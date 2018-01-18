Linda Sarsour endorses Chelsea Manning for U.S. Senate

She’s with [Insert your preferred pronoun here]!

The traitor formerly known as “Bradley Manning” announced their candidacy for United States Senate in Maryland Monday and the former Army private has already lined up a key endorsement of sorts, none other than anti-Israel activist and pink-hat-wearing-angry-woman-march organizer Linda Sarsour:

If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea

— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018

Manning served a little over seven years (including time served during investigation and trial) of a 35-year sentence in Leavenworth for espionage and theft of over 700,000 military including battlefield videos and diplomatic cables from classified computer accounts. (This was back when the The Swamp took classified diplomatic documents seriously and didn’t reward the breach of these state secrets with a nomination for president.)

During the trial Manning came out as a transgender individual and proclaimed himself to be “Chelsea.” In his final days as president, Barack Obama commuted Manning’s remaining sentence.

Recently, Manning has used Twitter to deliver wildly popular left-wing sentiments like ” F*** the police” and “Taxation is sharing.”

taxation is a sharing of responsibility 🌈 only the wealthy believe that taxation is theft 🧐💵 they dont pay taxes 🚫 we should make them 👩‍🌾✊ https://t.co/2vqxe9ObT7

— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 9, 2017

So, in short, the transgender thief, spy, traitor who hates the police and wants more and higher taxation just got endorsed by a virulent anti_Israel terror sympathizer.

No wonder she’s running as a Democrat.

