Limbaugh: Trump family gets ‘never-ending media anal exam’ while Biden scandals ignored

Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday there are two Americas as far as the “media-Democrat complex” are concerned: one where President Trump’s children are targeted for societal ruin, and one where the children of prominent Democrats are considered off-limits.

The conservative radio host told his audience that he had to enter an uncomfortable journalistic territory to expose double standards by “the drive-by media.”

“Eric Trump said that Democrats in the House have subpoenaed the debit card records of Tiffany Trump for when she was 22 years old,” he said. “They’re trying to get credit card records for guests at the Trump D.C. hotel. … They want to know who’s staying at Trump’s hotel and whether they’ve ordered a racy movie or ordered red meat from room service or whatever else.”

Mr. Limbaugh said reporters often champ at the bit to report on Mr. Trump’s children and tie them to conspiracy theories involving Russians, yet have glossed over Biden family scandals for years.

“The two Americas are conservative America and socialist-liberal America,” the radio host said. “The one the Democrats get to live in, and the one Republicans are forced to live in. Now, I’m going to tell you some things here that I will bet 95% of you have no idea of any of this.

“Joe Biden’s niece — I’m not going to mention her name — it’s not the point here, ‘stole $100,000 through a credit card scam, grand larceny,” he continued. “She was able to cut a deal with New York prosecutors and got off scot-free without jail time or probation. It was her second arrest. She was able to deal her way out of that one too. She has also been to rehab numerous times.’ Biden’s son of his dead wife, Hunter Biden, ‘was kicked out of the Navy for failing a cocaine drug test; then he divorced his wife, the mother of his three daughters, after a yearlong affair to marry his brother’s widow.'”

Mr. Limbaugh said the world Republicans live in is one where their families are targeted for destruction while the foibles and crimes of their political opponents are “covered up and buried and never reported, never to be heard about.”

“[The president’s enemies] have tried to link the Trump children to this mythical Russian collusion,” he said. “They are now subpoenaing the financial records of the Trump Organization for the express purpose of trying to ruin the Trump family, including the children and Trump’s businesses. … The world the Republicans live in, they are constant targets. There is a never-ending media anal exam looking for just this kind of information so that when and if it is uncovered it can be reported. … The entire Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is throwing everything it can upside down to try to get any dirt — even if they have to make it up — on the Trumps.

“The Hunter Biden Navy story, NBC News,” he said. “The Hunter Biden divorce story, DelawareOnline.com. The Hunter Biden communist-related billions of dollars in scandal money, New York Post. Biden’s daughter’s arrest on drugs and rehab, the New York Post. Every one of these assertions, I did not make a single thing up. It’s out there. It has been reported one time and forgotten, and now it is being swept under the rug and totally ignored.”

Mr. Limbaugh concluded the segment by saying Mr. Biden is running for the president “solely to have the light of attention and fame back on him” and, possibly, go down in history as “the gigantic Trump dragon slayer.”

