Limbaugh calls for staff concealed carry in schools after Florida shooting

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh called Sunday for concealed carrying of handguns in schools in order to combat mass shooters like the one that took place last week in Florida.

“If we are really serious of protecting the kids, we need a mechanism to be defensive,” Mr. Limbaugh said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He dismissed efforts by students who survived the Florida shooting to advocate for gun control by organizing marches in cities cross the country next month.

“I have to ask if anybody is really serious about solving this because none of this… is going to solve this. Prayers and condolences don’t solve it and marches aren’t going to solve it,” Mr. Limbaugh said.

His comments come after Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, announced the marches will take place March 24.

You Might Like







“This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about the adults, we feel neglected and at this point you’re either with us or against us,” Mr. Kasky said on ABC’s “This Week” when he announced the rallies.

Mr. Limbaugh said until Americans can stop mentally ill, disturbed individuals, there will continue to be this problem.

“We can wish that Congress can legislate it away, but they can’t. It’s not the fault of the NRA… it’s the fault of the people doing this,” he said.

Mr. Kasky and his classmates lost 17 of their fellow students and teachers on Wednesday when a 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, stormed their high school with an AR-15 in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz had been expelled for violent behavior, but managed to get back on campus to commit his deadly rampage on Valentine’s Day.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]