Licenses, ID Cards Sold to Illegal Aliens by Corrupt State Workers Used for Voter Fraud

A year after Judicial Watch reported a rise in illegal aliens using fake Puerto Rican birth certificates to obtain authentic U.S. passports and drivers’ licenses, the feds have busted a Massachusetts operation run by corrupt state workers. The state employees sold drivers’ licenses and state identification cards to illegal immigrants who bought Puerto Rican documents on the black market, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The operation perpetuated voter fraud because some of the false identities and addresses were used to vote in Boston, the state’s capital and largest city.
The case is the latest of many illustrating that there’s an epidemic of voter fraud in the U.S. that’s seldom reported in the mainstream media. It’s not clear how many false identities and addresses were used to fraudulently register to vote in Boston, but the feds indicate that it occurred in multiple cases and Judicial Watch is investigating the matter as part of a five-year-old Election Integrity Project. The scheme was operated by four taxpayer-funded employees at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) along with two outside accomplices who sold Puerto Rican documents to illegal aliens. All six were recently arrested and charged with aggravated identity theft. They probably never would have been caught if not for an anonymous tip received by the Massachusetts State Police nearly two years ago and there’s no telling how long the illicit scheme operated.
Join the discussion
Is this the tip of the fake-voter berg?
How many noble lib gov’t folks or greedy ones are doing this and in how many states?
How about MI and PA and a few other Dem bastions of Electoral College votes
Great article, however those of us that are conservatives, have known that this has been going on for years. Shame on Bush II, when he had the House and Senate for not bringing into law voter ID laws with proof of citizenship!
Prosecutions? Trials? Jail time? Deportation?
So far “justice” talks the talk but seems unable to walk the walk.
And note, ONLY the 4 who sold the fake ids have been arrested. I can’t find ONE SINGLE article that mentions whether ANY OF THOSE who got sold those fake ids to register, or how many of them, have been arrested, LET ALONE if/what charges THEY will face..
But then again, when we keep seeing stories about this or that rioter being arrested, but never anything on their conviction/charges, or this or that faker being done, yet nothing about an actual punishment, its HOW THE LEFT keeps saying “See there’s no proof of it”.. CAUSE THERE IS No record OF people being punished…
Don’t you find it enlightening, not to mention AMAZING that even though the Commucrats and their media lap dogs and propaganda hacks REFUSED to investigate because they insisted there WAS NO VOTER FRAUD, that even the PRELIMINAR examination and investigation that just began has turned up SO MANY instances of voter fraud like THIS ONE?
They should haul those state workers into court, charge them with SEDITION and TREASON, and throw their sorry behinds in PRISON for a VERY long time! If it were up to ME, I’d put their sorry behinds in front of a FIRING SQUAD. This is SIDING with FOREIGNERS hostile to the United States AGAINST American citizens, and that is TREASON, and should NOT be tolerated!
AND charge every politician who has pushed to GIVE illegal aliens ANY form of official US ids, or worse, the right to vote, for the SAME REASONS..
Round up and hang these TRAITORS.
Now, back to the lamestream media/Democratic National Committee narrative about how there’s no such thing as vote fraud in America.