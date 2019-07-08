Home » News

Linda Sarsour: ‘Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth’

GOPUSA StaffJerusalem Post Posted On 7:40 am July 8, 2019
25

File Photo

Activist Linda Sarsour tweeted that Jesus was a Palestinian on Sunday, echoing rep. Ilhan Omar in April, who retweeted a New York Times op-ed by Eric V. Copage, which claimed that “Jesus, born in Bethlehem, was most likely a Palestinian man with dark skin.”

“Are you that stupid?” Yair Netanyahu chimed in.

“Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth,” Sarsour wrote on Saturday. “And is described in the Quran as being brown copper skinned with wooly hair.”

Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth and is described in the Quran as being brown copper skinned with wooly hair.

— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2019

Many, including Yair Netanyahu, were quick to bash Sarsour for her tweet.

“Are you that stupid? On the cross above Jesus’ head was the sign “INRI”- “Iesvs Nazarenvs Rex Ivdaeorvm”,” the Prime Minister’s son replied, “Which means in Latin- Jesus of Nazareth king of the Jews! The Bible say that Jesus was born and raised in Judea!”

Many twitter users pointed out that Jesus was Jewish, which Sarsour rejoined that the two were not mutually exclusive.

“Palestinian is a nationality not a religion,” Sarsour wrote. “Your point is not negated. Jews lived with Palestinians in peaceful co-existence before there was a state of Israel.”

Palestinian is a nationality not a religion. Your point is not negated. Jews lived with Palestinians in peaceful co-existence before there was a state of Israel.

— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2019

Sarsour insisted that what she said was true, explaining that after being reported on Twitter, the social media site did not remove her comments.

“Folks reported my tweet that Jesus was a Palestinian,” Sarsour said. “Twitter was obviously like this doesn’t violate our standards. It’s also true. Jesus was born in Bethlehem which is in Palestine. Move on.”

Folks reported my tweet that Jesus was a Palestinian. twitter was obviously like this doesn’t violate our standards. It’s also true. Jesus was born in Bethlehem which is in Palestine. Move on.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2019

She then proceeded to get political adding, “Why so upset by the truth. Jesus was born in Bethlehem aka بيت لحم in Arabic. Bethlehem is in Palestine. It’s currently militarily occupied by Israel and home to a predominately beautiful Palestinian Christian community. Yes, the birthplace of Jesus is under military occupation.”

Why so upset by the truth. Jesus was born in Bethlehem aka بيت لحم in Arabic. Bethlehem is in Palestine. It’s currently militarily occupied by Israel and home to a predominately beautiful Palestinian Christian community. Yes, the birthplace of Jesus is under military occupation. https://t.co/xiseLoylYL
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2019

Bethlehem is in PALESTINE. The erasure is repulsive. https://t.co/YoNFcChiCm
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 6, 2019

This is not the first time this claim has been made by a political persona. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been quoted saying that Jesus Christ was a Palestinian, rather than a Judean during Christmas time in 2014.

“We celebrate the birth of Jesus, a Palestinian messenger of love, justice and peace, which has guided millions from the moment that his message came out from a small grotto in Bethlehem over 2000 years ago,” Abbas said in his annual holiday message.

While most scholars agree that Jesus existed, there is no physical or archeological evidence for him and what his life might have looked at. However, all three of the monotheistic religions acknowledge him, as well as the famous Jewish historian Josephus.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center believes that the idea of calling Jesus Palestinian is part of rebranding of a new narrative for Palestinian history.

“For people who have no theological or historical rooting, the idea that Jesus was a Palestinian creates a new narrative for Palestinian history, which otherwise does not date back very far. If one can say that Jesus was Palestinian 2,000 years ago, then that means the Jews are occupying Palestinian land,” Cooper told theJerusalem Postto help explain why Omar retweeted the Timesarticle earlier in the year.

25 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
7:59 am July 8, 2019 at 7:59 am

The devil and his disciples are deceivers, they use lies, use half truths and misquotes to deceive the people.

Note the Liberal Democrats and their minions follow this behavior.

minaka
minaka
8:58 am July 8, 2019 at 8:58 am

There has never been a decent successful famous Palestinian so they had to culturally appropriate one….from Jews and Christians! If this catches on, when can we expect the majority Muslim Palestinians to start following the teachings of “their home boy” Jesus instead of lobbing bombs at Israeli civilians, mummification and honor killings of their own women folk, stoning for adultery, child or consanguineous marriage and all the other teachings of the warlord Mohammed? Soon?

countonit
countonit
9:12 am July 8, 2019 at 9:12 am

In the time of Jesus, there was no area known as “Palestine” and certainly no “Palestinians.” There was Judea, there was Samaria, there were other distinct areas…Caesarea Philippi, Galilee, Decapolis, etc.

One might just as well say Jesus was from “Eden.” Not until the 5th century does “Palestine” begin to be commonly used for anything.

capricorn1
capricorn1
9:20 am July 8, 2019 at 9:20 am

some one please duct tape her pie hole.

and expedite her to the nearest border crossing.

    captjellico
    captjellico
    12:40 pm July 8, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Better yet, cover her ugly face with a bag… and for good measure, make it a plastic bag.

jalan1964
jalan1964
9:21 am July 8, 2019 at 9:21 am

There is a more obvious reason she is wrong. The identity status of the parents rules. Just because Jesus was born in Bethlehem does not make him Palestinian any more than it makes a baby of traveling Germans French because it was born in Paris.

    ltpar
    ltpar
    11:19 am July 8, 2019 at 11:19 am

    But if that traveling German family had their baby in the United States, he/she would be a U.S. citizen.

    Jesus was born in Bethlehem which was in Judea. Most scholars agree that Jesus was a Galilean Jew, born around the beginning of the first century,[89][90] and hold that Jesus lived in Galilee and Judea and did not preach or study elsewhere.[91

lummi
lummi
9:24 am July 8, 2019 at 9:24 am

If Jesus was, in fact, a Palestinian, I’m willing to bet that if saw what they are doing to the Jews today, he would be inclined to incinerate the entire lot of them.

    ltpar
    ltpar
    11:14 am July 8, 2019 at 11:14 am

    No, I do not think Jesus would resort to violent extremes. He is a man of “love” and not violence. Most likely, he would go and try to persuade them to see the light. The Barbarians would crucify him all over again.

      praireliving
      praireliving
      11:28 am July 8, 2019 at 11:28 am

      Let us not forget that Jesus did use whips and the overturning of tables to make his point in the Temple.

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:26 am July 8, 2019 at 9:26 am

Activist Linda Sarsour is a Muslim that wants sharia law here. She will lie and say anything to get people to listen to her. Sarsour is a scumbag that hates the Jews and would do anything to get rid of the Jews. If you think she is trying to be inclusive you are kidding yourself. She is just a scumbag that does not like us and would love to get America to switch to sharia law.

    DrBarbara
    DrBarbara
    10:06 am July 8, 2019 at 10:06 am

    She hates Christians as well. I see she didn’t admit that Jesus is the Savior, the Redeemer, the Son of Almighty God, the King of the Universe, the Creator, the Way, the Truth and the Life!

fredk
fredk
10:01 am July 8, 2019 at 10:01 am

This is another attempt to change history so that further lies can be inserted to obscure and change the facts. Jesus would have looked similar to the current day Jews in Israel. He would have worn his hair in the fashion of the day be it of any hair type. At the current point in human history, no one knows what He looked like, and it does not matter what He looked like, it only matters that you believe He is the incarnate God (He came to earth in the image of a man, as a son of a woman, but is 100% God), that He lived a sinless life, and belief that His sacrifice of His life human life for your sins is the only way you can enter heaven. There is nothing you can do to completely, and perfectly follow the commandments on your own, so you can not work your way into heaven. It is not a balance between good, and evil that you do in your life, so any effort your part is futile.

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
10:10 am July 8, 2019 at 10:10 am

The Muslims LIE, as easily as breathing ! NO, Jesus was most definitely JEWISH, and most definitely NOT Palestinian. The Palestinians would LOVE to change History, and have tried to do this several times with their lies.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
10:11 am July 8, 2019 at 10:11 am

Sarsour then is the Stormy Daniel of Palestine. Liar, extortionists,….

rosieogrady
rosieogrady
10:23 am July 8, 2019 at 10:23 am

Hey Linda! Jesus is the Son of God! Check your Quran for that bit of info and if you can’t find it there (which you won’t) go to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

Ernest
Ernest
10:39 am July 8, 2019 at 10:39 am

He was Jewish and the original Christian. Islam did not come about for about 300 years after he was crucified. I don’t think it makes any difference what nationally he was, jurisdictions changed many times seance then. It was all part of the Roman empire during his life!

disqus_biffbaby
disqus_biffbaby
10:40 am July 8, 2019 at 10:40 am

One could just as easily say Mohammed was a fallen Jew. After all he did steal from the Torah for his so-called holy book.

joan_liut
joan_liut
10:41 am July 8, 2019 at 10:41 am

To call Jesus a Palestinian would be like calling a Native American who lived on Manhattan Island two thousand years ago a New Yorker. Silly and irrelevant. Can’t she talk about something that might matter to someone?

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
10:51 am July 8, 2019 at 10:51 am

So if Palestinian is a nationality and not a religion why do so called Palestinians want to rid the world of Jews? The answer is simple. These people are not a nation. Palestine was a city occupied by different people over time. If you do not believe that the Jews were ordained to occupy Palestine then you discount the Old Testament. After the fall of the second Temple the area was a wasteland. The Jews returned and it is now the jewel of the Middle East.

ltpar
ltpar
11:08 am July 8, 2019 at 11:08 am

First off, anyone who uses the fake Bible (Quran) as a reference guide, is clearly a Muslim, supporting a biased theory. Linda Sarsour is clearly no Biblical Scholar and a Muslim radical. While I am no Biblical Scholar either , my understanding is as follows. Most scholars agree that Jesus was a Galilean Jew, born around the beginning of the first century,[89][90] and hold that Jesus lived in Galilee and Judea and did not preach or study elsewhere.[91][92][93] Using the gospel accounts with historical data, most scholars arrive at a date of birth between 6 and 4 BCE for Jesus,[94][95] but some propose estimates that lie in a wider range. For example, John P. Meier states that Jesus’ birth year is c. 7/6 BC,[96].

purpleredmonster
purpleredmonster
11:26 am July 8, 2019 at 11:26 am

Let me see Jesus was the son of David so He was of the house and linage of David making Him a Jew. Copper colored skin? maybe curly hair not so sure. Caucasian No Middle eastern we must also remember that genetically the Arab and the Jew are both from Abraham so are there notable physical differences? It is interesting that the NT does not give us a description. As to Him being a Palestinian, no He was from Judea He just happened to be born in Bethlehem and He grew up in Nazareth. So her comment regarding Him being a Palestinian because He was born in Bethlehem is like saying He was a donkey because He was born in a stable.

praireliving
praireliving
11:33 am July 8, 2019 at 11:33 am

Did Jesus have darker skin and possibly curly hair? Sure, why not. He was a man living in the Middle East of Jewish heritage (we can trace his family genealogy in two different places in Scripture). Just because he was born in Bethlehem doesn’t make him Palestinian. First off, Palestine didn’t exist as a country at the time. Secondly, it is clear he was born there because his foster father, Joseph, was required to go back to his home city for the census. However, Joseph’s lineage and ethnic background doesn’t really pertain because Jesus wasn’t his biological son. Jesus is the Son of God the Father and was conceived through the Holy Spirit with Mary who was of Jewish lineage. This false idea that Jesus is a Palestinian is just another attempt to try to rewrite history to fit a political agenda.

petmilk52
petmilk52
11:45 am July 8, 2019 at 11:45 am

She is just politically twisting words to try to whitewash her agenda—-like MANY politicians do in the US, particularly libs. Jesus was the Son of Promise by God to Abraham and Sarah through their son Isaac. The other son was by the handmaid of Abraham. He was cast out and not included in the Promise of God to Abraham. Islam sprang from the illegitimate son’s descendants. Jesus from the legitimate. Big difference, spiritually. The roots of the rift between Arabs and Jews goes back that far.

John B
AstroJohn
11:51 am July 8, 2019 at 11:51 am

Funny, I always thought He was a Muslim (that’ll be the next claim)!

Maybe He re-incarnated as Mohamed – after all, he did ride his flying horse to heaven…

