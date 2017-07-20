Limbaugh: Establishment unifying to get rid of Donald Trump

Radio host Rush Limbaugh says an implosion of the Republicans’ health care bill in the Senate is further proof of “the establishment unifying to get rid of Donald Trump.”

Millions of listeners tuned into “The Rush Limbaugh Show” on Tuesday and received extended commentary on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s failure to move Republicans closer to repealing and replacing The Affordable Care Act. The conservative said too many people — including those working for the president — have misidentified the opposition.

“The fight is not Republican versus Democrat,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “The fight is Donald Trump and his cadre and you, the Trump base, versus the Washington establishment. It has always been that and nothing more. And, frankly, I think one of the problems has been that there aren’t enough people in the Trump White House who understand that that’s the way the table’s set.”

Mr. Limbaugh said the president will continue to face opposition by Republicans because Washington “is built around the existence of this establishment.”

“This is the elite membership of the establishment unifying to get rid of Donald Trump and make sure that nothing of his announced agenda happens,” the host said. “No wall, no tax reform, no immigration reform of substance, and certainly no repealing of Obamacare. Not all members of the establishment are equally powerful. There are those who run it. You don’t know who they are. They don’t seek office. They’re not office holders. They are the chess players, the puppeteers.”

“These are the people who assign roles,” he continued. “These are the people who determine how much money from the pile goes where, how much they get […] who gets it and therefore who remains loyal to the power and the elite club known as the establishment. They’re all aligned and unified now to deny Donald Trump and, if they can, to sabotage his presidency. They don’t care about impeachment — just paralyze him. This has been from day one.”

Mr. Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the American people were “let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific and worked really hard.”

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

