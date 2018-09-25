Limbaugh: ‘Kiss goodbye Republican chances’ if Kavanaugh not confirmed

Radio host Rush Limbaugh has a stark message for the Republican Party’s leadership: “You can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate” if Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination is derailed by vague accusations of teenage sexual misconduct.
The conservative host told millions of listeners on Monday that Republicans will pay a steep electoral price if they allow unsubstantiated claims dating back 35 years to sink President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Chairman Grassley has a job to do here because if he gives Democrats enough time they’ll produce a woman claiming to be Kavanaugh’s secret Russian wife who Trump paid to urinate on that bed in Moscow,” Mr. Limbaugh joked. “If Grassley waits long enough, the Democrats will come up with the woman claiming to be Kavanaugh’s secret Russian wife — he’s a bigamist, too, don’t you know — and Trump paid Kavanaugh’s second wife to hire a bunch of prostitutes to urinate on the bed Obama slept in while in Moscow.”
California professor Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations threw the Senate Judiciary Committee’s nomination process into chaos just prior to lawmakers’ first scheduled vote.
Deborah Ramirez, 53, also told The New Yorker for an interview published late Sunday that Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the 1983-84 academic year while he attended Yale University.
Judge Kavanaugh has denied the events ever happened and is scheduled to address lawmakers after his first accuser on Thursday.
“If Grassley doesn’t get a handle on this and just do — and I’ll tell you something else, which everybody also knows,” Mr. Limbaugh continued. “If the Republicans do not get this vote taken and have Kavanaugh confirmed, you can kiss the midterms goodbye. You can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate. … People are going to logically say, “What good does it do [to vote for Republicans]?”
Mark Judge, whom Ms. Blasey Ford claims was a witness to the incident, recently released a statement saying he has no recollection of the alleged behavior and “never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”
Judge Napolitano was on Stuart Varney’s show this morning and he indicated that McConnell does not have the votes to confirm Kavanaugh, as of now. He stated that Thursday’s hearing will determine whether Kavanaugh will have the votes. Flake, Cornyn, Murkowski and Susan Collins can go to you know where. Rush Limbaugh is spot on.
help me out here folks.
if the majority of people in america can see that this is farce a hit piece by the demons i mean democrats.
why is it so hard for the gop senators not to see it for what it is?
time to play hard ball with the left this is a war of idiology for americas soul.
Because unlike the majority of folks, those in the GOP are a bunch of spineless morons.
As usual, Rush is right. The mush brains in the senate, particularly murkowski, collins, and flake, need to be tarred and feathered if they vote no on Kavanaugh.
Unfortunately with Flake, we can’t vote him out, because he already is not running. So there’s no real punishment we can do to him. BUT Collins and Murkowski, BOTH need to realize, either vote to confirm, OR NEVER AGAIN sit in congress..
Not only will the GOP lose both the House and the Senate if they fail to get Judge Kavanaugh through, but the Republicans will also never again succeed in getting any conservative nominee to SCOTUS seated. Democrats must not be allowed to win this battle.
Come on Republicans and conservatives, get behind the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh and get out to vote in November.
And if that all does come to pass, we can kiss goodbye to trump too, as there imo won’t be any stopping them impeaching him, impeaching pence etc. AND BY that time, 2020 will be around, and their pick for president will just roll in.
Limbaugh is 100,000,000,000,000% on the nail on this one!
It is easy to talk tough from behind a microphone
Without the vote of Murkowski and Collins they do not have 51
I have to ask if they, Murkowski and Collins, believe a woman has a right to make unsubstantiated allegations against a man just because he is a man?
I can understand wanting to defend women and their rights but what about the rest of us?
If they can get away with doing this to him it will be open season on any man
And there is not one of us which can stand against allegations which have ZERO EVIDENCE
If he is allowed to be tarred in this manner it is the beginning of the end for our entire system of government
I will not spend my life living in fear to be drug off to some gulag ran by these enemies of liberty
This is a vote as to whether men have any rights, such as to be free from punishment simply because they are a man
The problem goes back years due to the “leadership” in the DC Republicans being spineless milquetoast people. If McConnell, Grassley and their associates in the Senate had any gonads, the floor vote would have been taken 2 weeks ago and we’d have the US Supreme Court in Constitution following hands by now. The Demoncrats understand that a 5th Constitution following vote on the US Supreme Court means their agenda is wiped out for at least a generation.
All this “open season on men” is the logical result of the #MeToo movement (socially acceptable form of the feminazi force), which is in turn the fruit of 8 years of Obama dividing the country. He’s divided men against women.
Rush is right! Democrats are on their knees right now, trying any tactic they can invent to remain relevant. If Republicans cave to their desperate unfounded demands, the tide will turn back to Democrat control. If we allow this to happen, we deserve what we get.
The reason the Republicans cannot move forward is because they only worry about offending someone and not getting re-elected. They and the demonrats only care about power, not us. In order to remain in power they have to stay in office – all they care about. We need leaders to be tough, make a decision on principle, and be damned if they offend and lose their seat. This is the precise reason we need term limits on these fools. Constitutional Amendment, because they will never vote themselves out of power. They are a global cabal and not beholding to the Americans they supposedly serve. 2 terms period !! Then go home and work your day job like the rest of us. Take care of your own retirement like we do. This has got to stop.
The republicans were fools to delay the vote to begin with. Dumb! All they did was give democrats more time to prep more women to make more claims. This is the norm now with democrats. They will throw real sex abuse victims under the bus to try and keep power. Why women are so naive to not see this is amazing and truly sad.