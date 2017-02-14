Liberals Pitch Hissy Fit Over Pro-Trump GRAMMY Dress

Joy Villa made one heckuva statement at the Grammys Sunday night.

Miss Villa, a self-described singer-songwriter and vegan-bodybuilder, stormed the red carpet wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress.

Click here to read the most deplorable book in America! It’s a best-seller and it’s driving liberals nuts!

The jaw-dropping, star-spangled ensemble also included a train emblazoned with President Trump’s name.

“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” she wrote on Twitter.

It was a truly remarkable moment of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood – one that will surely land the relatively unknown performer on the Worst Dressed List.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (13 votes cast)

, 9.8 out of 10 based on 13 ratings