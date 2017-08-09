Lid ‘pulled off’ of inner cities

One city in the heartland is coping with a rising murder rate, and it’s doing so with too few officers.
An American soldier is more likely to come out of Iraq or Afghanistan alive than a young black man in Kansas City.
“Police are calling it one of the deadliest weekends they can remember. This weekend, seven people were murdered in the Kansas City Metro,” a recent KCTV 5 news broadcast reported.
The average homicide rate in Kansas City is 21.3 per 100,000 — that is 11 cities higher than Chicago’s 16.2, but still far behind the deadliest city in America: New Orleans, where 48.4 people die for every 100,000 who live there.
Brad Lemon of the Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City explains there just are not enough officers to patrol the streets.
“We’ve had academy classes that we’ve hoped to have 40 to 50 people in there, and we’ve ended up with 22 and 23,” he says. “When I tested well over 25 years ago, there were hundreds and hundreds that tested for the class that I was in of only 50.”
He reports the violence is not so much from gangs as it is from a lack of common decency.
“It’s almost just immaturity and inability to handle stupid things that come up in every other person’s life: Disagreements, people disrespecting you, people saying things about you on social media that you don’t like,” Lemon explains. “That happens all the time.”
Lt. Randy Sutton of Blue Lives Matter says the public war on police combined with the meddling from politically-correct city councils and Justice Department consent decrees have enrollment in academies way down across the country.
“It was the police that were holding the lid on thigs in many of these inner cities, and now that lid has been pulled off,” Lt. Sutton laments.
