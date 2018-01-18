Linda Sarsour endorses Chelsea Manning for U.S. Senate

She’s with [Insert your preferred pronoun here]!
The traitor formerly known as “Bradley Manning” announced their candidacy for United States Senate in Maryland Monday and the former Army private has already lined up a key endorsement of sorts, none other than anti-Israel activist and pink-hat-wearing-angry-woman-march organizer Linda Sarsour:
If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018
Manning served a little over seven years (including time served during investigation and trial) of a 35-year sentence in Leavenworth for espionage and theft of over 700,000 military including battlefield videos and diplomatic cables from classified computer accounts. (This was back when the The Swamp took classified diplomatic documents seriously and didn’t reward the breach of these state secrets with a nomination for president.)
During the trial Manning came out as a transgender individual and proclaimed himself to be “Chelsea.” In his final days as president, Barack Obama commuted Manning’s remaining sentence.
Recently, Manning has used Twitter to deliver wildly popular left-wing sentiments like ” F*** the police” and “Taxation is sharing.”
taxation is a sharing of responsibility 🌈 only the wealthy believe that taxation is theft 🧐💵 they dont pay taxes 🚫 we should make them 👩🌾✊ https://t.co/2vqxe9ObT7
— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017
So, in short, the transgender thief, spy, traitor who hates the police and wants more and higher taxation just got endorsed by a virulent anti_Israel terror sympathizer.
No wonder she’s running as a Democrat.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Well, that just puts the frosting on the cake, doesn’t it? The “pardoned” AMERICAN traitor will be endorsed by a MUSLIM TRAITOR. What a collection of fruits and nuts THAT campaign will be!
Pity we can’t just round BOTH OF THEM up and excile them.. Say to the middle of Antarctica..
I am reasonably sure the author of the article is not terribly impressed with Manning.
Manning actively engaged to damage the people, even with his limited authority and trusted status. There is no merit to to put him in a position of authority.
And that he DID a treasonous act and went to jail FOR IT< i am surprised the law allows him to RUN For office..
This boy needs a baseball bat. Nuff said.
No surprise there, an America hating Muslim supports an America hating transgender traitor for political office. Birds of a feather flock together. I’m sure he will make a really good democrat. Perhaps she can even indoctrinate the former American soldier into becoming a soldier of Islam. Barack Obama must be really proud of himself for releasing this ignorant fool into our community.
Birds of a (horrid) feather….
Chelsea / Bradley Manning traitor, spy and scumbag of major order. If the Demorats support this whatever, they really are nuts.
Of course they are nuts. THEY ARE ALL RABID libtards!
Now every Democrat should be asked to disavow Manning and Sasour.
That freak show traitor should deliver a campaign speech directed at railroad workers. From between the tracks. Of a fast freight line.
With no one manning the breaks!
Meant to say Brakes, not breaks.
No sweat, I’ll give you a break!
If the world of American politics was sane and rational, reptiles like Manning could not stand for any elective office, never mind that of U.S. Senator, and an endorsement from a religious, cultural, and political radical like Sansour, would be the kiss of death. Alas, as we know all too well, American politics anymore is a cesspool of corruption, mostly inhabited by noxious and toxic creatures who barely pass the test for viable life forms. We are sliding ever more quickly into the s***hole currently occupied by the UK, France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Greece, Denmark, and nearly every other EU member. It’s extraordinary, literally, that Poland, which government did not and does not allow the unfettered invasion of Muslim migrants via the EU’s open border dictates, reports NO internal threats of terrorists…because THERE AREN’T ANY! Contrasted with the dozens of attacks and hundreds of deaths attributed to Muslim terrorists who gained entry to the aforementioned EU countries because of the unbelievably stupid, suicidal open borders policy, it’s a profound lesson writ large that almost no one, save our President and America-first Conservatives, is reading.
It does just go to show, how crazy our election system is, when an OUT RIGHT traitor can run for office, along with convicted felons.
This ***, transgender thief, spy, traitor, needs to be buried outside America. The fact that it is supported by a muslim traitor is proof enough, never on American soil !
And especially, never at Arlington..
Obama commutes his sentence and Sarsour endorses him for the Senate, nothing less than a ship of fools :-(.