would have to be counted as part of the 1,000,000 legal immigrants that the USA would allow for the year. Since they entered ILLEGALLY, they should NEVER be allowed the benefit of US citizenship!
Just how much longer are the legal citizens of this nation going to put up with the big FU we are getting from the Congress & the judiciary re: immigration?
Our sovereignty & national security has been put in jeopardy by the very people who are violating their sworn oath & duty to protect & defend those two most sacred principles.
Legal citizens are being forced to spend billions annually & watch the fracturing of our society as the result of the unknown millions of unidentifiable & unvetted foreign nationals that the feckless local, state & federal govts along with courts have allowed to establish themselves in many non-English speaking crime ridden no-go zone ghetto communities.
Seems to me we need to use similar tactics as the militant left meaning we need to take days off our jobs, take our kids out of school & organize buses of people to go protest, demonstrate & demand that our govt stop sacrificing the safety & financial & societal well-being of it’s own citizens on behalf of illegal aliens who have no concern or allegiance to USA.
It is nothing but deliberate sedition & treason for US govt to allow ever increasing millions of illegal aliens & virtually any & all unvetted foreign nationals who manage to step foot on our shores & claim asylum to be turned loose in country & given all the rights & benefits of legal citizens.