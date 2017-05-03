Limbaugh asks Pence: Why Vote Republican?

RUSH: We welcome back to the program the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence. Welcome back, sir. Great to have you here with us today.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Rush Limbaugh, it is an honor to be with you always. Thanks for having me on.
RUSH: If this is what happens, Mr. Vice President, why vote Republican? What is the point of voting Republican if the Democrats are gonna continue to win practically 95% of their objectives, such as in this last budget deal?
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, look, respectfully, Rush, I actually think this was, as the president said a little a while ago, I think this was actually a clear win for the American people. Look, you’ve had Washington, D.C., that has been, you know, paralyzed by gridlock and partisan infighting for many years, and in this new president you have someone who was able to bring people together and make a $21 billion increase in defense spending at a time of great challenge for America’s interests around the world. And that’s a — you know, he spoke about that today, surrounded by a lot of great members of the United States Air Force. And it was also a piece for years, Democrats in Washington insisted that any increase in defense spending would be matched with an increase in domestic spending.
RUSH: If I’m the Democrats, $21 billion, 15 billion for defense that was not originally authorized, that’s a small price to pay for continuing to fund refugee resettlement, continuing to fund Planned Parenthood, continuing to fund sanctuary cities, continuing to fund the EPA, and not build the wall. The Democrats clearly think this is a big win, and they’re confident they can block Trump’s agenda after this spending bill for the rest of Trump’s term. There isn’t anything of the president’s agenda in this budget, and people are beginning to ask, when’s that gonna happen? If you’re gonna shut it down in September, why not now?
As a daily reader of R Limbaughs’ transcripts I am gratified to see the you (Gopusa staff) see fit to place a link to his site. As for Rush he is going strong to the hoop to try to get President Trump to realize that a very large percentage of his base is becoming very dissatisfied with his not following thru on his campaign promises, he is signalling that going soft and working with the democrats (crossing the aisle) so to speak is not the message that he was elected on. President Trump has a large job to do draining the swamp and is considered the enemy by both D’s and R’s and remembering his statement that “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” may have been true but IMO disaffecting the base is a sure way to lose voters and supporters. This I believe is what Rush is trying to point out, and that it appears President Trump is capable of not realizing it. Rush’s interview with VP Pense was sad in deed, very alarming.
I also think that President Trump’s acquiesence to “go along to get along” may very well affect the thinking of new SCOTUS member Gorsuch when it come to defending the constitution. It’s not easy being the paragon of reason against the villany of humanity. There are not many Clarence Thomas’s to be found. I truly believe that President Trump has advisors that are not up to the task.
…perhaps Mr. Kirshner is giving advice to the President for Mr. Kirshner’s investing pal, George Soros????
I didn’t realize Trumps son in law is in bed with Soros..
For congress to have been in gridlock and partisan bickering for years….Congress has certainly given the communist democrats every thing they have wanted for well over a decade. Donald
Trump is facing a congress that is his enemy that is an enemy of Americans and it consist of both democrats and republicans. Paul Ryan and the vast majority of so called republicans are nothing more than democrats who spell their party name different. If Trump has intentions of shutting the govt. down in an attempt to fix our criminal govt. do it now ! Veto ryan and schumers budget !
I agree. It ha not bee in gridlock, its been the dems threatening to shut it down, or the GOP gives them what they want. And in 90% of the cases, the GOP cave in.. IMO that is the DEFINITION OF extortion!
Why, indeed? Despite the labored efforts to spin this budget deal as a win for the President, Rush zeroed in accurately on the obvious fact, to wit, it IS a win, alright, but for the DEMS, again. Those who criticize the President for listening too much to the “wrong” advisors need to be reminded that they are, evidently, his daughter and son-in-law, both New York Democrats, while folks such as Bannon are pushed aside and marginalized. The President is, as a growing chorus of critics are bemoaning, abandoning his America First, Conservative positions taken so forcefully while campaigning, for a squishy acquiescence to the Dems and the same old same old tactic of, (sorry), kicking the can down the road…the foolish assurance that “we’ll get ’em next time.” We all know that IT DOESN’T HAPPEN! The Dems still rule. The GOP is emasculated by RINOs in charge and, sad, even tragic, our hope, Mr. Trump, is being sucked into the mire of the D.C. swamp.
[ Those who criticize the President for listening too much to the “wrong” advisors need to be reminded that they are, evidently, his daughter and son-in-law, both New York Democrats, while folks such as Bannon are pushed aside and marginalized. ]
I was one of those who initially pooppoed those who were critical of don. BUT it seems like i was wrong. HE is being led astray by his OWN kids Just like Murdoch’s kids are the ones leading Fox to the slaughter… Unfortunately i don’t think Trump has the gonads needed to TELL HIS KIDS to butt out. Like far too many parents i see these days, he will bend over to please them..
The latest budget deal makes me mad as hell…and, I’m not going to take it anymore..!!
How much more right can Rush be? President Trump won this election on the immigration issue now we have to beg him to get rid of DACA and build the border wall both things he promised in his campaign.
At this rate, if trump doesn’t turn himself around and SOON, i predict he will LOSE ANY chance he has of a 2nd term..
So when Republicans refuse to go along with Dems and Obama on spending when Obama was President, it was the Republicans’ fault if the government got shut down. Now that the Dems are obstructing and making budget demands that are unreasonable and threatening not to vote to pass President Trump’s spending objectives, and to shut down the government if they don’t get their way, it is STILL the Republicans’ fault if the government shuts down?
When is ANYTHING EVER the fault of the LOUSY, LYING COMMUCRATS?
And, oh, yeah–when are the WORTHLESS, GUTLESS RINOS in Congress going to stop rolling over for the Democrats, grow a SPINE and STAND UP to them? It is a DISGRACE that they are letting the COMMUCRAT MINORITY push THEIR objectives and priorities to block President Trump’s agenda, and the GUTLESS RINOS–though they have the votes to put a stop to this–just LET THEM? SMH
PS Most of us Conservatives are OK with shutting down the government, if that is what it takes to advance President Trump’s agenda and put a stop to the LYING COMMUCRATS’ obstruction just for the sake of obstructing.
{When is ANYTHING EVER the fault of the LOUSY, LYING COMMUCRATS?]
Never. That’s when. NOTHING is ever their fault.
And as to shutting the govt down. IF YOU NOTICE, no key areas ARE shutdown. Welfare offices still hand out cash, Unemployment officers still are open. Social security checks still get mailed out. Fed workers STILL get paid.
SO i would love for someone to explain to me how it IS a shutdown?? Cause to my eyes it does nothing of the bloody sort.
No doubt the Republicans in congress are spineless. But does the president have veto power over legislation and can do what the gutless congress will not?
Yes, he DOES have veto power, Bobinms, but he should NOT have to use it, if the GUTLESS RINOS in Congress were doing their jobs. If President Trump vetos this bill, the damned Commucrats and their media attack dogs will have a FIELD DAY accusing him of starving infants, trashing the environment, etc. etc. etc. and the shutdown will become President TRUMP’S fault. I believe that is what they are aiming for–and their ALLIES in the GUTLESS RINO gallery are HELPING THEM. Sadly, they are as at HOME in the SWAMP as the lying Commucrats.
This ODIOUS “continuing resolution” basically reflects the priorities of the COMMUCRATS–NOT those of President Trump! Most of us are SICK of Republican EXCUSES for why they can’t do a DAMNED THING, EVER! They have the Presidency and majorities in BOTH Houses of Congress. What is their EXCUSE for their abject COWARDICE and COLLUSION with the Commucrats NOW?
And that’s ASSUMING he eve has the balls TO veto it. With his son in law and daughter whispering in his ear, imo he will cave INTO them and sign it into law as soon as it hits his desk.