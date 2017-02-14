Liberals Pitch Hissy Fit Over Pro-Trump GRAMMY Dress

Joy Villa made one heckuva statement at the Grammys Sunday night.
Miss Villa, a self-described singer-songwriter and vegan-bodybuilder, stormed the red carpet wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress.
The jaw-dropping, star-spangled ensemble also included a train emblazoned with President Trump’s name.
“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” she wrote on Twitter.
It was a truly remarkable moment of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood – one that will surely land the relatively unknown performer on the Worst Dressed List.
And not one liberal faux strong woman, gay or metrosexual man dared attack the body builder. It would have ended badly for THEM. Jaw dropping vision would have become Jaw breaking moment when liberal Hissy fit meets physically and mentally fit, and faux imaginary strong liberals learn by example what a REAL strong woman of courage and integrity looks and acts like. Hillary and Pocahontas would wilt in her presence.
Joy Villa, You Go Girl. Stick it to them. They deserve that, and much more.
**** you Meryl, Cher, Madonna, Whoopi and the rest of you hypocritical *******!
I commend her for her stance, but i fear she has earned a quick ticket to ruining her career as Hollyweird will black list her conservative behind quicker than you can say snowflake..
According Fox News this morning, she already has received death threats via Twitter. What a bunch of cowards and morons. Thanks goodness, these elitists have a long arm reach to pat themselves on their backs….no one else is going to. I like Adele, but all her songs sound like funeral dirges…lighten up the mood honey.
And what’s the betting that in the people’s republik of commiefornia, there will not even BE any investigating to find where those death threats came from.. Cause after all its not a crime there to make death threats to conservatives..
Sadly, ituser, you are probably right. And while they are making their self-important little speeches about “bravely resisting” President Trump’s supposed efforts to “deny them their free speech rights, etc. etc.”, these FASCIST FOOLS are actively engaged in denying Villa HERS. And the REALLY sad thing is, they see nothing illogical or WRONG with their brain INSANE behavior!
oleteabag Dont think I am nit-pikine but I think that should be braneless.
This beautiful Latin beauty looks like a living, breathing, Statue of Liberty come to life! She exemplifies American freedom. She exemplifies TRUE COURAGE! The leftist HATERS will try their evil best to destroy her. What phonies the leftists are when they speak about someone being “courageous” when they “come out” to declare they’re gay or transgender! What’s so courageous about THAT when everyone is cheering them on? True courage is when you stand up for what you believe, knowing you will be ostracized and hated because you are not politically correct! She is getting death threats by the corrupt left. What else is new!
[And the REALLY sad thing is, they see nothing illogical or WRONG with their brain INSANE behavior!]
That is because they never acknowledge they are hypocrites!
WOW a real woman!!!!!! She will get lambasted as toooooooo white for this. G-D Bless her many times over, as she will need them for a shield!!!!!!
God Bless her!!
Great statement of self expression. I didn’t waste my time with the show (TWD my jam). Glad to see Joy’s music got a bump from it bigger than Beyoncé’s. And my favs got Grammy’s. Adele, Justin, Daya, SW, and even The Beatles!!!!
I’m just glad that OBNOXIOUS **** Beyonce got left out on the big awards! I didn’t watch it, but then I never watch ANYTHING where they are going to allow Beyonce to flash and twitch her barely-concealed **** while she screeches her anti-police lyrics!
I can’t STAND that Adell praised beyonce, and said SHE should have won the award…
This is so superb. A good-looking black woman flaunting her patriotism in a dress made by a Filipino legal immigrant. I love it.
And the fact she had to add “Legal immigrant’ shows how far hollyweird has fallen.. to where something like that would be news..
woo hoo you go girl, good to see Republicans gaining black support
They have always gotten support from thinking blacks, remember Dr King was a Republican.
Pity they don’t ge MORE support..
Liberal demented Democrats are hypocrites, liars, and have made a profession for hissy fits. It is one thing among many other negatives they do so well.
LOVE IT! Good for you, Joy, that took some courage in front of the violent alt-Left! Where can I buy your music?
iTunes has her music tearing up the charts since this. 3 in the top 100!
Brave woman – just like Daniel in the lion’s den.
I vote her in for best dressed on the red carpet. You go girl!!!
FANTASTIC! I especially liked the TRUMP “TRANE”! Got to stand up for our beliefs and principles. Her notoriety will SOAR, and good for her! God Bless America! God Bless President Trump! And God Bless Joy Vila!! (I didn’t watch the grammy “flea circus”, either. Saw Joy on Fox ‘n Friends.)
You expressed yourself in a very tasteful way. American will be great again with Trump at the wheel.
Went on Utube and subscribed . you go girl .
The White Fabric being removed by the girl on the left is the ‘outer’ dress that covered her(Good looking dress on its own)that she wore until just before going up on stage.
How many of the squealers will take the time to notice her METEORIC RISE for her album on Amazon?
If money talks, that dress was SCREAMING PROFITS!
Liberals always claim the moral high ground in fighting against discrimination and for supporting women’s rights. Now we’ll get to see Liberal Hypocrisy blast forth again loud and clear. Joy Villa will now see her life and career come under attack by the Liberals. She’ll now have problems with contracts and bookings along with outright discrimination in future jobs. She’ll see herself shunned in personal and professional circles and called anti-woman and woman-hater.
For there isn’t anything the Tolerant, Inclusive, Anti-Discrimination, Pro-Woman Liberal hates more than a Conservative, Successful, Strong, Independent, Black Woman as a Member of the Entertainment Industry. The howls of Liberal fear, hate, and anguish will be far louder than any of the Grammy performances.
There certainly isn’t any tolerance from these libtards.. BUT since she is a vegan and black, hopefully that will at least limit some of the virtuol she gets in the coming months from these liberal nut jobs
Being of a Mexican heritage I loved that she showed her bravery in the faces of so many Trump haters!
Anyone wanna start the over-under on how quickly it will be before she starts getting hate mail/ostracized??
Thank the Lord there is at least one entertainer on OUR side. Note: Her music sales just skyrocketed on account of this…. Ostracized? Someone said “If you have professional enemies, it means that you have done something”. Finally. all publicity is good publicity.
The dress was excellent, and the model was fantastic! The liberals can go where they came from. Hell!
“Hissy fit” paints such an apt picture in my mind of the Left Coast whiners.
I have 3 words for the socialists who are trying to tear down this country. It is the words that parents tell their children who are acting like BRATS, and who go pout when they do not get their way. The 3 words are GET OVER IT.
Or as we brits would say “go sod off!”
BEAUTIFUL inside and out. What a WONDERFUL STATEMENT in the land of fruits and nuts.You go lady.
All these alt radical left extremist socialists can turn down ALL the blessings from the TRUMP years and opt out off ALL tax deductions and pay of BHOs debt.
By the way they all can fit a few ILLEGALS in their spare rooms as well. They can also pay for their own abortions and take the undo burden off of moral America.
Wouldn’t it be a laugh if Trump supporting became vogue among the in crowd? I’m not holding my breath, but who knows what these people might do to get a little attention. Hey don’t think it can’t happen I remember when they all embraced the dalai lama and spent their days chanting.
Freedom of speech! I love it!