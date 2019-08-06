Home » News

Lindsey Graham announces bipartisan deal on red flag laws

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:49 am August 6, 2019
4

File - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he’s struck a bipartisan deal to write legislation that would encourage states to adopt “red flag” laws allowing guns to be taken from potentially dangerous individuals, and he vowed action in the wake of this weekend’s shootings.

The South Carolina Republican said his legislation, which he has worked on with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, would offer grants to law enforcement to hire professionals to try to decide cases where guns should be taken from troubled individuals.

Mr. Graham said he talked to President Trump about the idea earlier Monday, and the president “seems very supportive.”

“Many of these shootings involved individuals who showed signs of violent behavior that are either ignored or not followed up. State Red Flag laws will provide the tools for law enforcement to do something about many of these situations before it’s too late,” said Mr. Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Red flag laws have been pioneered in some states such as Florida, scene of the 2018 Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland.

Under a red flag law, potentially dangerous individuals can be reported by family or others, and local officials then determine whether there is cause to temporarily remove firearms the person may have. Cases where weapons were removed in Florida involved both risks to others or potential suicide cases.

Mr. Graham said he and Mr. Blumenthal will introduce national red flag grant legislation “in the very near future.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said there’s no need to wait.

She’s already written and introduced her own version, the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act,” that would create a grant program to encourage states to come up with red flag laws. She said Mr. Graham could put her bill on the committee’s agenda.

“The Senate could vote on that bill today,” she said.

She said that while 15 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws on the books, neither Texas nor Ohio — scenes of the weekend’s shootings — have one.

But she said the Senate needs to go further than that.

She called for Congress to renew the Assault Weapons Ban, a now-expired 1994 law that restricted the sale of some military-style semiautomatic rifles.

“It took the Dayton shooter less than 30 seconds to shoot 35 people, nine of whom died. This validates the theory that these weapons are designed to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” she said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Lindsey Graham announces bipartisan deal on red flag laws, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



4 Comments

tremors1
tremors1
9:28 am August 6, 2019 at 9:28 am

We must be very, very careful with these “red flag” laws. Unless they include “due process” they are un-Constitutional. The 5th Amendment reads “No person shall … be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

baitfish
baitfish
10:22 am August 6, 2019 at 10:22 am

“Red flag”, as in communist inspired. Want your ex locked up and firearms removed? Here’s your chance. Want your boss’s house raided at 3AM? File the papers. Unintended consequences waiting to happen. No laws should be passed following tragedies like this. They will be wrong, and dangerous.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)

Leonidas
Leonidas
11:05 am August 6, 2019 at 11:05 am

Anyone trust politicians to decide who should have their guns confiscated? I don’t trust Lindsey Graham and certainly not the confirmed liar Richard Blumenthal to write that legislation.

I agree in theory with the idea of taking guns away from crazy dangerous people. But the danger lies in who decides they’re crazy and dangerous.

Who would you trust to make that decision?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

columba
columba
11:25 am August 6, 2019 at 11:25 am

I agree with all the comments so far about the dangers of declaring someone crazy in order to take his gun away. Declaring people crazy and locking them up in asylums was one of the ways the Soviet Union used to dispose of political dissidents. But in addition, taking guns away from truly crazy people doesn’t make them safe — or sane. It makes them into crazy people who kill with knives, brickbats, chains, vehicles, poison, rope, or fists instead, or whatever other weapon they can get their hands on.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply